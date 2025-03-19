The 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament has arrived. All of the action will tip off on Wednesday night with the First Four matchup between Princeton and Iowa State in South Bend, followed by Southern against UC San Diego in Los Angeles.

Over the next three weeks, the best teams in the country will battle it out to be crowned the new national champion. Will South Carolina complete the repeat and win their third title in four years? Or will a challenger such as UCLA, USC or UConn take the throne?

Shortly after the tournament concludes, the women's basketball world will turn its attention to the 2025 WNBA Draft, which is set for April 14. While professional teams do not rely solely on the tournament to make their draft decisions, this is the last chance for prospects to make a name for themselves, and how they perform on the big stage certainly has an impact on their future.

Here are 25 WNBA draft prospects to watch in the 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament, separated by region.

Note: This only includes players who are eligible to turn pro this year.

Spokane 1

Aneesah Morrow -- F, LSU

2024-25 stats: 18.5 points, 13.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 2.6 steals | 49.5% FG, 74% FT

18.5 points, 13.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 2.6 steals | 49.5% FG, 74% FT First-round opponent: No. 14 San Diego State

Morrow, who is dealing with a foot injury but is expected to be healthy for the first round, has been an extremely productive player during her collegiate career and led the nation in rebounding and double-doubles this season. Her effort on defense and the boards is never in doubt, but as a 6-foot-1 forward with a limited offensive game, there are real questions about how she'll fare at the pro level.

Draft range: Mid-first round to early second round

Saniya Rivers -- G, NC State

2024-25 stats: 11.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.6 steals, 1.3 blocks | 41.6% FG, 28% 3FG, 67.1% FT

11.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.6 steals, 1.3 blocks | 41.6% FG, 28% 3FG, 67.1% FT First-round opponent: No. 15 Vermont

Rivers just might be the best athlete in this draft, and the two-time ACC All-Defensive honoree uses her physical gifts to wreak havoc on the defensive end, where she can comfortably guard multiple positions. The issue with Rivers is the offensive side of the ball. She's under 40% from the field and 30% from 3 for her career and hasn't shown much growth as a scorer. While she has some playmaking skills, is she going to be a full-time point guard in the pros?

Draft range: Late first round to mid-second round

Janiah Barker -- F, UCLA

2024-25 stats: 7.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists | 47.2% FG, 65.8% FT

7.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists | 47.2% FG, 65.8% FT First-round opponent: No. 16 UC San Diego/No. 16 Southern

Barker is eligible for the draft this year and has previously said that she wanted to turn pro following her junior season, but whether she'll stick to that plan after a somewhat disappointing season (on a personal level) at UCLA remains to be seen. She is a remarkable athlete and already a pro-level defender, but her offensive game is a work in progress. Perhaps no player has a bigger gap between their best moments and worst moments.

Draft range: Late first round to late-second round

Aziaha James -- G, NC State

2024-25 stats: 17.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals | 44.9% FG, 32.9% 3FG, 73.6% FT

17.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals | 44.9% FG, 32.9% 3FG, 73.6% FT First-round opponent: No. 15 Vermont

James made a name for herself last season when she led NC State to the Final Four, and will hope to repeat that feat this year. She's a really solid combo guard who has a knack for stepping up in big games, but can be streaky with her jumpshot. The big question for James, like so many college scorers, is can she convince WNBA teams that she has other pro-level skills.

Draft range: Second round

Makayla Timpson -- C, Florida State

2024-25 stats: 17.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1.8 steals, 3.2 blocks | 54.2% FG, 78.8% FT

17.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1.8 steals, 3.2 blocks | 54.2% FG, 78.8% FT First-round opponent: No. 11 George Mason

Timpson has often been overshadowed this season by the nation's leading scorer, Ta'Niya Latson, but she has been a force in the paint for the Seminoles. Offensively, she's a super efficient finisher around the basket, and on the defensive end, she had three games this season with at least eight blocks. If Timpson was taller, she would be a definite first-round talent, but life is difficult in the pros for 6-foot-2 centers with no outside shot.

