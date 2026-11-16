The Toronto Tempo were the big winners of Sunday's WNBA Draft Lottery as they secured the No. 1 pick for the 2027 WNBA Draft. The projected top pick is currently USC star JuJu Watkins, who is making her return to the court this season after a torn ACL.

Watkins' accomplishments so far include setting a new Division I freshman scoring record during the 2023-24 campaign and winning the 2025 Naismith Player of the Year. Most importantly, she is a proven franchise player as she has helped put USC back on the map for the first time since the '90s. This is only Watkins' third season actually playing college basketball, but her age will make her eligible for the draft next year and she is expected to declare.

Besides Watkins, there are plenty of other big names the Tempo could be choosing from. The class of 2027 also includes Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo and Texas' Madison Booker.

One important thing to note about next year's draft pool is the new NCAA five-seasons-in-five-years rule, which which replaces the previous rule that only allowed student-athletes four seasons of competition within five years. This means some of the current seniors could choose to stay in school longer instead of entering the draft.

Toronto made its WNBA debut last season and finished their inaugural campaign with a 11–33 overall record. While a lot of things went wrong for the team in 2026, they did have some bright spots such as rookie Kiki Rice, who coach Sandy Brondello described as the new "franchise player." The addition of a No. 1 pick could give this roster even more momentum.

Here is the pick order for the first round of the 2027 WNBA Draft:

Toronto Tempo*** Houston Comets*** Washington Mystics*** Seattle Storm *** Portland Fire *** Los Angeles Sparks *** Los Angeles Sparks *** New York Liberty Dallas Wings Indiana Fever Chicago Sky Chicago Sky Dallas Wings Golden State Valkyries Minnesota Lynx

*** Lottery pick