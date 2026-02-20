The 2026 WNBA Draft is set for April 13, a little less than two months from now. Normally, we would just be finishing up WNBA free agency, and this would be the peak time for mock drafts. But due to the ongoing labor negotiations between the league and the WNBPA, we're still awaiting the double expansion draft for the Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire, let alone free agency.

Most teams only have a handful of players in place for the 2026 season, and will have significantly different rosters a few weeks or months from now, whenever the offseason process is complete -- assuming, of course, that happens and the 2026 season goes ahead.

Thus, in lieu of a new mock draft, a big board feels more appropriate. It's important to note that this is a ranking of the top 20 prospects, not a projection of draft order, which will depend significantly on each team's roster situation on draft night.

As the college basketball regular season draws to a close, here is CBS Sports' 2026 WNBA Draft Big Board 1.0.

Tier 1

1. Awa Fam -- C, Spain

Fam is not a typical top prospect.

In WNBA Draft history, eight international players have been selected in the lottery without playing college basketball, and only three of them have gone No. 1: Margo Dydek (1998), Ann Wauters (2000) and Lauren Jackson (2001). If the Wings select Fam, she would be the second-youngest player ever to go first overall.

American hegemony has been the biggest factor in the lack of international lottery picks, but WNBA front offices have also prioritized a more finished product over potential. Why take a 19-year-old who might be awesome in a few years, when you can take a 22- or 23-year-old who could contribute right away? All of which makes this year's draft so fascinating.

Fam has the most potential of anyone in this class, which is why she's No. 1 on the big board. She's 6-foot-4, athletic and versatile on both ends of the floor. She's also a few years away from being the best version of herself, and will need more time to develop than some of the other candidates to be the No. 1 pick.

Here, it's worth touching on Fam's numbers, which do not jump off the page: seven points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals on 57.9% shooting in EuroLeague Women action and 9.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists on 60.6% shooting in Liga Femenina Endesa action.

Valencia's roster is filled with current and former WNBA players, including Leonie Fiebich, Nia Coffey, Kayla Alexander and Yvonne Anderson. Fam only plays about 20 minutes per game, is not a primary offensive option and is competing against seasoned pros on a nightly basis. The majority of her touches come via the pick-and-roll or offensive rebounds, and she rarely has an opportunity to put her full skillset on display.

Fam's best moments with the Spanish national team, both at 2024 U20 EuroBasket, when she was named MVP, and at 2025 EuroBasket, when she helped her country win a silver medal, are more indicative of her unique talent and potential.

Fam is a willing jump shooter, both from the mid-range and 3-point line, but that area of her game remains a work in progress. Additionally, her defensive intensity and engagement need to be more consistent. She has all the physical tools to be an elite defender, but will float on that side of the ball at times.

Strengths

Paint scoring

Pick-and-roll finishing

Passing

Athleticism

Weaknesses

Defensive intensity

Perimeter shooting

2. Olivia Miles -- G, TCU

Miles would have been a lottery pick last year if she had entered the draft, but she decided to return to school and transferred to TCU, where she's been able to run the show in Mark Campbell's spread pick-and-roll system. In just a few months in Fort Worth, Miles has proven that she's more than capable of being an offensive engine.

Miles is a truly elite passer and one of the best playmaking prospects to enter the league -- certainly in the last few years, and maybe ever. She has incredible vision, is extremely creative and can make high-level passes with both hands. Whether it's in transition, out of the pick-and-roll or isolation, she is always looking to set up her teammates. While she can be turnover-prone and overambitious at times, those are traits you can refine. You cannot teach her innate playmaking gifts.

Throughout this season, Miles has become much more of a scoring threat than she ever was at Notre Dame. She has three 30-point games, including a career-high 40-point outing on the road in a win over Baylor. And despite a career-high usage rate (27.9%), Miles also boasts a career-high true shooting percentage (61.6%).

She's taking nearly 80% of her field goal attempts at the rim or from behind the 3-point line, and is shooting 66.4% at the rim and 36.3% from behind the arc. Going back to last season, we now have a 60-game sample of Miles shooting 38.7% from downtown. At this point, her 3-point shooting has to be considered a strength, which is remarkable considering she was at 24.6% across her first three seasons in college.