Draft range: Second round

Madison Scott -- F, Ole Miss

2024-25 stats: 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists | 47.8% FG, 73.1% FT

11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists | 47.8% FG, 73.1% FT First-round opponent: No. 12 Ball State

Scott, a two-time SEC All-Defensive honoree, is one of the main reasons the Rebels have one of the best defenses in the country. She has long arms and moves her feet well on the perimeter, but has the size to battle in the paint. If she's able to carve out a role in the pros, it will be on the defensive end. While she is an underrated passer, her overall offensive game is somewhat limited.

Draft range: Second round

Birmingham 2

Shyanne Sellers -- G, Maryland

2024-25 stats: 14.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists | 47.9% FG, 44.4% 3FG, 84.5% FT

14.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists | 47.9% FG, 44.4% 3FG, 84.5% FT First-round opponent: No. 13 Norfolk State

Sellers sprained her knee against Texas in January and has been hit or miss since then, but that shouldn't really affect her draft stock too much. She's a big guard who can make plays for herself and others out of the pick-and-roll, and is shooting a career-high from 3-point range, albeit on fairly low volume.

Draft range: Mid-to-late first round

Te-Hina Paopao -- G, South Carolina

2024-25 stats: 9.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal | 44.4% FG, 36.6% 3FG, 80% FT

9.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal | 44.4% FG, 36.6% 3FG, 80% FT First-round opponent: No. 16 Tennessee Tech

Few players have benefitted from a transfer more than Paopao, who won a national title last season with South Carolina, and could go back-to-back, all while boosting her draft stock. She can really shoot from behind the arc, makes good decisions with the ball and has improved as a defender. Her skill set would make her a good fit with just about any WNBA team, and she seems destined for a long career.

Draft range: Mid-to-late first round

Sania Feagin -- F, South Carolina

2024-25 stats: 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.5 blocks | 61.8% FG, 78.6% FT

8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.5 blocks | 61.8% FG, 78.6% FT First-round opponent: No. 16 Tennessee Tech

Feagin was thrust into a bigger role this season after Ashlyn Watkins went down with a torn ACL, and has made the most of her opportunity. She has been really good on both ends of the floor for the Gamecocks over the last few months and risen up draft boards as a result. While she's flashed a mid-range jumper, her ceiling may ultimately depend on whether she can expand her range to the 3-point line.

Draft range: Second round

Sarah Ashlee Barker -- G, Alabama

2024-25 stats: 17.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2 steals | 50.7% FG, 36.8% 3FG, 72.2% FT

17.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2 steals | 50.7% FG, 36.8% 3FG, 72.2% FT First-round opponent: No. 12 Green Bay

Barker has grown into a really solid all-around wing for the Crimson Tide over the last two seasons after transferring from Georgia. She brings toughness on both ends, has developed a 3-point shot and can run some pick-and-rolls, though she does get careless with the ball at times.

Draft range: Second round

JJ Quinerly -- G, West Virginia

2024-25 stats: 20.6 points, 3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 3 steals | 44.8% FG, 32.2% 3FG, 82.2% FT

20.6 points, 3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 3 steals | 44.8% FG, 32.2% 3FG, 82.2% FT First-round opponent: No. 11 Columbia/No. 11 Washington

Quinerly won Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year for a second consecutive season. That she did so as a 5-foot-8 guard is even more impressive. She is a complete menace on the perimeter and makes up for her lack of size with toughness and tenacity. But where does she fit on offense at the next level? She scores a lot for the Mountaineers, but she has an inconsistent shot and is not a true point guard.

Draft range: Mid-to-late second round

Giana Kneepkens -- G, Utah

2024-25 stats: 19.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 steals | 50.4% FG, 45% 3FG, 89.5% FT

19.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 steals | 50.4% FG, 45% 3FG, 89.5% FT First-round opponent: No. 9 Indiana

Kneepkens can really shoot the ball. She has a bit of a unique release and a big, high-arcing shot that doesn't always look the prettiest, but it usually goes in. This season she's at 45% on 6.7 3-point attempts per game this season and has been over 40% on at least five attempts in three consecutive seasons. She's also a decent playmaker who's capable of running pick-and-roll.

