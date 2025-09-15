The first day of the WNBA playoffs didn't see any major upsets, but it was certainly eventful. The Minnesota Lynx, Atlanta Dream and Las Vegas Aces all took 1-0 leads in their respective series with decisive victories during Sunday's quadruple-header. Those results pushed the Golden State Valkyries, Indiana Fever and Seattle Storm to the brink of elimination. The other matchup went down to the wire, as the New York Liberty knocked off the Phoenix Mercury on the road in overtime. The Liberty will have a chance to win the best-of-three series at home on Wednesday.

The action will resume on Tuesday with the first batch of Game 2s. The Fever will host the Dream in the first game of the night, trying to keep their injury-ravaged season alive. The Storm will then host the Aces and try to stop Las Vegas' 17-game winning streak.

The best-of-three first round will wrap up on Friday or earlier, and the best-of-five semifinals will begin on Sunday (Sept. 21).

The Lynx entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed after being the WNBA's most dominant team throughout the 44-game regular season. The Lynx, looking for the fifth championship in team history and their first since 2017, will have home-court advantage throughout the playoffs.

Below is a look at the first-round matchups and the full schedule for the 2025 playoffs.

WNBA playoff bracket

Keytron Jordan, CBS Sports

The full playoff bracket was set after the action on Thursday. Here are the four first-round matchups:

No. 1 Lynx vs. No. 8 Valkyries

No. 2 Aces vs. No. 7 Storm

No. 3 Dream vs. No. 6 Fever

No. 4 Mercury vs. No. 5 Liberty

Teams will play a best-of-three series in the first round, a best-of-five series in the semifinals, and -- in a new change this year -- a best-of-seven affair in the Finals.

In 2024, the first round had a 2-1 format, which meant the higher seed got the first two games at home, while the lower seed only got to host if they made it to Game 3. This year it will be a 1-1-1 format, with Games 1 and 3 hosted by the higher seed while the opponent hosts Game 2.

All games on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 are streaming on fubo (Try for free).

First-round schedule, scores (best-of-three)

All times Eastern

Sunday, Sept. 14

Tuesday, Sept. 16

Game 2: No. 3 Dream at No. 6 Fever, 7:30 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo

Game 2: No. 2 Aces at No. 7 Storm, 9:30 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo

Wednesday, Sept. 17

Game 2: No. 4 Mercury at No. 5 Liberty, 7:30 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo

Game 2: No. 1 Lynx at No. 8 Valkyries, 9:30 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo

Thursday, Sept. 18

*Game 3: No. 6 Fever at No. 3 Dream, TBD -- ESPN2/fubo

*Game 3: No. 7 Storm at No. 2 Aces, TBD -- ESPN2/fubo

Friday, Sept. 19

*Game 3: No. 8 Valkyries at No. 1 Lynx, TBD -- ESPN2/fubo

*Game 3: No. 5 Liberty at No. 4 Mercury, TBD -- ESPN2/fubo

Semifinals schedule (best-of-five)

Sunday, Sept. 21

Game 1: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. -- ABC/fubo

Game 1: TBD vs. TBD, 5 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo

Tuesday, Sept. 23

Game 2: TBD vs. TBD, 7:30 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo



Game 2: TBD vs. TBD, 9:30 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo



Friday, Sept. 26

Game 3: TBD vs. TBD, 7:30 p.m. -- ESPN2/fubo



Game 3: TBD vs. TBD, 9:30 p.m. -- ESPN2/fubo



Sunday, Sept. 28

*Game 4: TBD vs. TBD, 1 or 5 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo



*Game 4: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. -- ABC/fubo



Tuesday, Sept. 30

*Game 5: TBD vs. TBD, TBD



*Game 5: TBD vs. TBD, TBD



Finals schedule (best-of-seven)

Friday, Oct. 3

Game 1, 8 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo



Sunday, Oct. 5

Game 2, 3 p.m. -- ABC/fubo



Wednesday, Oct. 8

Game 3, 8 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo



Friday, Oct. 10

Game 4, 8 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo



Sunday, Oct. 12

*Game 5, 3 p.m. -- ABC/fubo



Wednesday, Oct. 15

*Game 6, 8 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo



Friday, Oct. 17

*Game 7, 8 p.m. -- ESPN/fubo



* If necessary