The most obvious weakness for Miles is her defense. It is downright bad at times, and needs to improve. She does have good steal numbers (1.9 per game, 3.1% steal rate), but she often stands too upright rather than getting into a stance, and is prone to losing track of her opponent off the ball.

Strengths

Passing

Pick-and-roll playmaking

Getting into the paint

3-Point shooting

Weaknesses

Defense

Decision making

Tier 2

3. Azzi Fudd -- G, UConn

Fudd is another player who could have declared for the draft last year, but despite being named Final Four Most Outstanding Player after helping UConn win a national championship, she chose to use her extra year of eligibility (granted due to a medical redshirt) to return to school.

Fudd made the right choice. She would have gone in the first round last year, but now she might be the No. 1 overall pick. Plus, she'll enter the league on a much more lucrative rookie-scale deal once the new collective bargaining agreement is sorted.

It is not hyperbole to call Fudd one of the best pure shooting prospects ever. (In 2018, a then-15-year-old Fudd was the first girl ever invited to Stephen Curry's SC30 Select Camp and won its 3-point contest, beating all the boys.) She's making 46.3% on 6.5 attempts per game this season, and is a career 42.3% shooter from behind the arc. Her form is perfect, her release is lightning-quick and her off-ball movement is always on point. Fudd will immediately be one of the best shooters in the WNBA from Day One.

Though primarily discussed as an offensive prospect, Fudd is an underrated defender, particularly off the ball. She has very solid fundamentals and a high IQ, which means she's almost always in the right spot. Her aggressiveness on that end of the floor has also improved, and she's averaging a career-high 2.4 steals per game.

Fudd does need to improve as an on-ball creator to maximize her upside. Over 43% of her field goal attempts this season have been catch-and-shoot 3s, she rarely gets to the rim or free throw line and she is not a high-level playmaker. Additionally, Fudd's injury history is a concern. She's torn her right ACL twice, her right MCL and her right meniscus, and also had a stress reaction in her right foot.

Strengths

3-point shooting

Off-ball defense

Cutting

Weaknesses

On-ball creation

Injury history

Courtside scouting report on Azzi Fudd: What we learned from watching UConn star, possible No. 1 pick up close Jack Maloney

4. Lauren Betts -- C, UCLA

Betts, the reigning Naismith Defensive Player of the Year and Big Ten Tournament Most Outstanding Player, is one of the most divisive prospects in this class. Once seen as a potential No. 1 pick, that no longer seems likely, but she's going to be a lottery selection.

At 6-foot-7, Betts will be one of the biggest players in the WNBA. Last season, only 15 players taller than 6-foot-4 appeared in at least one game, and only one of them -- 6-foot-9 Brittney Griner -- was taller than Betts. A size advantage doesn't guarantee success, but it's a good place to start.

Betts' size and defensive instincts make her a tremendous rim protector. Since transferring to UCLA as a sophomore, Betts has never averaged fewer than two blocks per game and boasts an 8.6% block rate for her career. And those numbers don't account for the shots she alters or discourages altogether. Furthermore, Betts rarely fouls despite challenging so many shots. She's never averaged more than 1.8 fouls per game, and has never fouled out in 121 career appearances.

While Betts is an elite paint presence, she struggles to defend in space just like most players her size. She's not a complete stiff out there, but she's going to have to play drop coverage at the next level, which will limit her team's defensive flexibility.

Betts doesn't offer much outside of the paint on offense either. She should be a better screen setter given her stature, and though she's been more willing to attempt mid-range jumpers this season, she's only taking about two per game, and is making 35.2% of them.

Around the basket, Betts is a strong offensive rebounder and a highly efficient finisher (71.3% at the rim this season). There are times when she struggles to impose her will, however, especially against opponents who can match her strength, which leads to some extremely awkward possessions. Due to her size, Betts often sees double teams and has grown significantly as a passer. She has a good feel for the game and is willing to kick the ball out to open teammates.

