The Toronto Tempo won the 2027 WNBA Draft Lottery on Sunday and will have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 WNBA Draft next spring. This is the first time that the Tempo, who joined the league as an expansion franchise last season, have received the first overall pick.

The Tempo started their inaugural season 9-9 before a string of injuries precipitated one of the best tanking efforts in WNBA history. Toronto went 2-24 the rest of the way to pull even with the Houston Comets (formerly Connecticut Sun) for the best odds at the No. 1 pick, and the ping-pong balls bounced their way.

The Comets, who will be reborn in 2027 after Tilman Fertitta purchased the franchise for a record-setting $300 million and moved it to Houston, will have the No. 2 overall pick, followed by the Washington Mystics, Seattle Storm and Portland Fire. The Los Angeles Sparks will close out the lottery with back-to-back selections.

Now that the full order for the first round is set, let's take a look at how it might shake out in April with CBS Sports' 2027 WNBA Mock Draft 2.0.

No. 1 Toronto Tempo: JuJu Watkins, USC, G

Watkins missed all of last season with a torn ACL, so she is eligible to return to school, but if she declares, she will be the No. 1 pick. The 6-foot-2, do-it-all wing is putting up huge numbers on both sides of the ball in her return to action this season. Her scoring ability is certainly impressive, but her elite defense and size on the wing are what separate her from the rest of the pack and will make her a great fit in Toronto.

No. 2 Houston Comets: Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame, G

The Comets need a franchise player. Enter Hidalgo, who is a one-of-a-kind prospect. She stands just 5-foot-6, but is an incredible athlete, plays with an indefatigable motor and is one of the best perimeter defensive prospects we've ever seen. The big question with Hidalgo is her jumper. Early this season, she's shooting 40% from 3-point range and 57.1% on all off-the-dribble jumpers; if that improvement is real, she's the clear choice at No. 2.

No. 3 Washington Mystics: Madison Booker, Texas, F

The Mystics made the playoffs last season for the first time since 2023, but are in the lottery thanks to a pick swap from the Sky, which gives them the opportunity to add an elite offensive talent to a roster that is a high-level scorer away from making some real noise in the playoffs. Booker is an elite shot creator with an automatic mid-range jumper, and better yet, has the size and physicality on the wing to fit right in with Washington's defensive-minded roster.

No. 4 Seattle Storm: Mikaylah Williams, LSU, G

Williams is not the traditional point guard that the Storm need, but she does have some playmaking chops and good size on the perimeter. More importantly, she is an elite shooter from all over the floor, and would immediately be the best outside threat on a Storm team that was 13th in 3-point percentage (31.8%) last season. Williams has shot above 40% on contested catch-and-shoot 3s in each of the last two seasons at LSU.

No. 5 Portland Fire: Clara Strack, Kentucky, C

The 6-foot-5 Strack is one of the most tantalizing prospects in this class because of her elite rim protection and willingness to let it fly from behind the arc. And this season, she's actually making her 3s (8 of 21, 38.1%). The Fire have a clear need in the frontcourt, were one of the worst defensive teams in the league last season and their 29.8 3-point attempts per game were the third-most in a season in WNBA history. Strack could be a perfect fit if the Fire believe in her shot.

No. 6 Los Angeles Sparks: Tessa Johnson, South Carolina, G

The Sparks did not get any lottery luck, and it's hard to get a read for what they're going to do without a coach in place. But shooting plays in any system, and Johnson is as good as it gets.

Tessa Johnson scores career-high 28 points to lead South Carolina over JuJu Watkins, USC in thriller Isabel Gonzalez

She has made 44.8% of her catch-and-shoot 3-point looks in her career at South Carolina, and was arguably the best player on the floor in the Gamecocks' win over USC on Sunday, which should shoot her up draft boards.

No. 7 Los Angeles Sparks: Sarah Cisse, France, F

Johnson at No. 6 would be a safe pick; Cisse at No. 7 would be a home-run swing on the 19-year-old French forward's potential at the beginning of what figures to be a multi-year rebuild in Los Angeles. She was named MVP at the FIBA U20 Women's EuroBasket 2026 tournament this summer after leading France to a gold medal, and is off to a stellar start overseas. Cisse is a very fluid athlete who excels in space and has high-level defensive tools.

No. 8 New York Liberty: MiLaysia Fulwiley, LSU, G

Fulwiley would be a best player available pick here for the Liberty, who still do not have a coach. Consistency and decision-making have been an issue for Fulwiley throughout her career, but she's an electric talent on both sides of the ball and would give the Liberty a real jolt of athleticism and energy. She was arrested on Saturday after allegedly hitting a police officer with a vehicle and fleeing the scene, however, and her future is now unclear.

No. 9 Dallas Wings: Talaysia Cooper, Ole Miss, G

Cooper is the type of big, athletic, defensive-minded wing the Wings need to complement their star-studded backcourt. There are real questions about Cooper's offense, which has always been erratic, but she is a consistent presence on the defensive end, where she makes plays and has the size and physicality to guard up the positional chart.

No. 10 Indiana Fever: Chloe Kitts, South Carolina, F

The Fever are still operating without a general manager after firing Amber Cox last month, but finding reliable frontcourt depth behind Aliyah Boston will be a priority no matter who is running this team come April. Kitts, who missed all of last season with a torn ACL, may not be the most exciting player, but she's super solid on both ends and has looked excellent in her return for No. 1-ranked South Carolina.

No. 11 Chicago Sky: S'mya Nichols, Kansas, G

Nichols' senior season is off to a tough start, which is why she's fallen well out of the lottery. But she's still a unique talent who led the country in free throw attempts last season and is a crafty pick-and-roll operator. If she's still on the board here at No. 11, she would make a lot of sense for a Sky team that needs a point guard for the future. Chicago's youngest floor general last season was 34-year-old Natasha Cloud.

No. 12 Chicago Sky: Ainhoa Risacher, France, F

The Sky will be right back up at No. 12 with one of the first-round picks they got from the Dream in the Angel Reese trade. They may not have room on the roster for two rookies next season, however. They already have seven guaranteed contracts on the books, and that does not include Cloud, DiJonai Carrington, Sydney Taylor, Rachel Banham or the No. 11 pick. Risacher, a 19-year-old French wing, could be a viable draft-and-stash option.

No. 13 Dallas Wings: Kymora Johnson, Virginia, G

Jose Fernandez likes to utilize a three-guard lineup, which means the Wings need backcourt depth to support Paige Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale and Azzi Fudd, especially given Bueckers' and Fudd's injury history. Johnson is only 5-foot-7, but she can really shoot it and showed last season when she led Virginia to the Sweet 16 that she is not afraid of the moment. Her play to start the season has been remarkable.

No. 14 Golden State Valkyries: Oluchi Okananwa, Maryland, G

The Valkyries won the title on the back of one of the best defenses we've ever seen. Okananwa would fit right in with that approach. She is a special perimeter defender with the size, length and athleticism to make an immediate impact in the W – even on a Valkyries team that punted on the draft last season and has been notoriously unforgiving toward young players.

No. 15 Minnesota Lynx: Khamil Pierre, NC State, F

Frontcourt depth has been an issue for the Lynx, which makes Pierre an intriguing option here with the final pick of the first round. She plays with the type of motor that's usually worth betting on, and the Lynx could use a player with her energy. While she doesn't shoot 3s, her ability to put the ball on the deck at her size does stand out, and it would be interesting to see how she could develop under Cheryl Reeve.