A lot has changed in the WNBA over the last few months. There's a new collective bargaining agreement, which brought with it the first million-dollar salaries in league history, two new expansion teams, the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo, officially entered the fray and dozens of players changed teams during the busiest and most expensive free agency period ever.

Now, finally, it's time for the league's 30th anniversary season to begin. Opening night is set for Friday, and from there it will be a five-month sprint to crown a champion. Can the Las Vegas Aces go back-to-back again and win their fourth title in five years, or will a challenger -- perhaps the New York Liberty, Indiana Fever or Atlanta Dream -- knock them off their spot?

That question will be decided by the players, and so before the action gets underway, it's time for our annual player rankings exercise. This year, for the league's 30th anniversary, we've expanded the list from 25 to 30.

Four-time MVP A'ja Wilson tops the list for the third year in a row, but that should be no surprise. She has clearly established herself as the best player in the world, and is coming off another historic campaign.

Who comes after Wilson is up for debate, and won't be spoiled here. Here are some hints, though: the New York Liberty, Atlanta Dream and Los Angeles Sparks lead the way with four players on the list, while the Aces, Indiana Fever, Minnesota Lynx and Dallas Wings all have three. Four teams, the Connecticut Sun, Portland Fire, Toronto Tempo and Seattle Storm were not represented.

No rookies made the cut, but there are 10 former No. 1 overall picks on the list and four former MVPs.

Without further ado, here are CBS Sports' top 30 players for the 2026 WNBA season.

30. Brionna Jones -- C, Dream

Jones, who made her fourth All-Star appearance last season and is one of the most consistent and efficient bigs in the league, would be higher on this list if she were healthy. However, she tore her meniscus while playing overseas in Prague in February, and it's unclear when she'll return to action. The Dream have not provided a timeline for her recovery but have made it clear that she will play this season. Once she gets back, it will be interesting to see how Jones fits next to Angel Reese in the Dream's new-look frontcourt as they look to compete for a title.

29. Arike Ogunbowale -- G, Wings

Ogunbowale was a mess last season, along with the entire Wings organization. She struggled to adjust to a lesser, and more off-ball role alongside 2025 Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers, could not buy a shot from behind the arc and missed 15 games due to injury. Despite her struggles, the Wings were not willing to give up on the four-time All-Star's talent, and brought her back in free agency despite plenty of questions about her future. This is now Bueckers' team, but Ogunbowale's shot creation and playmaking still make her a valuable player, especially if she's more comfortable with her role this season.

28. Sonia Citron -- G, Mystics

Citron, the No. 3 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, immediately shattered the high-floor, low-ceiling expectations for her career with a brilliant rookie season. She was an All-Star, the runner-up for Rookie of the Year behind Paige Bueckers, led the league in 3-point percentage and finished 18th in scoring. Her efficiency and the outside threat she provides are extremely valuable for a Mystics team that's still short on 3-point shooting, and she's already proven herself a capable defender. Citron is one of the primary reasons the Mystics have such a bright future.

27. Ariel Atkins -- G, Sparks

Atkins doesn't put up huge numbers or make highlight-reel plays, but while she may not be the most well-known player among casual fans, front offices and coaches love her because she's versatile on both sides of the ball and contributes to winning. For the second offseason in a row, a team traded a lottery pick to acquire her; this time, it was the Sparks, who sent Rickea Jackson to the Sky in exchange. Atkins, a former two-time All-Star and five-time All-Defensive honoree, should be a perfect backcourt partner for Kelsey Plum, and will be a big part of the Sparks' playoff push.

26. Alanna Smith -- F, Wings

After a shaky start to her WNBA career, Smith found a home in Minnesota, where Cheryl Reeve helped her grow into one of the league's best defenders and most versatile bigs. Last season she finished third in blocks, was named co-Defensive Player of the Year and earned a spot on the All-Defensive First Team. Her ability to protect the paint and knock down 3s made her a valuable target in free agency, and the Wings gave her a max deal to anchor their frontcourt. If all goes to plan in Dallas, Smith will help the Wings get back to the playoffs.