Strengths

Size

Rim protection

Defensive instincts

Efficiency around the basket

Weaknesses

Defending in space

Limited offensive game

5. Flau'jae Johnson -- G, LSU

Johnson was yet another player who opted to return to school instead of turning pro last year. She wanted to try and lead LSU to another national championship (she was a freshman when the Tigers won it all in 2023) while improving her craft and leadership skills.

Johnson's decision to take another year in Baton Rouge may prove worthwhile in the long run, but in terms of her draft standing, it's fair to wonder if she would have been better off turning pro last spring. Her senior season has been a bit of a roller coaster, especially since SEC play began. She's had some big games against top competition like South Carolina and Oklahoma, but also four single-digit scoring outings, including a disastrous scoreless night against Vanderbilt, during which she was benched in the second half. It's easy to find yourself changing your opinion on Johnson from game to game.

Johnson has a unique ability to create her own shot and is more than willing to shoot off the dribble. When her mid-range shot is falling, it's extremely difficult to stop her, but she's prone to cold spurts. She's never been a super high-volume 3-point shooter, but she's shot over 38% from behind the arc in each of the last three seasons, and is making a career-high 43.5% of her attempts this season. Because she's a reliable catch-and-shoot threat, that opens up her dribble drive game.

When Johnson drives, she's often able to beat her first defender, but that's when the problems can arise. She's extremely right-hand dominant as a finisher and doesn't always make the best decisions when she gets into the paint. In her defense, LSU has the second-lowest 3-point rate (20.3%) in the country, and its spacing is horrible. There's a very good chance Johnson looks significantly better as a finisher at the pro level with more space to work with.

Like most prospects, Johnson is largely discussed from an offensive perspective, but she has the tools to be a valuable defender as well. Her size (6-foot) and athleticism allows her to defend multiple positions on the perimeter, she's an active defensive playmaker and she's willing to crash the glass.

Strengths

Individual shot creation

3-point shooting

Athleticism

Defensive versatility

Weaknesses

Decision making

Halfcourt finishing

Consistency

Flau'jae Johnson scouting report: Breaking down LSU star and 2026 WNBA Draft prospect's scoring repertoire Jack Maloney

Tier 3

6. Kiki Rice -- G, UCLA

Rice has continually improved throughout her collegiate career at UCLA, and has been one of the biggest risers this season. Aside from her assists, which are down slightly from last season, she's putting up career-highs across the board for the No. 2-ranked Bruins.

Rice has long been known for her stout perimeter defense. Standing 5-foot-11, she has excellent size for a point guard, and she uses her length, athleticism and quick hands to hound opposing ball-handlers. She will routinely just take the ball from whoever she's guarding. Off the ball, she reads the game well, which allows her to jump into passing lanes. Additionally, she is a very good rebounder for her size, and can help control the glass.

Rice's offensive improvements are why she's made a big jump as a WNBA prospect. She is relentless getting downhill, and is taking nearly 60% of her field goal attempts in the paint. Though she does need improve her finishing at the rim, she gets to the line often and shoots nearly 90% on foul shots. Her ball-handling is superb, which allows her to navigate congested areas of the floor, and she's a solid playmaker who doesn't make many mistakes.

Perhaps the biggest question with Rice is whether her 3-point shooting can scale to a higher volume. She's gone from 21.7%, to 31.2% to 36.5% to 41.9% during her time in Los Angeles, but has never taken more than 2.7 attempts per game. It's great that she's continually made a higher percentage, but are teams going to respect her as a shooter?

Strengths

Perimeter defense

Ability to get into the paint

Ball-handling

Weaknesses

Rim finishing

3-point volume

7. Ta'Niya Latson -- G, South Carolina

Latson led the country in scoring last season with 25.2 points per game, and never averaged fewer than 21 points in her first three seasons at Florida State. She was not going to contend for a title with the Seminoles, however, so she transferred to South Carolina for her senior season to play for Dawn Staley.

As expected, Latson's numbers have taken a big hit on a far deeper and more talented Gamecocks team. Her usage rate is down from an absurd 38.2% last season to 23.4% this season, she's taking eight fewer shots and averaging 10 fewer points. A nagging left knee injury hasn't helped matters, and she's currently playing with a bulky brace.

