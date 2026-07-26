2026 WNBA All-Star Weekend winners and losers: Jonquel Jones and Dominique Malonga shine, the Sky no-show

CHICAGO -- The WNBA's 2026 All-Star Weekend is in the books after Team Spoon took down Team Coop, 129-122, thanks to an MVP performance from Jonquel Jones, who put up 22 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists to become the first player in league history to win MVP, Finals MVP, Commissioner's Cup MVP and All-Star MVP.

Rookie Olivia Miles added 11 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for a near-triple-double of her own, while Caitlin Clark added 17 points and five assists in front of a record crowd of 19,783 at the United Center.

Earlier in the weekend, Team Washington became the inaugural Shooting Stars champion, while No. 1 pick Azzi Fudd became the first rookie to win the 3-Point Contest.

The 2026 WNBA regular season will resume Tuesday. Before then, let's take a look at some of the winners and losers from All-Star Weekend.

Winner: Jonquel Jones

Jones added yet another trophy to her collection on Sunday with an MVP performance in her sixth career All-Star appearance. The veteran center put up 22 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists to become the first player in WNBA history to be named MVP, Finals MVP, Commissioner's Cup MVP and All-Star MVP.

In addition, Jones has Most Improved Player and Sixth Player of the Year trophies, along with five All-WNBA and four All-Defensive honors and a championship. Though not often regarded as one of the league's all-time greats, she is one of the most decorated players.

After the game, an emotional Jones dedicated her performance to her late aunt, who passed away recently.

"My love for the game," Jones said, when asked what's allowed her to stay so consistent and have so much success. "This is everything I dreamed about, that I wanted as a little kid. I told my parents when I was five years old that I was gonna be a professional athlete. The plan never changed, even when it looked murky, when I didn't know how I was gonna get it done. When I was on the phone calling random coaches in the Bahamas, hoping that somebody would give me a chance. That was always the goal."

Winner: Azzi Fudd

Fudd was the first No. 1 overall pick not to be named an All-Star in their rookie season since Charli Collier in 2021, but she still got her All-Star moment with a historic performance to win the 3-Point Contest. She scored 24 points in the first round to qualify for the championship round, then poured in 30 points to defeat Bridget Carleton and take home the trophy.

Fudd is the first rookie, first Wings player and first UConn alum to win the 3-Point Contest, and her 30 points in the championship round are tied for the second-most in 3-Point Contest history.

Highest 3-Point scores in WNBA history

Player Year Score Round Sabrina Ionescu 2023 37 Final Azzi Fudd 2026 30 Final Sabrina Ionescu 2025 30 Final Allie Quigley 2022 30 Finals Bridget Carleton 2026 29 First Allie Quigley 2018 29 Final (Tiebreaker) Sami Whitcomb 2023 28 Final Allie Quigley 2021 28 Final Allie Quigley 2021 28 First

After her win, Fudd challenged Stephen Curry to a rematch. Back in high school, Fudd was one of the first girls invited to Curry's SC30 Select Camp, and lost to him in a 3-point contest.

"Steph, if you are listening, I've been asking for a rematch since high school, so maybe this is our time to start figuring out a time and a place," Fudd said.

Loser: Cathy Engelbert

It was hard not to feel for commissioner Cathy Engelbert when she began stammering after she was asked directly during her pre-All-Star Game press conference if she expected to remain in charge in 2027. Once she finally started speaking, Engelbert was evasive about her future, which has come under increased scrutiny over the last year.

"Obviously I am so blessed to be at the helm of this league during this incredible hypergrowth period, so blessed that these players are putting the product on the court they are every night, that they stand for the values that the W has long sought for," Engelbert said. "I will just continue to do my job, execute the strategy because it has been working. Make sure we listen to the players, communicate with the players."

Engelbert, who is the league's first commissioner, has been in her role since 2019. While she has overseen tremendous growth, she has recently faced significant criticism for her inability to cultivate relationships with players. Just ahead of All-Star Weekend, an ESPN report cited multiple "high-ranking team sources" who expect that this will be Engelbert's last season in charge.

Her press conference did nothing to dissuade those thoughts, nor did the deafening boos around the arena at the United Center when she presented the trophy.

Winner: Elena Delle Donne

Delle Donne made her return to "competitive" action this weekend during Friday's Shooting Stars competition and helped Team Washington lift the inaugural trophy alongside Shakira Austin and high school star GG Banks (who previously attended the same high school as Delle Donne -- Ursuline Academy in Wilmington, Delaware).

The two-time MVP and 2019 champion, who had to retire early at 33 years old due to Lyme disease and persistent back injuries, spent the majority of her career fighting to keep the league afloat. In Chicago, where she spent her first four seasons, she finally got to experience the league she helped create.

"I came into the league and made the choice to try to stay home and be marketable. Going overseas, there was a lot of money to be made there, but I did feel like we were losing the market and people would forget about the WNBA in the offseason," Delle Donne said.

"When I came in as a rookie, I wanted to try my best to be marketable, get a signature shoe, do all those things. There were a lot of moments where it was like, 'This is hard, I don't know if this is gonna happen,'" Delle Donne continued. "You just keep your head down, keep working and trust in the process. I'm so proud of where this league is and where it will continue to go."

Elena Delle Donne reflects on massive WNBA growth after triumphant return to All-Star Weekend Jack Maloney

Winner: Dominique Malonga

Malonga is averaging 16.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game during her sophomore season, which earned her an All-Star nod. At 20 years old, she became the third-youngest All-Star in WNBA history. Now, she's the youngest player to dunk in an All-Star Game.

In the middle of the second quarter, Malonga took a pass from Angel Reese on the fastbreak and cruised down the lane for an effortless slam, which brought everyone out of their seats.

Malonga is the first player to dunk in an All-Star Game since Sylvia Fowles in 2022, and the seventh player to do so all-time.

Loser: Sky

The Sky's dreadful few years continued this weekend when they became the first host franchise in All-Star Game history to not have a single player representative take part in an All-Star Weekend event.

While it was understandable that no Sky player made the All-Star Game, it was a major surprise that Sky players were absent from both the Shooting Stars competition and the 3-Point Contest. The general sense on the ground in Chicago around the Sky's lack of on-court representation was confusion. It also highlighted what has been another disappointing season in the Windy City.

Despite a number of win-now moves in the offseason, the Sky -- who owe the Mystics a 2027 first-round pick swap -- are stuck in 13th place at 9-18. They're five and a half games behind the Mystics for the final playoff spot, and may end up giving up a lottery pick for the second draft in a row. To make matters worse, Olivia Miles, whom the Lynx selected with the Sky's 2026 first-round pick, started Saturday's game and nearly recorded a triple-double.

Chicago and the Sky put on a great event, which included All-Star practice at The Obama Presedential Center -- attended by Obama himself. But as cool as that moment was for the players and the league, even that couldn't be fully celebrated. It only happened because the Sky's practice facility, which was supposed to host practice and other events, is still not ready. (It was originally supposed to open in December of 2025.)