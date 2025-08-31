The Minnesota Lynx's regular season dominance continued Saturday when they beat the lottery-bound Connecticut Sun, 94-70, to clinch the No. 1 seed in the 2025 WNBA playoffs and homecourt advantage throughout the postseason. Now 31-8, the Lynx have also set a franchise record for wins in a season, breaking the previous mark of 30 in 2024.

This is the first time that the Lynx have been the No. 1 overall seed since 2017, when they won their fourth championship. After a crushing defeat in the Finals to the New York Liberty last season, the Lynx hope to claim a record-setting fifth title this fall.

Having homecourt advantage the entire way will certainly help the Lynx in their quest. They are 18-2 at the Target Center this season, which is by far the best home record in the league, and boast a plus-15.5 net rating. While they are more than capable of winning on the road, their 13-6 record and plus-8.4 net rating away from home are not quite as impressive.

Most championships in WNBA history

*Note: The Houston Comets are now defunct

Team Championships Most recent title Storm 4 2020 Lynx 4 2017 Comets* 4 2000

After a back-and-forth start in Uncasville, the Lynx went in front for good late in the first quarter and cruised to a 24-point win. Five different Lynx players scored in double figures, including MVP candidate Napheesa Collier, who put up 17 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocks in another strong all-around effort.

The Lynx have five games remaining in the regular season, including a Sept. 4 showdown with the No. 2 seed Las Vegas Aces, who have won 12 games in a row since the Lynx embarrassed them by 53 points back on Aug. 2. There's no question that the Aces will have something to prove that night even though they cannot catch the Lynx for the top spot.

Now that the Lynx have locked up the No. 1 seed, it will be interesting to see how they handle the last few weeks of the regular season, especially with numerous players up for major awards. Most notably, Collier is on the hunt for her first MVP, but has already missed 10 games, largely due to an ankle sprain that occurred during the Lynx's aforementioned win over the Aces. She just returned Aug. 24, and it would probably make sense to give her a few nights off down the stretch, but doing so could further damage her MVP case.

In any case, with the top seed and homecourt advantage secured, the Lynx have put themselves in the best position possible to scure the most important trophy.