Veronica Burton had a breakout season with the Valkyries in 2025. Getty Images

25. Veronica Burton -- G, Valkyries

Burton's first three seasons were so forgettable that the Wings didn't even protect her in the Valkyries' expansion draft last offseason. That turned out to be a blessing for Golden State. Under the guidance of Natalie Nakase, who gave her the reins as the team's starting point guard, Burton had a career season. She was named Most Improved Player, earned All-Defensive Second Team honors and even received MVP votes. Burton still needs to become more efficient, especially at the rim and from behind the arc, but she's an elite defender and high-level playmaker who should only keep improving.

24. Kayla McBride -- G, Mystics

There may not be a less flashy player in the league than McBride, but the veteran shooting guard is as consistent and reliable as they come. An elite 3-point shooter and hard-working perimeter defender, she made her fifth All-Star appearance last season and will have to take on extra responsibility early this season while Napheesa Collier remains sidelined after double ankle surgery. McBride is only 27 3-pointers away from moving into fifth place on the all-time list and 108 from passing her former teammate Becky Hammon for fourth. McBride has hit at least 100 3s in each of the last two seasons, but her career-high is 105.

23. Dearica Hamby -- F, Sparks

The former two-time Sixth Woman of the Year has become a full-time starter in Los Angeles and is coming off the most efficient and highest-scoring season of her career. When the Sparks decided to go all-in this offseason to try and get back to the playoffs, they made Hamby a priority and gave her a three-year deal to ensure she remains part of their core long-term. Hamby's numbers are going to drop this season now that she's playing alongside Nneka Ogwumike, but the former MVP's arrival should only make her life easier on both ends.

22. Courtney Williams -- G, Lynx

Williams made her second All-Star appearance last season and took over Indianapolis alongside Natisha Hiedeman during their iconic 72-hour StudBudz stream. The Lynx, who lost six rotation players in the offseason, including Hiedeman, and will be without Napheesa Collier until at least June, will need another All-Star caliber campaign from Williams to remain competitive. She has the talent and confidence to make that happen, and won't have to handle as much playmaking responsibility this season after the team drafted Olivia Miles with the No. 2 pick.

What's in store for Angel Reese's first season in Atlanta? Getty Images

21. Angel Reese -- F, Dream

Reese's 2025 season started and ended on horrible notes in Chicago, but some of the strides she made in between en route to an All-Star appearance were very encouraging. She was more efficient than her rookie season and more comfortable with the ball in her hands on the perimeter, and she'll have a chance to grow even more as an offensive player under Karl Smesko after the Dream acquired her in a blockbuster trade from the Sky. At the very least, Reese is the best rebounder in the league and a strong defender with a relentless motor.

20. Chelsea Gray -- G, Aces

The six-time All-Star and four-time champion is one of the best point guards in WNBA history, but she hasn't been the same player since breaking her foot in the 2023 Finals. She's less efficient, less consistent and more turnover prone, especially over the course of a 44-game regular season. But come playoff time, there are few players you'd rather have on your side, as she showed again last fall when she helped the Aces win their third title in four years. Gray's savvy, competitiveness and clutch shot-making still matter.

19. Gabby Williams -- F, Valkyries

After playing just 22 games across the 2023 and 2024 seasons due to injury and overseas commitments, Williams had a breakout campaign in 2025 for the Storm. She averaged career-highs in scoring, assists and steals, and led the league in the latter category en route to her first All-Star nod. Arguably the most versatile defender in the league thanks to her size and athleticism, she was not only a member of the All-Defensive First Team, but finished third in the Defensive Player of the Year voting. She signed a max deal with the Valkyries in free agency, and will only strengthen their elite defense.

18. Skylar Diggins -- G, Sky

After two frustrating seasons in Seattle, Diggins decided to return to the Midwest, where she grew up and went to college, to play for the Sky. She was the franchise's headline addition during a busy offseason, and will be tasked with leading this new-look group, both on the court and in the locker room. Diggins, who made her seventh All-Star appearance last season, is entering her 12th season, but is still one of the top point guards and fiercest competitors around. In addition to providing scoring, playmaking and perimeter defense, she'll set a high standard for her new teammates.

17. Rhyne Howard -- G, Dream

Howard excelled last season under new Dream coach Karl Smesko, who gave her the ultimate green light to fire away from behind the arc – she led the league in 3-point attempts – and more opportunities as a playmaker. She also grew as a defender and made the All-Defensive Second Team for the first time in her career, along with her third All-Star appearance. Howard was a driving force behind the Dream's franchise-record 30 win season, and is talented enough to be a top-10 player in the league – but only if she can start making shots more consistently. Her efficiency needs to improve.

