The 2025 WNBA season is less than two months away, with opening night set for May 16. Ahead of all the action, the league announced the national television broadcast and streaming schedule on Thursday, which will feature 20 games on CBS networks, including eight on CBS television network.

All eight of the games on CBS television network will be national broadcasts on Saturday or Sunday. Notably, CBS will broadcast the WNBA's first-ever regular season primetime game on national TV on Saturday, June 7 between Angel Reese's Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever, led by Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark, who also happen to be the league's last two rookies of the year.

CBS' coverage will begin with the defending champion New York Liberty against the Indiana Fever on May 24. Other highlights include a matchup between the expansion Golden State Valkyries and the Las Vegas Aces, led by reigning MVP A'ja Wilson, on July 12 and a 2024 WNBA Finals rematch between the Liberty and Minnesota Lynx on Aug. 16.

An additional 12 games will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network throughout the season. Between CBS and CBS Sports Network, seven games will feature the Fever and Clark.

Here's a look at the full schedule for CBS' WNBA broadcasts during the 2024 season:

All times Eastern

Saturday, May 24

New York Liberty at Indiana Fever, 1 p.m. -- CBS (Paramount+)

Dallas Wings at Atlanta Dream, 3 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Saturday, June 7

Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky, 8 p.m. -- CBS (Paramount+)

Wednesday, June 11

Los Angeles Sparks at Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Saturday, June 14

Los Angeles Sparks at Minnesota Lynx, 1 p.m. -- CBS (Paramount+)

Sunday, June 15

Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun, 12 p.m. -- CBS (Paramount+)

Atlanta Dream at Washington Mystics, 2 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Sunday, June 22

New York Liberty at Seattle Storm, 7 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Saturday, July 12

Golden State Valkyries at Las Vegas Aces, 4 p.m. -- CBS (Paramount+)

Wednesday, July 16

Indiana Fever at New York Liberty, 7:30 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Wednesday, July 23

Atlanta Dream at Phoenix Mercury, 10 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Sunday, July 27

Golden State Valkyries at Connecticut Sun, 1 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Tuesday, Aug. 5

Indiana Fever at Los Angeles Sparks, 10 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Saturday, Aug. 9

Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever, 8 p.m. -- CBS (Paramount+)

Sunday, Aug. 10

Washington Mystics at Dallas Wings, 4 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Saturday, Aug. 16

New York Liberty at Minnesota Lynx, 2 p.m. -- CBS (Paramount+)

Saturday, Aug. 23

New York Liberty at Atlanta Dream, 2 p.m. -- CBS (Paramount+)

Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky, 4 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Sunday, Aug. 24

Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx, 7 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Tuesday, Aug. 26