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2026 WNBA All-Star Game: Nneka Ogwumike, Angel Reese among 12 reserves selected by coaches

First-time All-Stars Marina Mabrey and Dominique Malonga will also be making the trip to Chicago for the July 25 game

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The WNBA announced the 12 reserves for the 2026 All-Star Game on Tuesday, completing the list of players who will be taking the court in Chicago on July 25. The most notable picks include Atlanta Dream's Angel Reese and Los Angeles Sparks' Nneka Ogwumike, who is making history with the 11th selection of her career.

The Dream had the most reserves selected with Reese, Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard. This comes shortly after Reese spoke out about her team being "disrespected" for not having any starters despite the fact that, at the time, they were tied with the New York Liberty for the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, Ogwumike officially tied Diana Taurasi for the second-most selections in league history. Sue Bird is still the record-holder with 13 All-Star appearances. 

While the starters were voted in by fans, players and media, the reserves were picked by the league's coaches. They filled out a ballot that included three guards, five frontcourt players and four players of any position. Conference did not matter, but coaches were not allowed to vote for players from their own team.

2026 WNBA All-Star Game reserves

PlayerTeamPositionAll-Star Selections

Sonia Citron

Washington Mystics

Guard

2

Allisha Gray

Atlanta Dream

Guard

4

Rhyne Howard

Atlanta Dream

Guard

4

Kiki Iriafen

Washington Mystic

Frontcourt

2

Jonquel Jones

New York Liberty

Frontcourt

6

Marina Mabrey

Toronto Tempo

Guard

1

Dominique Malonga

Seattle Storm

Center

1

Nneka Ogwumike

Los Angeles Sparks

Frontcourt

11

Kelsey Plum

Los Angeles Sparks

Guard

5

Angel Reese

Atlanta Dream

Frontcourt

3

Courtney WilliamsMinnesota LynxGuard3
Jackie YoungLas Vegas AcesGuard5

The coaches for the All-Star games are not set yet. They will come from the two teams, regardless of conference, that hold the best records following games on Friday, July 10.

Things will be different this year because of the league's 30th season celebration. In previous years, the players with the most votes became captains and were in charge of drafting their teams from the pool of the selected All-Stars. This time around, WNBA legends Cynthia Cooper and Teresa Weatherspoon will serve as honorary general managers. If needed, league commissioner Cathy Engelbert will select replacement players.

One player to keep an eye on will be Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum, who has been sidelined since late June with a lower leg injury. This is her fifth consecutive All-Star selection, but her status for the game is still to be determined. Per ESPN, a decision will be made closer to the game.

2026 WNBA All-Star Game starters

PlayerTeamPosition

Paige Bueckers

Dallas Wings

Guard

Caitlin Clark

Indiana Fever

Guard

Olivia Miles

Minnesota Lynx

Guard

Kelsey Mitchell

Indiana Fever

Guard

Aliyah Boston

Indiana Fever

Frontcourt

Natasha Howard

Minnesota Lynx

Frontcourt

Jessica Shepard

Dallas Wings

Frontcourt

Breanna Stewart

New York Liberty

Frontcourt

Gabby Williams

Golden State Valkyries

Frontcourt

A'ja Wilson

Las Vegas Aces

Frontcourt

The 2026 WNBA All-Star Game tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 25. This year's event will take place at the United Center in Chicago, home of the Sky -- who notably don't have any players participating.

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