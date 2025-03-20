The 2025 WNBA season is less than two months away, with opening night set for May 16. Ahead of all the action, the league announced the national television broadcast and streaming schedule on Thursday, which will feature 20 games on CBS networks, including eight on CBS television network.
All eight of the games on CBS television network will be national broadcasts on Saturday or Sunday. Notably, CBS will broadcast the WNBA's first-ever regular season primetime game on national TV on Saturday, June 7 between Angel Reese's Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever, led by Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark, who also happen to be the league's last two rookies of the year.
CBS' coverage will begin with the defending champion New York Liberty against the Indiana Fever on May 24. Other highlights include a matchup between the expansion Golden State Valkyries and the Las Vegas Aces, led by reigning MVP A'ja Wilson, on July 12 and a 2024 WNBA Finals rematch between the Liberty and Minnesota Lynx on Aug. 16.
An additional 12 games will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network throughout the season. Between CBS and CBS Sports Network, seven games will feature the Fever and Clark.
Here's a look at the full schedule for CBS' WNBA broadcasts during the 2024 season:
All times Eastern
Saturday, May 24
- New York Liberty at Indiana Fever, 1 p.m. -- CBS (Paramount+)
- Dallas Wings at Atlanta Dream, 3 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network
Saturday, June 7
- Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky, 8 p.m. -- CBS (Paramount+)
Wednesday, June 11
- Los Angeles Sparks at Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network
Saturday, June 14
- Los Angeles Sparks at Minnesota Lynx, 1 p.m. -- CBS (Paramount+)
Sunday, June 15
- Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun, 12 p.m. -- CBS (Paramount+)
- Atlanta Dream at Washington Mystics, 2 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network
Sunday, June 22
- New York Liberty at Seattle Storm, 7 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network
Saturday, July 12
- Golden State Valkyries at Las Vegas Aces, 4 p.m. -- CBS (Paramount+)
Wednesday, July 16
- Indiana Fever at New York Liberty, 7:30 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network
Wednesday, July 23
- Atlanta Dream at Phoenix Mercury, 10 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network
Sunday, July 27
- Golden State Valkyries at Connecticut Sun, 1 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network
Tuesday, Aug. 5
- Indiana Fever at Los Angeles Sparks, 10 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network
Saturday, Aug. 9
- Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever, 8 p.m. -- CBS (Paramount+)
Sunday, Aug. 10
- Washington Mystics at Dallas Wings, 4 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network
Saturday, Aug. 16
- New York Liberty at Minnesota Lynx, 2 p.m. -- CBS (Paramount+)
Saturday, Aug. 23
- New York Liberty at Atlanta Dream, 2 p.m. -- CBS (Paramount+)
- Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky, 4 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network
Sunday, Aug. 24
- Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx, 7 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network
Tuesday, Aug. 26
- Seattle Storm at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network