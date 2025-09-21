Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson has been named the 2025 WNBA MVP, according to ESPN. Wilson, who also took home the honor in 2020, 2022 and 2024, is the first player in league history to be named MVP four times. She was also named co-Defensive Player of the Year earlier this week.

Wilson averaged 23.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while leading the Aces to the No. 2 seed in the playoffs with a 30-14 record. After a disappointing start to the season, the Aces closed on a 16-game winning streak, which was tied for the second longest in WNBA history.

Wilson won her second consecutive scoring title this season and also finished second in the league in rebounding, fourth in steals and first in blocks.

