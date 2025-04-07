The UConn Huskies crushed the South Carolina Gamecocks to win their first national championship since 2016 on Sunday, which means the college season is in the books and it is officially time for the women's basketball world to turn its full attention to the WNBA.

The 2025 WNBA Draft is one week away, with all of the festivities set for April 14 in New York City. Soon, the top prospects will learn where they'll be off to to begin their professional journeys. Some big names will not be among them, however, as Olivia Miles, Azzi Fudd and Flau'jae Johnson all elected to return to school.

Miles' shocking decision to not only forgo the draft but enter the transfer portal has completely shaken up the board, as she was widely projected to go No. 2 overall. Fudd and Johnson would have been sure-fire first round picks and potential lottery selections themselves.

This was always going to be a difficult draft to project after the top four-to-five picks due in large part to the uncertainty around the league regarding the new collective bargaining agreement, which is expected to be in place for the start of the 2026 season, an impending free agent class that will feature nearly every player who is not on a rookie-scale contract, and further expansion on the horizon.

Add in some major deferrals and who knows what's going to happen. As the dust settles from the NCAA Tournament, and teams begin making their final preparations for draft night, let's take a look at how the first round could play out next week. Here is CBS Sports' 2025 WNBA Mock Draft 5.0.

1. Dallas Wings: Paige Bueckers -- G, UConn

19.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 2.1 steals | 53.4% FG, 41.9% 3FG, 88.9% FT

Bueckers' storied college career ended on a high note Sunday when UConn beat South Carolina to win the national championship – the first of her career. Rumors persist about whether she actually wants to play for the Wings, but she's going to be the No. 1 pick regardless. She is a generational offensive talent and a franchise-changing player, both on and off the court.

2. Seattle Storm: Dominique Malonga -- C, France

18.5 points, 11 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.1 blocks | 53.1% FG, 63.3% FT

The Storm's draft plans were all torn up when Olivia Miles decided to return to school. All is not lost, however, as they can still grab Malonga, who has the most upside outside of Bueckers in this class. Only 19 years old, Malonga led Lyon to the semifinals of EuroCup Women while averaging an efficient double-double. Standing 6-foot-6 and boasting a unique combination of athleticism and on-ball skills for a player of her size, she is a rare talent.

3. Washington Mystics: Sonia Citron -- G, Notre Dame

14.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.9 steals | 48.4% FG, 37.2% 3FG, 89% FT

So many players forgoing the draft is also a big blow for the Mystics, who have three of the first six picks, including two lottery selections. The order at Nos. 3 and 4 doesn't particularly matter, but Citron feels like a lock to wind up in D.C. She may not have the upside you'd prefer at this stage of the draft, but she seems destined for a long pro career thanks to her defensive versatility on the perimeter and spot-up shooting ability.

4. Washington Mystics: Kiki Iriafen -- F, USC

18 points, 8 rebounds, 1.8 assists | 49% FG, 81.1% FT

The Mystics' roster isn't screaming out for another power forward, but Iriafen is the best available player and they have to just take her and figure everything else out later. She's a good athlete with a smooth face-up game, and is a reliable finisher around the basket. Ultimately, her ceiling likely hinges on whether she can develop a more consistent jumper and expand her range to the 3-point line.

5. Golden State Valkyries: Justė Jocytė -- G, Lithuania

12.1 points, 3 rebounds, 2.6 assists | 43% FG, 36.5% 3FG, 77.5% FT

The expansion draft showed that the Valkyries' front office is clearly comfortable with international players, despite the potential schedule conflicts that may arise. As they begin what figures to be a years-long process to build out their roster, they could take Jocytė with their first ever draft pick. The 19-year-old Lithuanian, who has been playing professionally since she was 14, is a big, crafty guard with slick playmaking skills and a reliable jumper.

6. Washington Mystics: Shyanne Sellers -- G, Maryland

14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists | 46.2% FG, 40.8% 3FG, 86.8% FT

The Mystics could certainly use some more backcourt help as they begin a rebuild, and Sellers would be a nice option there. She was inconsistent in the second half of the season after returning from a knee sprain, but she has great size for a guard and can do a little bit of everything. Perhaps most notably, she made a big leap as a 3-point shooter, albeit on low volume.

7. Connecticut Sun: Aneesah Morrow -- F, LSU

18.7 points, 13.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 2.5 steals | 49% FG, 73.4% FT

Trying to project where Morrow will be drafted may be the only thing more difficult than trying to project how she'll fare on a WNBA court. You cannot deny her rebounding and production on the college level, but you also cannot ignore the fact that she's undersized and shot 34.5% outside of the restricted area this season, per CBB Analytics. For the Sun, who are essentially a blank slate beyond this season and have multiple picks, it's probably worth taking her and betting on the work ethic.

8. Connecticut Sun: Ajša Sivka -- F, Slovenia

11 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists | 43.1% FG, 42.2% 3FG, 63.6% FT

For all the Sun have said about remaining competitive, this is going to be a years' long rebuild, and getting an extra first-round pick this year gives them the flexibility to take a swing on a high-upside prospect like Sivka, who was named MVP of the 2023 U18 Women's European Championship. The 6-foot-4 Slovenian is still only 19 and may end up being a draft-and-stash candidate as a result, but she's a big wing who can really shoot.

9. Los Angeles Sparks: Georgia Amoore -- G, Kentucky

19.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, 6.9 assists | 42.3% FG, 33.6% 3FG, 83.7% FT

The Sparks acquired Kelsey Plum in the offseason, but still need a young guard who can grow alongside last year's lottery picks, Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson. That could be Amoore, who is an electric offensive talent with the ability to easily create shots for herself and others. While Amoore figures to be a good fit for new coach Lynne Roberts' system, she stands just 5-foot-6, which could make her transition to the professional level difficult.

10. Chicago Sky: Hailey Van Lith -- G, TCU

17.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists | 45.2% FG, 33.8% 3FG, 82.7% FT

Perhaps no player boosted their draft stock more in the NCAA Tournament than Van Lith, who led TCU to the Elite Eight for the first time in program history. She had a major bounce back season after a disappointing stop at LSU, and her leap as a playmaker makes her much more viable as a pro prospect. There are still question marks about her size and ability to handle pressure defense, but she would fill a real need for the Sky and would have a pefect mentor in Courtney Vandersloot.

11. Minnesota Lynx: Sarah Ashlee Barker -- G, Alabama

18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2 steals | 51.4% FG, 37.5% 3FG, 70.9% FT

Barker, who went off for 45 points in Alabama's loss to Maryland, was another player who boosted their stock in the tournament. Cheryl Reeve has built the Lynx into a title contender by having a depth of versatile players who can shoot the ball and work hard on the defensive end. Barker fits the bill. She's turned herself into a reliable shooter, especially off the catch, and you will never doubt her effort or toughness.

12. Dallas Wings: Saniya Rivers -- G, NC State

11.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.6 steals, 1.3 blocks | 41.9% FG, 27.2% 3FG, 67.4% FT

In a league filled with unbelievable athletes, Rivers would walk in on Day 1 and immediately be in the top tier. While Rivers is a major question mark on the offensive end, she is an incredible defender with the size and toughness to guard just about anyone on the court besides true centers. She would add yet another option on that side of the ball for a Wings team that has made improving their defense a key offseason goal.