Draft range: Late second round

Bree Hall -- G, South Carolina

2024-25 stats: 6.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1 assist | 36% FG, 35.6% 3FG, 68.4% FT

6.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1 assist | 36% FG, 35.6% 3FG, 68.4% FT First-round opponent: No. 16 Tennessee Tech

Hall's game and South Carolina's depth means she often gets overlooked when people talk about the defending national champions, but her skill set should get her a look at the pro level. She's a solid, versatile defender on the wing who can knock down open shots and has been particularly adept in the corner. There's 3-and-D potential with Hall, and teams are always looking for that archetype.

Draft range: Late second round to third round

Aaliyah Nye -- G, Alabama

2024-25 stats: 15.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.1 steals | 45.5% FG, 45.5% 3FG, 81.8% FT

15.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.1 steals | 45.5% FG, 45.5% 3FG, 81.8% FT First-round opponent: No. 12 Green Bay

Nye is another elite shooter in this region. She's been over 40% from behind the arc in each of the last three seasons and has made 53.6% of her open catch-and-shoot attempts in this campaign. You're not really getting too much else from her, but every team can use more shooting, which will earn her a look from someone.

Draft range: Late second round to third round

Birmingham 3

Olivia Miles -- G, Notre Dame

2024-25 stats: 16.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 2.1 steals | 49.6% FG, 40.9% 3FG, 80% FT

16.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 2.1 steals | 49.6% FG, 40.9% 3FG, 80% FT First-round opponent: No. 14 Stephen F. Austin

Miles missed all of last season with a torn ACL but has been terrific in her return to action for the Fighting Irish, who hope to contend for a national title despite a shaky last few weeks. While Miles could return to school, it's hard to see that happening when she's a certain lottery pick. She has good size at the point guard spot, has incredible playmaking ability and showed off a much-improved 3-point shot this season, which was her biggest weakness.

Draft range: Lottery

Sonia Citron -- G, Notre Dame

2024-25 stats: 13.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.9 steals | 49% FG, 36.7% 3FG, 89.7% FT

13.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.9 steals | 49% FG, 36.7% 3FG, 89.7% FT First-round opponent: No. 14 Stephen F. Austin

Citron flies under the radar at times due to Notre Dame's star backcourt, but she is a legit prospect in her own right. She's a big wing who often guards the other team's best player, is a reliable 3-point shooter and has some secondary playmaking skills. It's fair to wonder about her ceiling but her floor is very high. She seems like a lock to be a good player for a long time.

Draft range: Late lottery to mid-first round

Hailey Van Lith -- G, TCU

2024-25 stats: 17.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.2 steals | 45.9% FG, 33.9% 3FG, 81.6% FT

17.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.2 steals | 45.9% FG, 33.9% 3FG, 81.6% FT First-round opponent: No. 15 Fairleigh Dickinson

Van Lith transferred to TCU after a disappointing season at LSU and has enjoyed an impressive bounce back campaign while helping turn the Horned Frogs into Final Four contenders. Easily the most impressive aspect of her performance this season has been the leap she's made as a playmaker. That will help her as she turns pro, but she'll face an uphill battle to carve out a role as an undersized guard with a shaky shot and defensive concerns.

Draft range: Late second to early third round

Sedona Prince -- C, TCU

2024-25 stats: 17.5 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1 steal, 3 blocks | 58.7% FG, 71.4% FT

17.5 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1 steal, 3 blocks | 58.7% FG, 71.4% FT First-round opponent: No. 15 Fairleigh Dickinson

Prince will turn 25 before the new WNBA season starts, which is likely an automatic write-off for some teams, and has off-court issues that could take her off the list for others. However, there aren't many 6-foot-7 players around in general, let alone ones with her touch around the basket and shot-blocking abilities. As it gets later into draft night, some team will probably roll the dice.

Draft range: Late second round to third round

Rori Harmon -- G, Texas

2024-25 stats: 9.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 2.2 steals | 37.8% FG, 76.3% FT

9.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 2.2 steals | 37.8% FG, 76.3% FT First-round opponent: No. 16 High Point/No. 16 William & Mary

Harmon was playing the best basketball of her career last season before she tore her ACL, and hasn't been able to get back to that level upon her return. She's a real pest on defense and a strong playmaker, but offers little as a scorer. The simple fact is that it's going to be tough for Harmon at the next level as a 5-foot-6 guard without a 3-point shot.

