The WNBA All-Star Game is heading back to Chicago in 2026. The league announced the decision on Thursday afternoon, with the All-Star Game taking place on July 25. It's the second time the event will be held in Chicago after last being in the Windy City in 2022.

"The WNBA is thrilled to bring AT&T WNBA All-Star back to Chicago, which will undoubtedly deliver unforgettable competition and community outreach," league Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement. "Together with the Chicago Sky, we look forward to celebrating the game's brightest stars, engaging WNBA fans around the world, and showcasing the energy of one of basketball's most iconic cities."

Unlike in 2022, next year's game will take place at the United Center, an upgrade from the Wintrust Arena where the hometown Chicago Sky play. The larger venue, which is home to the NBA's Chicago Bulls and NHL's Blackhawks, speaks to the growing interest in the women's game.

"The Chicago Sky are thrilled to welcome the 2026 WNBA All-Star game back to Chicago. We can't wait to build on the success of the previous All-Star game and celebrate the explosive growth of the league by showcasing the WNBA's biggest stars on a world-class stage," Chicago Sky CEO and president Adam Fox said in a statement. "We are so excited to welcome fans from around the globe to the WNBA All-Star game in our beautiful city with its storied basketball legacy. We are appreciative of everyone who worked with us to make this event happen."

In addition to the All-Star Game being held on July 25, the 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge will occur the night before on July 24 at Wintrust Arena. A fan festival will also take place concurrently with the weekend's events at McCormick Place, which is across the street from Wintrust.

Chicago joins New York City, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Washington, D.C. and Uncasville, Connecticut, as cities to host the WNBA All-Star Game multiple times. The last time the event was held in the Windy City, Kelsey Plum was named the game's Most Valuable Player.