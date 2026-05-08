The 2026 WNBA season, the 30th in league history, will get underway Friday night. As we wait for the action to begin, it's time for another annual preseason tradition: predicting which players (and coaches and executives) will win this season's awards, including MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year.

Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson, who won a record fourth MVP last season and was also co-Defensive Player of the Year, features heavily in multiple categories, to no surprise. But can any players take MVP or DPOY from her? And what about Rookie of the Year in what looks to be a wide-open season?

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CBS Sports' WNBA experts have submitted their picks, and without further ado, here are their predictions for every major honor:

MVP

Award Erica Ayala Lindsay Gibbs Isabel Gonzalez Jack Maloney MVP Breanna Stewart A'ja Wilson A'ja Wilson A'ja Wilson

Wilson, who won her second consecutive MVP last season, her third in the last four years and her fourth overall -- a WNBA record -- was the clear favorite from our panel to take home the honor again this season. She's clearly the best player in the league, and it's going to take an Aces collapse or an incredible campaign from someone else for her not to win MVP again. Could that someone be two-time MVP Breanna Stewart? It's possible, especially if the Liberty get the No. 1 seed.

Defensive Player of the Year

Award Erica Ayala Lindsay Gibbs Isabel Gonzalez Jack Maloney DPOY A'ja Wilson Gabby Williams A'ja Wilson A'ja Wilson

Wilson was also the clear favorite for Defensive Player of the Year from our panel, which further emphasizes her greatness. She shared the honor with Alanna Smith last season, but that still counts as her third DPOY in the last four seasons. Wilson has led the league in blocks in each of the last four seasons and has also been in the top-10 in steals in each of the last three seasons. If someone beats out Wilson for DPOY this season, it could be Williams, one of the most versatile defenders in the game and last season's steals leader.

Rookie of the Year

Award Erica Ayala Lindsay Gibbs Isabel Gonzalez Jack Maloney ROY Flau'jae Johnson Georgia Amoore Flau'jae Johnson Olivia Miles

In recent years, there's been a clear choice for the No. 1 pick, who was in turn the clear choice for Rookie of the Year. But there wasn't an Aliyah Boston or Caitlin Clark or Paige Bueckers in this class, so it's no surprise that our panel was split on this award.

Notably, No. 1 pick Azzi Fudd did not receive any votes. She is unlikely to get the requisite touches or numbers to win the honor while sharing a backcourt with Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale in Dallas. No. 8 pick Flau'jae Johnson, who was traded to the Storm on draft night, should have plenty of opportunity in Seattle, as should No. 2 pick Olivia Miles, who will be the Lynx's starting point guard. Georgia Amoore, the No. 6 pick last year to the Mystics, is back after sitting out last season with an ACL injury.

Sixth Player of the Year

Award Erica Ayala Lindsay Gibbs Isabel Gonzalez Jack Maloney 6POY Cameron Brink Leonie Fiebich Chennedy Carter Chennedy Carter

An Aces player has won Sixth Player of the Year in four of the last six seasons, and there's a good chance that trend continues in 2026. Former lottery pick Chennedy Carter, who has gone unsigned in two of the last three seasons, landed with Las Vegas in the offseason and will give the team a much needed boost off the bench. If she can regain the form she showed in Chicago in 2024, she could take home this honor. Of course, there will be other contenders as well. Cameron Brink is going to come off the bench in the Sparks' new-look frontcourt, and while Leonie Fiebich was a full-time starter last season for the Liberty perhaps that will change this season after their offseason moves.

Most Improved Player

Award Erica Ayala Lindsay Gibbs Isabel Gonzalez Jack Maloney MIP Sarah Ashlee Barker Nyara Sabally Cameron Brink Aaliyah Edwards

Most Improved Player is always the most challenging award to predict, but it's always fun to take a shot. Each member of our panel selected a different player. Sarah Ashlee Barker and Nyara Sabally were both selected in the Expansion Draft, by the Fire and Tempo, respectively, and should have more opportunity this season. The same should be true for Aaliyah Edwards, who was traded to the Sun last season and is out of the Mystics' frontcourt logjam. Cameron Brink, the former No. 2 pick, has only played 34 games in her first two seasons due to injury, but is healthy coming into 2026.

Coach of the Year

Award Erica Ayala Lindsay Gibbs Isabel Gonzalez Jack Maloney COY Jose Fernandez Lynne Roberts Stephanie White Stephanie White

It's always difficult to predict how voters will view Coach of the Year. Will it go to the coach who led the best team? Or to a coach who helped a team exceed expectations? Stephanie White was the favorite from our panel, and could win the honor if she leads the Fever to a top seed. On the other end of the spectrum, Lynne Roberts and Jose Fernandez will be trying to get the Sparks and Wings, respectively, back to the playoffs.

Executive of the Year

Award Erica Ayala Lindsay Gibbs Isabel Gonzalez Jack Maloney EOY Curt Miller Curt Miller Curt Miller Jonathan Kolb

Executives really had to earn their money this offseason, which was condensed into the span of a few weeks and featured the busiest and most expensive free agency period in league history. Wings general manager Curt Miller was the clear favorite from our panel after drafting Azzi Fudd and signing Alanna Smith, but Jonathan Kolb could be in the mix after re-signing the Liberty's big three and getting Satou Sabally at a discount.