Draft range: Third round

Spokane 4

Paige Bueckers -- G, UConn

2024-25 stats: 19 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2 steals | 53.6% FG, 40.6% 3FG, 89.9% FT

19 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2 steals | 53.6% FG, 40.6% 3FG, 89.9% FT First-round opponent: No. 15 Arkansas State

What else is there to say about Bueckers at this point? She's the best player in this class by far and a franchise-changing talent, both on and off the court. Her playmaking is phenomenal, she's an elite shooter -- she missed a 50/40/90 season by one free throw -- and her length and IQ make her an underrated defender. The only possible concern with Bueckers is her injury history, but she hasn't missed significant time in two seasons.

Draft range: No. 1 pick

Kiki Iriafen -- F, USC

2024-25 stats: 18.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists | 49.9% FG, 82.5% FT

18.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists | 49.9% FG, 82.5% FT First-round opponent: No. 16 UNC Greensboro

Iriafen transferred to USC after legendary Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer retired, and has teamed up with JuJu Watkins to make the Trojans a legit national title contender. She had a nice season and is still a high-level prospect, but was surpassed by some other players because she didn't show growth in two key areas: rim protection and 3-point shooting. If she can't play the 5 or space the floor, it limits how teams will be able to use her.

Draft range: Lottery to mid-first round

Azzi Fudd -- G, UConn

2024-25 stats: 12.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1 steal | 47.2% FG, 43.4% 3FG, 91.7% FT

12.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1 steal | 47.2% FG, 43.4% 3FG, 91.7% FT First-round opponent: No. 15 Arkansas State

Fudd's return from a torn ACL that cost her the majority of last season has been inconsistent, but she's had moments and games that remind everyone why she was once the No. 1 overall recruit in her class. She still hasn't decided if she'll turn pro, but if she does, she is a surefire first-round pick. Fudd might be the best pure shooter in this class and can put the ball on the deck to attack closeouts.

Draft range: Mid-to-late first round

Georgia Amoore -- G, Kentucky

2024-25 stats: 19.1 points, 2.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 1 steal | 42.5% FG, 32.4% 3FG, 84.5% FT

19.1 points, 2.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 1 steal | 42.5% FG, 32.4% 3FG, 84.5% FT First-round opponent: No. 13 Liberty

Amoore is an electric offensive player who can create her own shot. She also finished third in the country in assists. Her 3-point shooting fell off throughout her collegiate career as she took more and more pull-ups, but the shooting ability is there and she presumably won't be shooting as many in the pros. The biggest concern with Amoore, of course, is size. At 5-foot-6, will she be able to hold up enough defensively to let the offense shine?

Draft range: Mid-to-late first round

Serena Sundell -- G, Kansas State

2024-25 stats: 13.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1 steal | 49.3% FG, 29.4% 3FG, 79.5% FT

13.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1 steal | 49.3% FG, 29.4% 3FG, 79.5% FT First-round opponent: No. 12 Fairfield

Sundell is an interesting prospect because she's unconventional. She's a big point guard at 6-foot-1 and at times seems more adept in the post bullying smaller guards than on the perimeter where her jumper is inconsistent. As a playmaker she's smart, knows how to run an offense, finishing second in the country in assists. There's a lot to like, but there are also questions about how her style will translate to the pros.

Draft range: Second round

Lucy Olsen -- G, Iowa

2024-25 stats: 18 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.2 steals | 44.1% FG, 36% 3FG, 73.9% FT

18 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.2 steals | 44.1% FG, 36% 3FG, 73.9% FT First-round opponent: No. 11 Murray State

Olsen transferred from Villanova to Iowa for her senior season, and while she obviously could not replace Caitlin Clark, she did give the Hawkeyes a No. 1 option on offense. She's a reliable combo guard who can create her own shot and averaged a career-high in assists. Her 3-point shot has come and gone throughout college, but her catch-and-shoot numbers this season were promising, especially as a projection to the pro level where she won't have the ball as much.

Draft range: Late second round to third round