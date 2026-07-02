2026 WNBA All-Star Game: Caitlin Clark and A'ja Wilson named starters, along with rookie Olivia Miles

The 10 starters for the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game were announced Thursday by the league after a combination of fan, media and player voting. As expected, the group is headlined by reigning MVP A'ja Wilson and star guards Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers, the two most recent Rookie of the Year winners.

Olivia Miles, the presumptive 2026 Rookie of the Year, was also named a starter, along with teammate Natasha Howard. Those two have been instrumental in the Minnesota Lynx's surprise 15-4 start, which has them in first place despite Napheesa Collier's continued absence.

The Indiana Fever led the way with three starters, while the Lynx and Dallas Wings each had two.

2026 WNBA All-Star Game starters

Fan voting, which ran from June 11-27, accounted for 50% of the final vote, while media and player voting each accounted for 25%. Fans could fill out one ballot per day, while a select media panel and every player returned one ballot, featuring four guards and six frontcourt players.

After all of the votes were tallied, players were ranked by position within each of the three voting groups. The weighted rank from the fan, media and player votes generated a final score for each player. The four guards and six frontcourt players with the best score were named as starters.

Now that the starters have been revealed, it will be up to the league's head coaches to determine the reserves. Each coach will fill out a ballot with three guards, five frontcourt players and five players of any position. They will not be allowed to vote for a player from their own team.

The head coaches for the All-Star Game will be determined by which two teams have the best records following the conclusion of play on July 10.

This year's All-Star Weekend is set for Chicago from July 24-25. All-Star Friday Night, featuring the 3-Point Contest, will take place on July 24 at Wintrust Arena, home of the Sky. The All-Star Game will follow on July 25 at the United Center, home of the NBA's Chicago Bulls. This is the second time that Chicago and the Sky organization are hosting the annual midseason showcase.