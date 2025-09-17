The first round of the 2025 WNBA playoffs continued Tuesday night as the Seattle Storm and Indiana Fever kept their seasons alive with Game 2 home wins. The Storm snapped the Las Vegas Aces' 17-game winning streak with a comeback victory. The seventh-seeded Storm used a strong fourth quarter to force a decisive Game 3, getting a combined 50 points from Skylar Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike.

The Fever, meanwhile, staved off elimination against the Atlanta Dream. The Fever won at home to keep their injury-plagued season going, forcing a decisive Game 3 back in Atlanta on Thursday night.

The New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx have 1-0 leads on the other side of the bracket. The Phoenix Mercury will need to win a road game against the defending champion Liberty on Wednesday to stay alive, while the top-seeded Lynx will look to end the inaugural season of the Golden State Valkyries.

The best-of-three first round will wrap up on Friday or earlier, and the best-of-five semifinals will begin on Sunday (Sept. 21).

The Lynx entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed after being the WNBA's most dominant team throughout the 44-game regular season. The Lynx, looking for the fifth championship in team history and their first since 2017, will have home-court advantage throughout the playoffs.

Below is a look at the first-round matchups and the full schedule for the 2025 playoffs.

WNBA playoff bracket

Keytron Jordan, CBS Sports

Here are the four first-round matchups and seeding:

No. 1 Lynx vs. No. 8 Valkyries

No. 2 Aces vs. No. 7 Storm

No. 3 Dream vs. No. 6 Fever

No. 4 Mercury vs. No. 5 Liberty

Teams will play a best-of-three series in the first round, a best-of-five series in the semifinals, and -- in a new change this year -- a best-of-seven affair in the Finals.

In 2024, the first round had a 2-1 format, which meant the higher seed got the first two games at home, while the lower seed only got to host if they made it to Game 3. This year it will be a 1-1-1 format, with Games 1 and 3 hosted by the higher seed while the lower seed hosts Game 2.

All games on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 are streaming on fubo (Try for free).

First-round schedule, scores (best-of-three)

All times Eastern

Sunday, Sept. 14

Tuesday, Sept. 16

Wednesday, Sept. 17

Game 2: No. 4 Mercury at No. 5 Liberty, 7:30 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo

No. 4 Mercury at No. 5 Liberty, 7:30 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo Game 2: No. 1 Lynx at No. 8 Valkyries, 9:30 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo

Thursday, Sept. 18

Game 3: No. 6 Fever at No. 3 Dream, TBD -- ESPN2/fubo

No. 6 Fever at No. 3 Dream, TBD -- ESPN2/fubo Game 3: No. 7 Storm at No. 2 Aces, TBD -- ESPN2/fubo

Friday, Sept. 19

*Game 3: No. 8 Valkyries at No. 1 Lynx, TBD -- ESPN2/fubo

No. 8 Valkyries at No. 1 Lynx, TBD -- ESPN2/fubo *Game 3: No. 5 Liberty at No. 4 Mercury, TBD -- ESPN2/fubo

Semifinals schedule (best-of-five)

Sunday, Sept. 21

Game 1: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. -- ABC/fubo

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. -- ABC/fubo Game 1: TBD vs. TBD, 5 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo

Tuesday, Sept. 23

Game 2: TBD vs. TBD, 7:30 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo



TBD vs. TBD, 7:30 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo Game 2: TBD vs. TBD, 9:30 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo



Friday, Sept. 26

Game 3: TBD vs. TBD, 7:30 p.m. -- ESPN2/fubo



TBD vs. TBD, 7:30 p.m. -- ESPN2/fubo Game 3: TBD vs. TBD, 9:30 p.m. -- ESPN2/fubo



Sunday, Sept. 28

*Game 4: TBD vs. TBD, 1 or 5 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo



TBD vs. TBD, 1 or 5 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo *Game 4: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. -- ABC/fubo



Tuesday, Sept. 30

*Game 5: TBD vs. TBD, TBD



TBD vs. TBD, TBD *Game 5: TBD vs. TBD, TBD



Finals schedule (best-of-seven)

Friday, Oct. 3

Game 1, 8 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo



Sunday, Oct. 5

Game 2, 3 p.m. -- ABC/fubo



Wednesday, Oct. 8

Game 3, 8 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo



Friday, Oct. 10

Game 4, 8 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo



Sunday, Oct. 12

*Game 5, 3 p.m. -- ABC/fubo



Wednesday, Oct. 15

*Game 6, 8 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo



Friday, Oct. 17

*Game 7, 8 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo



* If necessary