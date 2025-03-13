The major conference tournaments came to a close Monday when UConn defeated Creighton to win the Big East Tournament for a fifth consecutive season. Elsewhere, UCLA (Big Ten), South Carolina (SEC), Duke (ACC) and TCU (Big 12) lifted their respective trophies.

Ahead of Selection Sunday, more than a dozen automatic bids remain for the 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament, which gets underway with the First Four on March 19. From there, it will be a three-week sprint to crown a new national champion.

2025 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament: Conference dates, tv times, winners, automatic bids, where to watch CBS Sports Staff

As we watch the rest of the conference tournaments play out and await the bracket reveal, this is a perfect time to check in on this year's best prospects, most of whom were in action last week.

1. Dallas Wings: Paige Bueckers -- G, UConn

19 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2 steals | 53.6% FG, 40.6% 3FG, 89.9% FT

Earlier this month, Bueckers was named Big East Player of the Year for a record-tying third time, then led UConn to a fifth consecutive Big East Tournament title and won the event's Most Outstanding Player award for a record third time. There's really not much more to say about Bueckers at this point. She is the clear best player in this class and a franchise-changing talent.

2. Seattle Storm: Olivia Miles -- G, Notre Dame

16.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.5 steals | 49.6% FG, 40.9% 3FG, 80% FT

Miles has struggled the past few weeks, as has Notre Dame, which lost three of its last five games heading into the NCAA Tournament. A small slump won't be enough to knock Miles off the No. 2 spot, however. Her playmaking is terrific and she's still shooting over 40% from 3-point range. The Storm need a guard for the future after trading Jewell Loyd, and Miles is the best choice.

3. Washington Mystics: Dominique Malonga -- C, France

18.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1 block | 53.4% FG, 65.9% FT

The 19-year-old Frenchwoman has helped lead Lyon to the semifinals of EuroCup Women 2025 while averaging an efficient double-double and making an impact on the defensive end. She's still extremely young -- she would be a freshman in college if she was playing in the States -- but the upside is obvious. The Mystics desperately need a star to lead the franchise, and Malonga could be the one.

4. Washington Mystics: Sonia Citron -- G, Notre Dame

13.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.9 steals | 49% FG, 36.7% 3FG, 89.7% FT

Assuming the Mystics take Malonga with one of their two lottery picks, a proven performer at the NCAA level like Citron makes sense with the other. She wasn't at her best in the ACC Tournament, but players with her skills are highly valued at the pro level. She's a versatile wing who can really guard on the perimeter and is a great shooter, particularly from the corners.

5. Golden State Valkyries: Kiki Iriafen -- F, USC

18.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists | 49.9% FG, 82.5% FT

Iriafen was off her game in the Big Ten Tournament championship, but otherwise played very well down the stretch for USC and is a big reason why they're a national title contender. The Valkyries need a centerpiece after striking out on stars in free agency and Iriafen has the potential to be just that. Plus, her motor and athleticism will make her a good fit for the up-tempo style Natalie Nakase wants to implement.

6. Washington Mystics: Justė Joyctė -- G, Lithuania

12.7 points, 3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.4 steals | 44.5% FG, 38.3% 3FG, 75.7% FT

Will the Mystics be willing to take two European teenagers in the top six? The answer to that question will determine how the second half of the first round goes. Historically, teams have not been willing to take such a risk, but Joyctė is a unique talent and the Mystics are in a unique situation. This is going to be a years-long rebuild and Joyctė's ceiling might be too high to pass on her.

7. New York Liberty: Shyanne Sellers -- G, Maryland

14.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists | 47.9% FG, 44.4% 3FG, 84.5% FT

Sellers has been running hot and cold since her knee injury in late January and no-showed in Maryland's loss to Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament. Still, her size and versatility on the perimeter is everything the modern game and the Liberty are about. The reigning champs don't have any glaring needs, but extra backcourt and wing depth never hurts, and Sellers provides both.

8. Connecticut Sun: Te-Hina Paopao -- G, South Carolina

9.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3 assists | 44.4% FG, 36.6% 3FG, 80% FT

New Sun coach Rachid Meziane wants to bring an European style to Uncasville which will emphasize pace and ball movement, without sacrificing defense. Paopao, who helped South Carolina win the SEC Tournament for the third year in a row, fits that bill. She's a combo guard who can really shoot it, makes good decisions and has improved defensively under Dawn Staley.

9. Los Angeles Sparks: Azzi Fudd -- G, UConn

12.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists | 47.2% FG, 43.4% 3FG, 91.7% FT

Fudd, who scored in double figures in all three games of the Big East Tournament en route to another UConn title, is arguably the best pure shooter in this class. That makes her a perfect fit for the Sparks and new coach Lynne Roberts, whose offensive philosophy is predicated on getting up 3s. Of course, it remains to be seen if Fudd will declare for the draft this year. She said earlier this month that she's still undecided.

10. Chicago Sky: Georgia Amoore -- G, Kentucky

19.1 points, 2.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists | 42.5% FG, 32.4% 3FG, 84.5% FT

As the Sky try to build their team around two non-shooting bigs, they need as many playmakers and floor spacers as they can find. Amoore, who put up 29 points and seven assists in Kentucky's loss to Oklahoma in the SEC Tournament, could be one. She is undersized at 5-foot-6, but finished third in the country in assists this season and would be a perfect understudy for Courtney Vandersloot.

11. Minnesota Lynx: Janiah Barker -- F, UCLA

7.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists | 47.2% FG, 65.8% FT

The Lynx's rotation is largely set, so they have some flexibility with their late first-round pick and Cheryl Reeve is never afraid to think outside the box. Barker, the Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year, is a high-risk, high-reward option. She's struggled to put everything together during her collegiate career, but she's a terrific defender and the offensive flashes are captivating.

12. Dallas Wings: Aneesah Morrow -- F, LSU

18.5 points, 13.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 2.6 steals | 49.5% FG, 74% FT

It's difficult to figure out where Morrow, who left LSU's loss to Texas in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament with a foot injury but is expected to be ready for the Big Dance, will land in the draft. There are serious questions about her offensive game and lack of size, but she's a dogged defender and rebounder. The Wings' frontcourt is a bit crowded right now, but short-term fit shouldn't be too much of a concern for them.