Unrivaled's second annual 1-on-1 tournament continues Friday as action continues in the highly-anticipated event. While last year's inaugural edition featured a number of stunning upsets, seven of the top-eight seeds advanced this time around, including all four No. 1 seeds: Kelsey Mitchell, Paige Bueckers, Allisha Gray and Breanna Stewart.

The only top-eight seed to lose in the first round was Rhyne Howard, who fell in a narrow contest to Rae Burrell.

The action will resume Friday with the single-elimination second round and quarterfinals, as the 16 remaining players compete for their share of a $300,000 prize pool.

Unrivaled 1-on-1 tournament predictions: Experts make picks as stars square off Jack Maloney

Unrivaled co-founder Napheesa Collier, who defeated Aaliyah Edwards in the championship to win the inaugural event last year, is not be back to defend her crown. She underwent surgery on both ankles in January and will not participate in any Unrivaled activities this season. Edwards is back, however, and defeated Dominique Malonga in her first-round matchup.

Ahead of Friday night, here's everything you need to know about Unrivaled's 1-on-1 tournament.

Schedule

Second round and quarterfinals

Friday, Feb. 13, 7:30 p.m. ET -- TNT / truTV / HBO Max

Semifinals and championship

Saturday, Feb. 14, 6 p.m. ET -- TNT / tru TV / HBO Max

Bracket

Unrivaled expanded to six teams and 48 players this season, but only 32 were initially scheduled to participate in the 1-on-1 tournament. The players were split into four, eight-player pods based on position. Fans, players, coaches and media then voted to determine the seeding in each pod.

Due to withdrawals, however, only 27 players ended up competing. Skylar Diggins, Jordin Canada, Kahleah Copper, Rickea Jackson and Alyssa Thomas all dropped out. Laeticia Amihere, who was briefly set to replace Thomas, ended up backing out at the last minute. Additionally, Tiffany Hayes was replaced by Aziaha James.

Here's a look at the updated bracket:

Unrivaled

Second round matchups

Pod A

No. 1 Kelsey Mitchell vs. No. 5 Veronica Burton

No. 2 Kelsey Plum vs. No. 7 Natisha Hiedeman

Pod B

No. 1 Paige Bueckers vs. No. 4 Arike Ogunbowale

No. 2 Chelsea Gray vs. No. 3 Jackie Young

Pod C

No. 1 Allisha Gray vs. No. 8 Saniya Rivers

No. 6 Sonia Citron vs. No. 7 Rae Burrell

Pod D

No. 1 Breanna Stewart vs. No. 4 Aliyah Boston

No. 2 Aaliyah Edwards vs. No. 6 Shakira Austin

First round results

Pod A

Pod B

Pod C

Pod D

Rules

Here's a rundown of the key rules for the 1-on-1 tournament:

The first four rounds (through the semifinals) will be single-elimination, with games played to 11 points, by 2s and 3s, or 10 minutes, whichever comes first

The championship will be a best-of-three series, with games played to eight points, by 2s and 3s, or 10 minutes, whichever comes first

Make-it, take-it. If a player scores, they get the ball back

Seven-second shot clock

Shooting fouls result in only one free throw, which is worth the number of points as the attempted shot

Prize pool

The full prize pool for this year's event is $300,000.

The winner will take home $200,000, the runner-up will receive $50,000 and the two semifinalists who are eliminated in that round will get $25,000.