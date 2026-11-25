Tessa Johnson got off to a rough start in Tuesday night's highly anticipated Final Four rematch between No. 1 South Carolina and No. 7 UConn. She had an early turnover, missed her first four shots and needed more than eight minutes to get on the board. As the first half drew to a close, she was 2 of 12 from the field, and the Gamecocks held a tenuous six-point lead.

And then, in the span of 36 seconds, Johnson hit back-to-back 3s to snap out of her slump and break the game open. South Carolina took a 16-point lead into the break and held on for a 65-56 win over their rivals. Johnson was excellent in the second half and finished with a career-high 32 points, six rebounds and three steals as the Gamecocks improved to 7-0.

"For Tessa, when you're a senior, things come a lot easier. You see things, with your experience you know when to insert yourself, you know when to be super aggressive. I thought she had to be that way," South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said after the game. "We had conversations about her continuing to shoot. You miss one, you miss two, you take the next shot. You step up and you confidently shoot it. I think she knew that we didn't have a 20-point scorer in the lineup."

Johnson's big performance came with Joyce Edwards, South Carolina's leading scorer, sidelined due to an illness, and was the second time in 10 days that Johnson was arguably the best player on the floor in a high-profile matchup against a national championship contender. In South Carolina's Nov. 15 win against USC, Johnson scored 28 points.

In the first edition of CBS Sports' 2027 WNBA Draft Stock Watch, let's take a closer look at Johnson's strong start to the season.

Stock up

Through South Carolina's first seven games, Johnson is averaging a career-high 18 points, four rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.9 steals on 46.1/41.5/90 shooting splits, with a 61% true shooting percentage.

While Johnson has long been considered a first-round talent, she has played her way into the lottery conversation. In my most recent mock draft, after the 2027 WNBA Draft Lottery was completed, Johnson went No. 6 to the Los Angeles Sparks, but No. 5 to Portland is certainly in play, and potentially even No. 4 to Seattle, which really needs shooting.

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Starting to show she's more than a shooter

Johnson's back-to-back 3s against UConn broke the game open, but she poured in a career-high 32 points because of the work she did inside the arc. She was 7 of 13 on 2-point attempts and 9 of 10 from the free throw line; every single one of those marks was a career high.

Not only has Johnson taken on a bigger role this season as a senior, but she's expanded her game. She's on pace to set career highs in rim rate, rim field goal percentage, free throw rate and usage rate. And despite having the ball in her hands more often and making more plays off the bounce, she also has a career-low turnover rate.

Season % of FGA at Rim Rim FG% FTR USG TOV% Senior 18% 68.8% .337 24.8% 11.2% Junior 14.6% 61.8% .138 19.4% 11.3% Sophomore 13.6% 58.1% .250 18% 15.3% Freshman 16.5% 64.3% .300 16.3% 14.1%

Johnson's growing ability to diversify her scoring attack bodes very well for the next level. Elite shooters who can put the ball on the deck and punish defenders for trying to take away their space are rare and extremely valuable.

In addition to getting to the basket more often, Johnson is taking more off-the-dribble jumpers and is knocking them down at a solid clip. She's 5 of 10 (50%) on pull-up 2s and 4 of 11 on pull-up 3s (36.4%). Her three off-the-dribble attempts per game would be a career-high.

Big-game performances

In her first three seasons, Johnson never scored more than 22 points in a game. In the last 10 days, she's gone off for 28 against JuJu Watkins and USC and 32 against Sarah Strong and UConn. Watkins (2027) and Strong (2028) are the projected No. 1 overall picks in the next two draft classes, and Johnson outplayed both of them.

In four games this season against ranked opponents -- North Carolina, Maryland, USC and UConn -- Johnson is averaging 21.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, two assists and 1.5 steals on 48.3/43.5/90.5 shooting splits with a 62.2% true shooting.

Games against ranked opponents, particularly top 10 teams like USC and UConn with rosters full of future WNBA players, are much more meaningful data points than games against non-ranked opponents, and Johnson has excelled under the bright lights. WNBA front offices will love to see that.

Still an elite 3-point shooter

Johnson was cold from the perimeter against UConn (3 of 11), but is still shooting 41.5% from 3-point range on 5.9 attempts per game. Here's how you know Johnson is a truly elite shooter: 41.5% would be her worst single-season mark at South Carolina. For her career, Johnson is at 43.7%; among NCAA Division I players who have made at least 400 3s, Johnson's 43.7% career mark is tied for 30th all time.

Johnson's stock has risen because of her improved off-the-dribble game and strong showings against high-level competition, but her outside shot is still her best and most valuable skill.

Every team can use more shooting, especially as the league becomes more and more perimeter-oriented, and Johnson's willingness to play off the ball means she can fit anywhere. For her career, she's 171 of 384 (44.5%) on catch-and-shoot 3s.