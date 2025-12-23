In 2016, the Dallas Wings led the WNBA in 3-point attempts per game with 21.6. In 2025, the Wings took an almost identical amount of 3s per game (21.6) and finished 10th in the league. The 3-point revolution that swept across the NBA over the last decade has arrived in the W.

The 23 instances in which a team has averaged 25 or more 3-point attempts for a season have all come since 2019, and the record for 3-point attempts per game has been broken four times since then -- most recently last season, when the expansion Golden State Valkyries put up 29.9 per game.

Since 2019, only one champion has finished in the bottom half of the league in 3-point attempts per game (2020 Seattle Storm) and only one champion has finished in the bottom half of the league in 3-point percentage (2021 Chicago Sky). No champion in that time has taken fewer than 21 3s per game and no champion has shot worse than 34%.

Season Champion 3P/G (Rank) 3P% (Rank) 2025 Las Vegas Aces 25.9 (5th) 35.1% (3rd) 2024 New York Liberty 29 (1st) 34.9% (5th) 2023 Las Vegas Aces 24.9 (2nd) 37.2% (2nd) 2022 Las Vegas Aces 26.4 (3rd) 36.1% (2nd) 2021 Chicago Sky 21.2 (6th) 34.3% (7th) 2020 Seattle Storm 21.4 (7th) 39.4% (2nd) 2019 Washington Mystics 25.4 (1st) 36.6% (2nd)

There's still a place for post-ups and interior scoring, but the league is only trending in one direction. If you can't shoot, you can't win.

Which brings us to the latest edition of WNBA Draft Prospect Stock Watch. Let's take a closer look at some of the best 3-point shooters in this year's class, led by potential No. 1 overall pick Azzi Fudd.

Azzi Fudd -- G, UConn: Up

Fudd would have been a first-round pick last year, but decided to return to UConn for a fifth season to work on her game and prove that she could stay healthy. That's turned out to be a wise decision, as she's now in contention to be the No. 1 overall pick.

Through 12 games, Fudd is putting 18.5 points, three assists and 2.3 steals per game -- all career-highs -- on absurd 49.4/50.6/100 shooting splits, and has the reigning national champions off to an undefeated start.

Fudd has always been a high-level outside shooter, but what she's doing this season is historic. Since 1981-82 (the first year the Women's NCAA Tournament was held), there have only been two previous seasons in which a player shot at least 50% on six or more 3-point attempts per game. Fudd is on pace to join the list (as is Oklahoma State's Haleigh Timmer).

Player Season School 3P/G 3P% Mary Just 1987-88 Loyola Chicago 6.4 50% Katie Benzan 2020-21 Maryland 6.4 50% Azzi Fudd 2025-26 UConn 6.8 50.6% Haleigh Timmer 2025-26 Oklahoma State 6.1 50%

Fudd remains primarily a catch-and-shoot threat -- she's only taken four off-the-dribble 3s this season and is 16 of 43 (37.2%) on pull-up 2s -- but she's not a standstill shooter. She has a lightning-quick release, can shoot off the move and is capable of knocking down contested shots, all of which makes it difficult for opponents to run her off the line.

Let's take a look at this play from UConn's win over USC. She takes a hand-off from KK Arnold, swings the ball to Ashlynn Shade, then cuts toward the basket off a screen from Serah Williams. As soon as she hits the restricted area, she turns and runs back to the 3-point line off another screen from Williams. The pass from Blanca Quiñonez is off target, so she's forced to catch it at her shin, while facing away from the basket. Even so, she squares herself and has the ball out of her hands in 0.7 seconds. USC freshman Jazzy Davidson throws her hands up in dismay as the ball sinks through the net.

Here's another one against USC where she throws the ball ahead to Arnold, sprints into a hand-off, then stops on a dime and has the ball out in 0.5 seconds to beat Davidson's flying contest. Again, nothing but net.

For the season, Fudd is 10 of 17 (58.8) on "off screen" 3-point attempts per Synergy Sports and 20 of 35 (42.9%) on contested 3-point attempts.

There may still be some questions about other aspects of Fudd's offensive game, especially when looking at her through the lens of a potential No. 1 pick, but there are no questions about her shooting ability. It is elite and will easily translate to the professional level.

Gianna Kneepkens -- G, UCLA: Steady

After four years at Utah, Kneepkens decided to forego the 2025 WNBA Draft and transfer to UCLA for her fifth year of eligibility. Her numbers have taken a hit now that she's on a much deeper and more talented team, but she's still putting together an impressive campaign.

