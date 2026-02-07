Unrivaled, the 3-on-3 league co-founded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, will hold its second annual 1-on-1 tournament next week, with all the action set for Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The 32 players participating will compete for their share of a $300,000 prize pool.

Collier, who defeated Aaliyah Edwards in the championship to win the inaugural event last year, will not be back to defend her crown. She underwent surgery on both ankles in January and will not participate in any Unrivaled activities this season.

Edwards is participating, however, along with Stewart, Paige Bueckers, Kelsey Mitchell and dozens of other stars. Ahead of Wednesday night, here's everything you need to know about Unrivaled's 1-on-1 tournament.

Schedule

First round

Wednesday, Feb. 11, 7 p.m. ET -- truTV / HBO Max

Second round and quarterfinals

Friday, Feb. 13, 7:30 p.m. ET -- TNT / truTV / HBO Max

Semifinals and championship

Saturday, Feb. 14, 6 p.m. ET -- TNT / tru TV / HBO Max

Bracket

Unrivaled expanded to six teams and 48 players this season, but only 32 are participating in the 1-on-1 tournament. The players were split into four, eight-player pods based on position. Fans, players, coaches and media then voted to determine the seeding in each pod.

Kelsey Mitchell, Paige Bueckers, Allisha Gray and Breanna Stewart are the four No. 1 seeds, though as we saw last season when Aaliyah Edwards made a Cinderella run to the championship, seeding isn't super important, especially after the first round.

Here's a look at the full bracket:

Unrivaled 1-on-1 bracket Unrivaled

First round matchups

Pod A

Pod B

Pod C

Pod D

Rules

Here's a rundown of the key rules for the 1-on-1 tournament:

The first four rounds (through the semifinals) will be single-elimination, with games played to 11 points, by 2s and 3s, or 10 minutes, whichever comes first

The championship will be a best-of-three series, with games played to eight points, by 2s and 3s, or 10 minutes, whichever comes first

Make-it, take-it. If a player scores, they get the ball back

Seven-second shot clock

Shooting fouls result in only one free throw, which is worth the number of points as the attempted shot

Prize pool

The full prize pool for this year's event is $300,000.

The winner will take home $200,000, the runner-up will receive $50,000 and the two semifinalists who are eliminated in that round will get $25,000.