The 2025 WNBA playoffs have arrived. All four first-round series will get underway Sunday with an exciting quadruple header. Notably, the best-of-three first round has been switched from a 2-1 format to a 1-1-1 format this season, which not only guarantees every team a home game, but gives the higher seed the winner-take-all Game 3 at home, if necessary.

Here's a quick look at Sunday's schedule:

Game 1: No. 8 Valkyries at No. 1 Lynx, 1 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo

Game 1: No. 6 Fever at No. 3 Dream, 3 p.m. -- ABC/fubo

Game 1: No. 5 Liberty at No. 4 Mercury, 5 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo

Game 1: No. 7 Storm at No. 2 Aces, 10 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo

Previously, our panel of experts made their overarching predictions on which team will lift the trophy next month. Now, it's time to take a look at each first round series.

No. 1 Minnesota Lynx vs. No. 8 Golden State Valkyries

Series odds (via Caesars): Lynx -4000, Valkyries +1300





Lindsay Gibbs Isabel Gonzalez Jack Maloney Lynx vs. Valkyries

Lynx Lynx Lynx

Gibbs: Lynx in 2. Golden State has been one of the best stories of the WNBA season, but they're going to have to wait until next year to win a playoff series. The Lynx simply have too much talent up and down their roster for the scrappy Valkyries to have a shot.

Gonzalez: Lynx in 2. What the Valkyries have achieved in their inaugural year is impressive and the future is bright for the franchise. However, the Lynx swept them 4-0 during the regular season and Minnesota won't be any easier to face in the playoffs. The Lynx have been the most dominant team in the league and their experience as last year's runner-up makes them a difficult opponent for anyone.

Maloney: Lynx in 2. This is a mismatch. The Lynx had the best defensive rating in the league (97.5) and the Valkyries had the worst offensive rating (101.5) of any team to make the playoffs. There's no way the Valkyries can keep up with the Lynx.

No. 2 Las Vegas Aces vs. No. 7 Seattle Storm

Series odds (via Caesars): Aces -385, Storm +300





Lindsay Gibbs Isabel Gonzalez Jack Maloney Aces vs. Storm

Aces Aces Aces

Gibbs: Aces in 2. Erica Wheeler salvaged the Storm's season by hitting the winning shot to get them into the playoffs last week, but I don't think the good vibes are going to last -- Seattle has been a frustrating watch all season, and their inconsistency and lack of fourth-quarter prowess will lead to another postseason disappointment. I do not expect the Aces to go through the playoffs undefeated, but their winning streak will last for at least two more games.

Gonzalez: Aces in 3. The Aces have been on an incredible winning streak and they certainly have all the tools to sweep Seattle. However, I want to give the Storm some credit. They have been inconsistent all season, but they are used to tight games and perhaps that experience can help them win one.

Maloney: Aces in 3. The Aces have the best player in the world in A'ja Wilson and closed the season on a 16-game winning streak. They are rightfully favored in the series, but the Storm are not a typical No. 7 seed. Seattle has an elite defense and a frontcourt capable of making life difficult for Wilson. And for all of their issues with consistency, the Storm do get up for big games; they were 10-9 against the top-five seeds and seven of those losses were by single digits.

No. 3 Atlanta Dream vs. No. 6 Indiana Fever

Series odds (via Caesars): Dream -450, Dream +350





Lindsay Gibbs Isabel Gonzalez Jack Maloney Dream vs. Fever

Dream Dream Dream

Gibbs: Dream in 2. The Fever deserve all the kudos in the world for overcoming their almost comically injury-riddled season and making it to the playoffs, and Indiana fans have every reason to be bullish on the future. But the Dream are not a fluke as a No. 3 seed, and they are going to be out to prove that point to everyone in the first round.

Gonzalez: Dream in 2. The fact that the Fever even made it to the playoffs with so many injuries is applaudable. This is their second consecutive postseason appearance and I predict many more in the near future. That being said, the Dream greatly exceeded expectations in 2025 and the playoffs can be their time to shine even brighter.

Maloney: Dream in 3. The Fever are too shorthanded -- in addition to the five players sidelined by season-ending injuries, Damiris Dantas has been ruled out for at least Game 1 with a concussion -- to make any other pick here. But could Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston and their crowd could will them to a win at home in Game 2? That does seem very plausible.

No. 4 Phoenix Mercury vs. No. 5 New York Liberty

Series odds (via Caesars): Mercury +150, Liberty -180





Lindsay Gibbs Isabel Gonzalez Jack Maloney Mercury vs. LIberty

Liberty Liberty Liberty

Gibbs: Liberty in 3. This is the first-round series everyone has circled, and for good reason -- it is compelling theater to have the reigning champions go on the road in a best-of-three series against an Alyssa Thomas-led Mercury team with a chip on its shoulder. But unfortunately for the talented Mercury, the Liberty are finally healthy after a season in the infirmary, and New York simply has too much talent and fight to go home this early.

Gonzalez. Liberty in 3. This is the first round series I'm most excited about and could probably go either way. Phoenix has been hot all season (literally and figuratively) and went 3-1 against New York. However, the reigning champs have a ridiculously talented roster and we are finally going to see them at full strength.

Maloney. Liberty in 2. With all due respect to Alyssa Thomas and company, the Liberty were 13-2 this season when Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones were all healthy. And the two defeats occurred in games where Jones and Stewart, respectively, left early with injuries. In 234 minutes with that trio on the floor, the reigning champions boasted a plus-21.2 net rating.