Latson is one of the best transition threats in the country and an elite downhill driver. Her ability to get to the rim is truly remarkable, especially given her size (5-foot-8). Nearly half (47.1%) of her field goal attempts come at the basket, and she finishes 67% of them. Her determination to get to the rim also earns her plenty of trips to the free-throw line, where she's an 80% shooter. Latson has never been a high-volume 3-point threat, but she has been a reliable spot-up shooter in college.

When Latson puts her head down, she is primarily looking to score at the rim and doesn't have much of an in-between game. And while she's not a bad playmaker, it's not her strong suit. Because she had such a heavy scoring load at Florida State, she was not expected to be a high-level defender. Staley and the Gamecocks coaching staff have worked with her in that department, but her defense is still an area of improvement.

Strengths

Transition scoring

Getting to the rim

Drawing fouls

Catch-and-shoot 3s

Weaknesses

Playmaking

In-between game

Defensive intensity

Tier 4

8. Gabriela Jaquez -- G, UCLA

Now in her second year as a full-time starter for UCLA, Jaquez is enjoying a breakout campaign that has seen her shoot up draft boards. She's putting up career-highs across the board save for assists, and has been extremely efficient on the offensive end.

Jaquez has an incredible motor and is one of those players who seems to be at the right place at the right time. She's constantly making hustle plays to earn her team extra possessions, whether that's coming up with a loose ball or grabbing an offensive rebound. Crucially, Jaquez has also made a big leap as a 3-point shooter, up from 34.8% last season to 42% on 3.4 attempts this season.

There's probably not a ton of upside with Jaquez, who doesn't create her own offense or do much playmaking, but she has a high floor as a role player, especially if her 3-point improvement is real.

Strengths

Cutting

Effort

Paint finishing

3-point shooting

Weaknesses

Creating her own offense

Playmaking

'Shooters shoot': How Gabriela Jaquez's breakout season and vocal leadership are powering UCLA's title hopes Isabel Gonzalez

9. Nell Angloma -- F, France

Angloma looks likely to be the latest Frenchwoman drafted in the first round, following Dominique Malonga (No. 2, 2025), Carla Leite (No. 9, 2024) and Leïla Lacan (No. 10, 2024). Add in Janelle Salaün, who was an undrafted rookie last season with the Golden State Valkyries, and there's suddenly a very impressive young French contingent in the WNBA.

Angloma is a big, athletic wing who excels at getting downhill into the paint, where she can finish with either hand. There are times when she gets a bit out of control, but the vast array of shots she's capable of making at the rim, both in transition and in the halfcourt, is very impressive.

To this point, Angloma is not a reliable 3-point shooter, though she is willing to take them. Additionally, she has a negative assist-to-turnover ratio in the LFB (domestic French league) this season and needs to take better care of the ball. She is only 19, though, and has significant room to grow.

Strengths

Downhill driving

Weak-hand finishing

Athleticism

Weaknesses

Shooting

Turnovers

10. Gianna Kneepkens -- G, UCLA

Kneepkens spent the first four years of her collegiate career at Utah before transferring to UCLA for her fifth and final season to try and compete for a national championship. She's proven to be a strong addition to Cori Close's side, which has only lost once and will likely have at least four first-round picks.

Almost any other year, Kneepkens would be regarded as the best 3-point shooter in the class, but she had the bad luck to come out at the same time as Fudd. Kneepkens is shooting 45.3% on 5.3 attempts per game this season, and is a career 43.6% shooter. Her release is unorthodox and not super quick, but she rarely misses, especially when she's open. And while she's primarily a 3-point shooter, she's hyper-efficient from all over the floor.

Perhaps the biggest question for Kneepkens is about her athleticism, or lack thereof. Will she be able to hang defensively on the perimeter in the pros? And offensively, will she have enough off-the-dribble juice when teams run her off the line?

