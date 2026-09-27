The 2026 WNBA playoffs have finally arrived, and all four first-round series tip off on Sunday in a dreamy quadruple header that is sure to be full of surprises. The first round is only best-of-three, meaning every game is pivotal, and for the second year in a row, the first round will follow a 1-1-1 format, which not only guarantees every team a home game but gives the higher seed the winner-take-all Game 3 at home, if necessary.

Here's a quick look at Sunday's schedule:

Game 1: No. 8 Liberty at No. 1 Lynx, 2 p.m. -- ABC

No. 8 Liberty at No. 1 Lynx, 2 p.m. -- ABC Game 1: No. 6 Fever at No. 3 Aces, 4 p.m. -- ABC

No. 6 Fever at No. 3 Aces, 4 p.m. -- ABC Game 1: No. 5 Mystics at No. 4 Dream 7 p.m. -- Prime

No. 5 Mystics at No. 4 Dream 7 p.m. -- Prime Game 1: No. 7 Wings at No. 2 Valkyries, 9 p.m. -- USA/CNBC

We've already filled out our full brackets and given our championship picks, but here's a more in-depth look at each first-round series.

No. 1 Minnesota Lynx vs. No. 8 New York Liberty



Lindsay Gibbs Jack Maloney Lynx vs. Liberty Lynx Lynx

Gibbs: Lynx in 3. It is still hard to believe this is a first-round match-up and that one of these teams will be giving exit interviews before next weekend begins. But while I think Breanna Stewart alone will carry this series to a decider, my pick here is less about the match-ups and more about who is doing the matching up -- Cheryl Reeve is the best coach in the game, and the postseason is where she shines. Meanwhile, Chris DiMarco has never been the head coach in a playoff game. Advantage, Lynx.

Maloney: Lynx in 2. The Liberty won the season series against the Lynx, 2-1, with the lone defeat being by five points. This series, a rematch of the 2024 Finals, is not a typical 1-8 matchup, and the Liberty are more than talented enough to win it. But would I pick the Liberty? No. They've been too inconsistent this season, Sabrina Ionescu has been nowhere near her regular self and Jonquel Jones tweaked her ankle in the Liberty's regular-season finale. The Lynx are also entering on a high note after ending the regular season with a 20-point win over the Fever, and have homecourt advantage.

No. 2 Golden State Valkyries vs. No. 7 Dallas Wings



Lindsay Gibbs Jack Maloney Valkyries vs. Wings Valkyries Valkyries

Gibbs: Valkyries in 2. The Dallas Wings had a wonderful season, setting the WNBA record for the best single-season turnaround in league history by winning 17 more games in 2026 than they did in 2025. Paige Bueckers showed no sign of a sophomore slump; Jessica Shepard was an absolute revelation in a bigger role than she had in Minnesota; Azzi Fudd showed tons of promise before her season ended in injury; and Arike Ogunbowale did a great job adjusting her game to fit within a new system. Wings fans should be very optimistic about the future, and having Bueckers in the playoffs is great for WNBA fans everywhere. But the Valkyries are the real deal and a horrible match-up for the Wings. This series won't be close.

Maloney: Valkyries in 2. This is the first-round series I feel the best about. The Valkyries' defense is suffocating; their defensive rating was more than four points per 100 possessions better than any other team this season. There are certainly concerns about their offense, but they should overwhelm the Wings, who lost the season series 0-3 and were just 7-14 against other playoff teams this season. The Valkyries also have the best home record (17-5) of any playoff team, while the Wings have the worst road record (11-11) of any playoff team.

No. 3 Las Vegas Aces vs. No. 6 Indiana Fever



Lindsay Gibbs Jack Maloney Aces vs. Fever Fever Aces

Gibbs: Fever in 3. I went back and forth a lot on this one before I submitted my bracket, and I must admit that seeing Aliyah Boston listed as questionable for Game 1 has me nervous. But I'm sticking with the Fever on this one. I trust the Fever offense to find a way to get enough points against a suspect Aces defense -- Indiana scored 84 points in each of two games against the Aces this year, and 109 points in the third -- and I just don't think A'ja Wilson has enough help on either side of the ball this season. Since NaLyssa Smith was ruled out for the season with injury, the Aces haven't played a single playoff team. Smith was such a huge part of the Aces' championship run last year, and without her, they just don't have enough depth to make a run.



Maloney: Aces in 3. Like the Lynx vs. Liberty, this is a matchup where the lower seed actually won the season series. The Fever were 2-1 against the Aces this season, with two comprehensive victories and an overtime loss. The Fever have the best offense in WNBA history, and could certainly win a shootout against the Aces. But I'm going with A'ja Wilson and Co. here. They have far more playoff experience, the Fever's defense is the worst of any playoff team and Indiana has some health concerns; Ty Harris was ruled out for the season and Aliyah Boston, who hasn't been 100% all summer, is now questionable for Game 1 with a lower leg issue.

No. 4 Atlanta Dream vs. No. 5 Washington Mystics



Lindsay Gibbs Jack Maloney Dream vs. Mystics Mystics Dream

Gibbs: Mystics in 3. Look, there are legitimate reasons to pick the Mystics in this series. They won the season series 2-1, have the frontcourt depth to rattle the Dream and put Angel Reese in foul trouble, and they're one of the hottest teams in the league heading into the playoffs. But there are plenty of good reasons to go with the Dream, too: they're playing with a chip on their shoulders after losing in the first round last year, have slightly more experience than the Mystics and have home-court advantage. It is so close between these two that it feels like splitting hairs, and for that reason, I'm making my choice based on vibes and going with the Mystics. This team is young, fearless, physical and completely in sync with one another. Sydney Johnson is going to have to come up with some new locker-room entrances, because the Mystics aren't done winning yet.

Maloney: Dream in 3. This one is truly a toss-up to me. Two extremely similar teams who are big, physical and athletic, and prefer to play inside-out. They were also tied for the best record after the All-Star break (14-4). The Mystics won the regular season series, 2-1, but I'm leaning toward the Dream here ever so slightly because they're much more experienced and have a little bit more juice on offense with Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard. Plus, they have home-court advantage.