Through 12 games, Kneepkens is averaging 14.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals on 52.4/45.6/90.9 shooting splits for the No. 4-ranked Bruins. She has been projected to go in the middle of the first round in the 2026 draft since the beginning of the season, and nothing has changed on that front.

Kneepkens' usage rate dropping significantly (20.4% this season, compared to 27.3% last season with the Utes) has not only affected her numbers, but the type of shots she takes. With so many other scorers and playmakers in Los Angeles, Kneepkens has largely been a catch-and-shoot threat this season, compared to her time in Salt Lake City, when she had more opportunities to create for herself.

Here's a look at Kneepkens' shooting breakdown so far this season, compared to her last two full seasons at Utah (she only played eight games in 2023-24 due to a foot injury).

Season School C&S 3P/G C&S 3% OTD 3P/G OTD 3% 3P/G 3P% 2025-26 UCLA 4.7 48.2% 1 33.3% 5.7 45.6% 2024-25 Utah 4.4 47.1% 2.4 37.8% 6.8 44.8% 2022-23 Utah 3 44.8% 2.3 39.4% 5.3 42.3%

Kneepkens' high-arcing shot is a bit unorthodox, and she doesn't have the quickest release -- though it isn't painstakingly slow either.

She's better when she has her feet set, but has proven throughout her collegiate career that she can be an effective shooter off the bounce. Even in a small sample size this season, we've seen glimpses of her ability to create her own shot from behind the arc.

Here she is completely shaking Ashlon Jackson...

... then getting Jordan Lee with a step-back

Yarden Garzon -- F, Maryland: Down

Garzon spent the first three seasons of her career at Indiana, where she became the program's all-time leader in 3-pointers (220) and 3-point percentage (42.6%). Over the summer, she made the surprise decision to enter the transfer portal and eventually decided to join Maryland for her senior campaign.

While Garzon has played a bit better lately (against very poor competition), her draft stock has taken a hit due to her disappointing start to life in College Park. Her numbers are down across the board, and she's averaging 12.6 points, four rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.3 steals on 42/37.9/100 shooting splits for the undefeated Terrapins.

Some of Garzon's poor shooting is unexplainable. She's getting over three open catch-and-shoot looks per game, per Synergy Sports, but is making just 35% of them -- by far the worst mark of her career. Much of Garzon's value stemmed from being a big wing (6-foot-3) that was automatic when left open behind the arc. That hasn't been the case this season.

Here's a look at her open catch-and-shoot numbers over the years:

Season School 3PM 3PA 3P% 2025-26 Maryland 14 40 35% 2024-25 Indiana 39 69 56.5% 2023-24 Indiana 33 66 50% 2022-23 Indiana 32 61 52.5%

Garzon almost never shoots off the dribble -- in 110 career games, she's 21 of 71 (29.6%) on pull-up 3s -- and has done very little around the basket this season. Just 16.8% of her field goal attempts have come in the paint (for comparison, Fudd takes 29.2% of her attempts in the paint and Kneepkens takes 32.3%) and she has shot eight free throws in 13 games.

Garzon didn't suddenly forget how to shoot, and she'll have a chance to improve her draft stock in Big Ten play. However, the first few months of the season have given front offices a clear look at the downside of selecting her. If Garzon isn't hitting 3s at a high clip, it's hard for her to make a big impact in the scoring department. If she doesn't turn things around, it's possible she slips out of the first round.

Also keep an eye on...

Gabriela Jaquez -- G, UCLA: Up

Jaquez wasn't known as a shooter in her first three seasons at UCLA, but she improved significantly over the summer. Through the first 12 games, she's making a stunning 54.2% of her four 3-point attempts per game, which has helped her shoot up draft boards. She is now a likely first-round pick.

Marta Suarez -- F, TCU: Up

The 6-foot-3 Suarez barely took 3s during her first two seasons at Tennessee, then shot a combined 82 of 269 (30.5%) in two seasons at California. Now, in her final collegiate campaign with TCU, she's making 44.2% of 5.9 attempts per game, which has helped her generate some draft buzz.

Maggie Doogan -- F, Richmond: Up

After helping the Spiders win their first NCAA Tournament game in program history last season, Doogan has leveled up again. The do-it-all forward is putting up career-highs across the board, including shooting 42.4% on 7.1 3s per game. Of the 64 D-I players taking at least seven 3s, only three are making a higher percentage than Doogan.