Nineteen-year-old Spanish center Awa Fam showed why she is the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, and the best international player in the class, with a strong showing against Fenerbahce in EuroLeague Women action on Thursday. This was the first major test for Fam this season, and she passed with flying colors.

The Turkish giants Fenerbahce, a perennial powerhouse in the competition, pulled off a 13-point comeback to take down Valencia in an overtime thriller, but Fam's performance was the main headline -- certainly from a WNBA perspective.

Fam finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals on 7 of 11 from the field, including 2 of 2 from 3-point range, in 33 minutes. Even though Emma Meesseman did not play due to the passing of her grandfather, Fam still went up against a WNBA-caliber frontcourt of Monique Billings and Iliana Rupert and more than held her own.

The 6-foot-4 Fam is an extremely fluid athlete, and her versatility at her size on both sides of the ball is the major reason she's such a highly rated prospect. While she didn't do much playmaking against Fenerbahce, her full scoring arsenal was on display.

Let's take a run through some of the tape.

Running the floor

Fam's first basket came late in the first quarter -- she doesn't start, but she checks in for former WNBA veteran Kayla Alexander late in the first and third quarters and usually plays the remainder of the half -- when she sprinted in transition and beat everyone down the floor.

Pick-and-roll finishing

In the halfcourt, Fam is a willing and active screener, which not only helps her teammates get open, but also frees her up to roll to the basket. Notably, she had three different pick-and-roll finishes against Fenerbahce:

A dive to the rim with a full head of steam, where she avoided the defense to finish

A short roll where she stopped and hit a mid-range jumper

A traditional roll where she caught the ball under the basket in traffic and finished

Shooting

One of the few question marks about Fam is whether she'll develop a consistent outside shot. Against Fenerbahce, she had a few jumpers that looked a bit rushed, but her 3-point shooting was on point. She made both of her 3-point attempts from catch-and-shoot opportunities.

Post scoring

Many young players get bullied in the post by veterans, who are often stronger and know the tricks of the trade. Fam, however, already has the physicality and footwork to succeed down low. Late in the fourth quarter, she made that abundantly clear with a brilliant possession against Billings, where she backed her down to get to her spot, then pivoted all around until she was clear for a little jump hook.

This was only one game, but if Fam is already doing this at 19 years old against WNBA competition, it's easy to envision a future in which she's one of the best players in the world. There's still a long way to go until next spring, but Fam has a real chance to become the first international player to go No. 1 overall since Lauren Jackson in 2001.