The Dallas Wings have won the 2026 WNBA Draft Lottery and will have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft next spring. This is the second year in a row that the Wings have won the top pick. Last year they selected Paige Bueckers, who went on to win 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year.

Franchises winning the No. 1 pick in back-to-back years has become a trend in the WNBA over the last decade. The Wings are the fourth team to have back-to-back No. 1 picks since 2015, joining the Seattle Storm (2015, 2016), Las Vegas Aces (2017, 2018, 2019) and Indiana Fever (2023, 2024).

The Wings had the best odds to receive the top pick at 42%, so it was no surprise when they won. In fact, the lottery wound up going chalk. The Minnesota Lynx will pick No. 2, followed by the Storm, Washington Mystics and Chicago Sky. Per the WNBA, this is the fifth time in league history that the lottery results matched the order of chances held by the lottery teams.

2026 WNBA Draft first round order

Note: The expansion Tempo and Fire will be slotted in after the lottery. A coin flip will determine which team picks No. 6 and which team picks No. 7.

Dallas Wings Minnesota Lynx (via Chicago) Seattle Storm (via Los Angeles) Washington Mystics Chicago Sky (via Connecticut) Toronto Tempo/Portland Fire Toronto Tempo/Portland Fire Golden State Valkyries Washington Mystics (via Seattle) Indiana Fever Washington Mystics (via New York) Connecticut Sun (via Phoenix) Atlanta Dream Seattle Storm (via Las Vegas) Connecticut Sun (via Minnesota)

Unlike the past two years, when Cailtin Clark and Paige Bueckers were the clear top prospects, there is no consensus No. 1 pick in this year's class -- at least not right now. Spanish center Awa Fam has the most upside, but she is only 19 years old and no international player has gone No. 1 since Lauren Jackson in 2001. UCLA center Lauren Betts will also receive consideration for the top pick, and there are a number of talented guards, including TCU's Olivia Miles, who could play their way into the mix.