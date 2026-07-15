2026 WNBA All-Star Game draft: Caitlin Clark and A'ja Wilson to face Paige Bueckers and Breanna Stewart

The rosters for the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game are set following Wednesday's All-Star draft by honorary general managers Cynthia Cooper and Teresa Weatherspoon. Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark finished first and second, respectively, in fan voting, and were assigned to via coin flip. Bueckers will lead Team Cooper, while Clark will lead Team Weatherspoon.

Because Cooper won the coin flip to get Bueckers, the leading vote getter, Weatherspoon got the first pick in the first round, which saw the GMs select only from the starters pool. Weatherspoon took A'ja Wilson with her first selection, while Cooper added Breanna Stewart.

In the second round, featuring the reserves, Cooper had the first selection and added Angel Reese, much to the chagrin of Weatherspoon, who coached Reese for one season with the Chicago Sky in 2024. Weatherspoon's first reserve selection was Reese's Atlanta Dream teammate Rhyne Howard.

Trades were allowed, but neither general manager was interested.

Here's a look at the full rosters. Starters are in bold.

Team Cooper

Coach: Becky Hammon, Las Vegas Aces

Team Weatherspoon

Coach: Cheryl Reeve, Minnesota Lynx

The Chicago Sky will host this year's All-Star Weekend for the second time in franchise history. All-Star Friday is set for July 24 at Wintrust Arena -- participants for the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest have not yet been announced -- and the All-Star Game will follow on July 25 at the United Center. Tip-off for Saturday's main event is set for 8:30 p.m.