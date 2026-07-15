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2026 WNBA All-Star Game draft: Caitlin Clark and A'ja Wilson to face Paige Bueckers and Breanna Stewart

Honorary general managers Cynthia Cooper and Teresa Weatherspoon picked their All-Star rosters on Wednesday

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The rosters for the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game are set following Wednesday's All-Star draft by honorary general managers Cynthia Cooper and Teresa Weatherspoon. Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark finished first and second, respectively, in fan voting, and were assigned to via coin flip. Bueckers will lead Team Cooper, while Clark will lead Team Weatherspoon. 

Because Cooper won the coin flip to get Bueckers, the leading vote getter, Weatherspoon got the first pick in the first round, which saw the GMs select only from the starters pool. Weatherspoon took A'ja Wilson with her first selection, while Cooper added Breanna Stewart

In the second round, featuring the reserves, Cooper had the first selection and added Angel Reese, much to the chagrin of Weatherspoon, who coached Reese for one season with the Chicago Sky in 2024. Weatherspoon's first reserve selection was Reese's Atlanta Dream teammate Rhyne Howard

Trades were allowed, but neither general manager was interested.

Here's a look at the full rosters. Starters are in bold. 

Team Cooper

Coach: Becky Hammon, Las Vegas Aces

PlayerPositionTeamPick

Paige Bueckers

Guard

Wings

Assigned

Breanna Stewart

Frontcourt

Liberty

No. 2

Kelsey Mitchell

Guard

Fever

No. 4

Natasha Howard

Frontcourt

Lynx

No. 6

Gabby Williams

Frontcourt

Valkyries

No. 8

Angel Reese

Frontcourt

Dream

No. 9

Marina Mabrey

Guard

Tempo

No. 11

Dominique Malonga

Frontcourt

Storm

No. 13

Kelsey Plum

Guard

Sparks

No. 15

Jackie Young

Guard

Aces

No. 17

Sonia Citron

Guard

Mystics

No. 19

Team Weatherspoon

Coach: Cheryl Reeve, Minnesota Lynx

PlayerPositionTeamPick

Caitlin Clark

Guard

Fever

Assigned

A'ja Wilson

Frontcourt

Aces

No. 1

Olivia Miles

Guard

Lynx

No. 3

Aliyah Boston

Frontcourt

Fever

No. 5

Jessica Shepard

Frontcourt

Wings

No. 7

Rhyne Howard

Guard

Dream

No. 10

Allisha Gray

Guard

Dream

No. 12

Jonquel Jones

Frontcourt

Liberty

No. 14

Courtney Williams

Guard

Lynx

No. 16

Kiki Iriafen

Frontcourt

Mystics

No. 18

Nneka Ogwumike

Frontcourt

Sparks

No. 20

The Chicago Sky will host this year's All-Star Weekend for the second time in franchise history. All-Star Friday is set for July 24 at Wintrust Arena -- participants for the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest have not yet been announced -- and the All-Star Game will follow on July 25 at the United Center. Tip-off for Saturday's main event is set for 8:30 p.m. 

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