16. Satou Sabally -- F, Liberty

Sabally was traded to the Mercury last season and was an All-Star and the team's leading scorer in both the regular season and playoffs en route to the Finals, but suffered a devastating concussion in Game 3 of the championship series, which prematurely ended her campaign. That was an ironic blow considering she had been healthy all season and played more than 17 games for just the second time in her career. One of the most talented and versatile forwards in the league, the question with Sabally, who signed with the Liberty in a stunning free agency move, has always been health.

15. Kahleah Copper -- G, Mercury

Days before opening night last season, Copper had to undergo surgery on her left knee, which kept her out for the first month. Between that injury and the arrival of Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally, Copper never fully got on track. She didn't receive a single accolade for the first time since 2020, and averaged her fewest points since 2021. In the playoffs, though, she returned to her dynamic best as a slasher and scorer and helped lead the Mercury to the Finals. Now that Sabally is gone, Copper will step back into a bigger role and have a chance to remind everyone why she's a former All-WNBA performer.

Jonquel Jones is one of four Liberty players in the top 16 of these rankings. Getty Images

14. Jonquel Jones -- C, Liberty

Jones is a difficult player to rank on a list like this. The former MVP is an incredible talent and super versatile on both ends of the court – she was fifth in the league in 3-point percentage last season and tied for 10th in blocks – and in another situation she would almost certainly be higher. But she's been the clear third option in New York behind Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu, and has often failed to live up to expectations. She's coming off a particularly disappointing postseason, but even so it's hard to have someone with her size and ability any lower than this.

13. Kelsey Plum -- G, Sparks

Plum left the Aces last offseason to join the Sparks, where she had the opportunity to be the No. 1 option. She proved she could handle that type of responsibility and was an All-Star for the fourth time in her career, while finishing fourth in the league in scoring and averaging a career-high in assists. But for all her individual efforts, the Sparks fell short of the playoffs, which is why the front office went out and got her reinforcements. Plum's numbers will likely take a hit this season, but the Sparks will have a chance to end the longest active playoff drought in the league.

12. Nneka Ogwumike -- F, Sparks

Ogwumike entered the league over a decade ago as the No. 1 pick in the 2012 WNBA Draft, but remains at the top of her game, both on and off the court. She made her 10th All-Star appearance last season and earned her eighth All-WNBA nod, then spearheaded the WNBPA's collective bargaining agreement negotiations, which ultimately ended in a historic win for the players. Now, after a two-season sojourn to Seattle, she has returned to Los Angeles, where she spent the first 12 seasons of her career and won both an MVP and a title. Her arrival should help the Sparks end their franchise-worst five-season playoff drought.

11. Kelsey Mitchell -- G, Fever

The Fever lost six players to season-ending injuries last season, including Caitlin Clark, yet finished over .500 for the first time since 2015 and won their first playoff series since the same year thanks in large part to Mitchell, who literally ran herself into the ground. In Game 5 of the team's semifinal series with the eventual champion Aces, she left with rhabdomyolysis. For her efforts, Mitchell made her third consecutive All-Star Game, was named to the All-WNBA First Team for the first time in her career, and finished fifth in MVP voting. Her quickness and reliable 3-point shot make her one of the hardest players to guard.

10. Sabrina Ionescu -- G, Liberty

Ionescu rolled her ankle during the Liberty's final preseason game and will not be available to start the season, but she isn't expected to face an extended absence, which is great news for a New York team that was snakebit by injuries last summer. Ionescu is one of the most talented and versatile guards around, and was both an All-Star and All-WNBA Second Team honoree for the fourth consecutive season in 2025. Her efficiency, particularly from 3-point range, has fallen off a cliff in the last two seasons, though, and the Liberty need her to find her shot again.

9. Allisha Gray -- G, Dream

Gray's mid-career bloom continued in 2025 when she had her best season yet and led the Dream to a franchise-record 30 wins (though they would be bounced in the first round of the playoffs). She thrived in new coach Karl Smesko's spaced-out offensive system, which gave her plenty of room to operate and more freedom than ever to make decisions. Gray averaged career-highs across the board, made her third consecutive All-Star appearance, finished fourth in MVP voting and nabbed a spot on the All-WNBA First Team. The Dream will need more of the same as they hope to compete for a title this year.