Strengths

3-point shooting

Overall efficiency

Off-ball movement

Weaknesses

Unorthodox release

Athleticism

Defense

11. Raven Johnson -- G, South Carolina

Few players have benefitted as much from an extra year of college eligibility as Johnson. She had a very disappointing 2024-25 season, but has bounced back with the best campaign of her career for the No. 3-ranked Gamecocks, and now looks like a likely first-round pick.

Johnson's calling card has always been her perimeter defense. She is a menace on that side of the ball. Despite only standing 5-foot-9, she boasts a 6-foot-2 wingspan and has an incredible motor and instincts. She's willing and able to pick up opponents full-court, has quick hands and is not afraid of physicality. Johnson will be able to walk into the WNBA and defend from Day One.

Johnson's offensive output has always been the biggest concern, but she's averaging career-highs in points (10.2), assists (5.4) and 3-point percentage (36.8%) this season. She's only taking 2.5 3s per game, and shot a combined 30.1% over her first three seasons, and will need to prove her improved shooting is real, or teams will ignore her off the ball.

Strengths

Perimeter defense

Motor

Transition scoring

Decision making

Weaknesses

3-point shooting

Offensive consistency

Tier 5

12. Janiah Barker -- F, Tennessee

No player in this class has a bigger gap between their best moments and their worst moments than Barker, who transferred to Tennessee and is now at her third school in three years. There is no question about her talent. She's 6-foot-4, can put the ball on the deck like a guard and shoots a respectable percentage from behind the arc. The upside is obvious, and is why she still ranks so high despite a lack of consistency throughout her career.

13. Cotie McMahon -- F, Ole Miss

McMahon, who transferred to Ole Miss after playing her first three seasons at Ohio State, is what the kids would call a dawg. She's an undersized forward who doesn't score efficiently outside of the paint, and it's fair to wonder how her game will translate to the next level. However, she's extremely tough and physical with a relentless motor, and there's always a place in the league for players like that.

14. Madina Okot -- C, South Carolina

A native of Kenya, the 6-foot-6 Okot has only been playing basketball since 2020. She's a force on the glass, finishes well around the rim and makes a lot of plays defensively. There are times when her athleticism and defensive potential really pop. There are others when it's obvious she's only played a few years of high-level basketball and still needs more time to develop.

15. Iyana Martín -- G, Spain

The 19-year-old Martín, the EuroLeague Young Player of the Year in 2025 and U19 World Cup MVP in 2023, would likely be a draft-and-stash candidate. She is a playmaking savant who can throw every pass in the book, and in terms of pure passing ability may be second only to Miles in this class. Her 3-point shooting has fallen off a cliff this season, which is a concern. She also has a slight frame and needs to improve defensively.

Tier 6

16. Charlisse Leger-Walker -- G, UCLA

Leger-Walker missed more than a full calendar year with a torn ACL and will turn 25 in September, but at this stage of the draft you're not worried as much about upside. She knows how to run an offense, likes to bully her way into the paint and is shooting a career-high 36.1% from 3-point range this season.

17. Marta Suarez -- F, TCU

TCU is Suarez's third team during her six-year college career, and she's shot up draft boards amid a terrific season for the Horned Frogs. Teams are always looking for stretch fours, and Suarez is making a career-high 36.2% of 5.5 attempts per game this season. If the shooting is real, Suarez will stick in the league.

18. Maggie Doogan -- F, Richmond

Even after leading Richmond to the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season, Doogan flies under the radar as a mid-major star. She's an incredibly skilled forward, who's flirting with a 50/40/90 season, and her offensive versatility will make her a fit for any roster.

19. Tonie Morgan -- G, Kentucky

After three seasons at Georgia Tech, Morgan transferred to Kentucky and could be the latest point guard that Kenny Brooks sends to the WNBA. Morgan is leading Division I in assists per game this season and is a skilled pick-and-roll playmaker, though she can be turnover-prone at times. She doesn't put up huge numbers as a scorer, but she's efficient.

20. Serah Williams -- F, UConn

Williams has become something of an afterthought since transferring to UConn this season, but she was a double-double machine at Wisconsin and the 2024 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. It will be interesting to see how teams evaluate her, but she still has value as a rangy, defensive-minded big.