8. Paige Bueckers -- G, Wings

Bueckers burst onto the scene last season with a historic Rookie of the Year campaign. She tied the single-game rookie scoring record with 44 points, made the All-Star Game, finished on the All-WNBA Second Team and was the only player in the league last season to finish in the top-10 in scoring, assists and steals. Already, Bueckers has established herself as one of the league's premier guards, regardless of experience. In the annual general manager survey, she received the most votes when the executives were asked which one player they would want to start a franchise with.

Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark are both top-10 players entering the 2026 season. Getty Images

7. Aliyah Boston -- C, Fever

Boston has steadily improved throughout her first three seasons in the league, and is coming off her most impressive individual campaign yet. She was an All-Star for the third time in three years, earned Second Team All-WNBA and All-Defensive honors and finished sixth in MVP voting for her efforts on both sides of the ball, which helped the Fever reach the semifinals and push the Aces to five games. She's a strong presence in the paint on both sides of the ball, has made real strides as a playmaker, and, crucially, is always available. In her first three seasons, she's never missed a game.

6. Jackie Young -- G, Aces

Young stepped into a bigger role last season after Kelsey Plum's departure from Las Vegas and delivered another impressive campaign that saw her earn All-Star and All-WNBA Second Team honors. She was even better in the playoffs as she helped A'ja Wilson lead the Aces to their third title in the last four years; if not for Young's last-second putback in Game 3 against the Storm, the Aces would have been knocked out in the first round. Young's ability to score at all three levels, her growth as a playmaker and her defensive versatility make her the best two-way perimeter player in the game.

5. Napheesa Collier -- F, Lynx

Collier has finished as the MVP runner-up to Wilson in each of the last two seasons, and is coming off three consecutive All-WNBA First Team appearances and back-to-back All-Defensive First Team honors. If she were fully healthy, she would be higher on this list, but she underwent surgery on both ankles in the offseason and won't resume on-court activities until early June. Adjusting for injury with player rankings is an inexact science, but fifth feels about right. You'd rather have Collier for 65% of the season than most players in the league for 100% of the season, but not the four above her.

4. Caitlin Clark -- G, Fever

Last season was a disaster for Clark, who was limited to 13 games due to numerous lower-body injuries, and really struggled when she was on the floor. None of those ailments should have long-term impacts, though, and she's fully healthy coming into the season, which she proved in March when she was named MVP of the FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournament in Puerto Rico with Team USA. Clark was a top-five player in the league as a rookie thanks to her elite playmaking and long-range shooting, and now that she has her legs back under her, she should return to that level this season.

3. Alyssa Thomas -- F, Mercury

Thomas once again fell just short of a major award, but led the Mercury to the Finals as she finished in the top-five in MVP voting for the fourth year in a row and the top-five in Defensive Player of the Year voting for the third time in the last four years. No one has ever come closer to averaging a triple-double for an entire season than she did in 2025, when she broke her own record for the most such games in a season (eight). Thomas' ability to put a team on her back is largely unparalleled, and the Mercury are going to need her even more this season after Satou Sabally's departure.

Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson figure to be in another MVP battle in 2026. Getty Images

2. Breanna Stewart -- F, Liberty

Stewart's quest for a sixth consecutive All-WNBA First Team appearance, which would have tied Diana Taurasi for the longest streak ever, was derailed last season due to injury, as were the Liberty's repeat hopes. But even on one leg in the playoffs, she showed why she's still one of the best and most reliable two-way players around. Stewart's versatility, which has helped make her an all-time great, will be on full display in new coach Chris DeMarco's offense, and if she can regain her outside shooting form, she'll be back in MVP discussions this season.

1. A'ja Wilson -- F, Aces

Wilson is atop this list for the third year in a row, and it's hard to imagine when she'll be knocked off. Not even 30, she already has one of the best résumés in league history, and is coming off another incredible campaign. She won a record fourth MVP, and was also named co-Defensive Player of the Year and Finals MVP as she led the Aces to their third title in four years. She's won the last two scoring titles and has been on both the All-WNBA and All-Defensive First Teams in each of the last four years. What else is there to say? She's the best player in the world.