The 2026 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament has arrived. The action tipped off Wednesday night with the First Four, and it will be a three-week sprint to crown a new national champion in Phoenix on April 5.

Will UConn go back-to-back and complete a perfect season? The other No. 1 seeds -- UCLA, Texas and South Carolina -- hope to have something to say about that, but the Huskies have been the best team in the country all season long and are the heavy favorites to win it all.

Shortly after the tournament comes to a close, it will be time for the 2026 WNBA Draft, which is set for April 13 in New York City. Unlike past years, there is no consensus No. 1 pick in this class. Spanish center Awa Fam and UConn guard Azzi Fudd appear to be the two most likely candidates, but UCLA center Lauren Betts cannot be ruled out.

While WNBA teams do not rely solely on the tournament to make their draft decisions, the next few weeks are the last chance for prospects to make a name for themselves, and how they perform on the big stage certainly has an impact on their future.

Here are 35 WNBA draft prospects to watch in the 2026 Women's NCAA Tournament, separated by region.

Note: This only includes players who are eligible to turn pro this year.

Forth Worth 1

Azzi Fudd -- G, UConn

2026 stats: 17.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2.5 steals | 48.9% FG, 44.6% 3FG, 95.1% FT

17.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2.5 steals | 48.9% FG, 44.6% 3FG, 95.1% FT First-round opponent: No. 16 UTSA

Fudd would have been a first-round pick last year, but decided to return to school and is now in contention to be the No. 1 overall selection. She is arguably the best pure shooting prospect to ever enter the league, boasting picture-perfect form, a lightning-quick release and the ability to shoot off the move. Fudd has also has good size on the perimeter (5-foot-11) and has improved significantly on the defensive end, where she is particularly adept as a help defender.

Draft range: Early lottery

Courtside scouting report on Azzi Fudd: What we learned from watching UConn star, possible No. 1 pick up close Jack Maloney

Serah Williams -- F, UConn

2026 stats: 7.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 blocks | 60.4% FG, 70.6% FT

7.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 blocks | 60.4% FG, 70.6% FT First-round opponent: No. 16 UTSA

Williams went from being the No. 1 option, a double-double machine and the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year at Wisconsin to something of an afterthought at UConn. Her decision to transfer for her senior season may pay off in the long run, but her numbers and draft stock have taken a major hit. She still has some value as a rangy, defensive-minded big, however. Teams are always interested in rim protectors.

Draft range: Second round

Yarden Garzon -- F, Maryland

2026 stats: 12.7 points, 4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 steals | 41.3% FG, 38% 3FG, 95.5% FT

12.7 points, 4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 steals | 41.3% FG, 38% 3FG, 95.5% FT First-round opponent: No. 12 Murray State

Few players have seen their draft stock fall as much as Garzon's has this season after transferring to Maryland. She registered the least efficient season of her career, and was particularly inconsistent from 3-point range. The issue for Garzon is that given some of her limitations as an athlete and on the defensive end, she needs to be an elite shooter rather than merely very good.

Draft range: Mid-second round to late second round

Justine Pissot -- F, Vanderbilt

2026 stats: 11.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists | 43.9% FG, 42.2% 3FG, 76.5% FT

11.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists | 43.9% FG, 42.2% 3FG, 76.5% FT First-round opponent: No. 15 High Point

Pissot barely played last season, but became a full-time starter for Vanderbilt this season in large part because of her massive improvement as a 3-point shooter. She's made more 3s this season than she did in her first three seasons of college combined, and has tremendous range. It's fair to be wary of one-year leaps, and Pissot offers little else besides shooting, but teams will always take a chance on potential stretch 4s.

Draft range: Late second round to early third round

Laila Phelia -- G, Syracuse

2026 stats: 13.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 2 steals | 39.8% FG, 37% 3FG, 86.9% FT

13.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 2 steals | 39.8% FG, 37% 3FG, 86.9% FT First-round opponent: No. 8 Iowa State

Phelia has had a nice bounce-back season at Syracuse after playing just nine games for Texas last season due to a detached retina that required season-ending surgery. She's a big guard who makes an impact defensively and has been lights out this season on open catch-and-shoot 3-point opportunities (49.1%). Her outside shooting has been inconsistent throughout her college career, but she may have some late-round 3-and-D potential.

Draft range: Third round

Sacramento 2

Lauren Betts -- C, UCLA

2026 stats: 16.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.9 blocks | 56.2% FG, 65.6% FT

16.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.9 blocks | 56.2% FG, 65.6% FT First-round opponent: No. 16 Cal Baptist

Betts is the best NCAA frontcourt prospect in this class thanks to her size (6-foot-7), elite defense and efficient paint scoring. Height alone doesn't guarantee success, but Betts will immediately be one of the biggest players in the WNBA and has incredible defensive instincts. She's a monster rim protector and has improved her mobility on that end. Betts doesn't have the most polished offensive game, but she finishes everything around the basket.

Draft range: Lottery

Kiki Rice -- G, UCLA

2026 stats: 15.3 points, 6 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.5 steals | 50.4% FG, 38.1% 3FG, 89.1% FT

15.3 points, 6 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.5 steals | 50.4% FG, 38.1% 3FG, 89.1% FT First-round opponent: No. 16 Cal Baptist

Rice has continually improved throughout her time at UCLA, which culminated in an All-American nod this season and career-highs nearly across the board. She's a dogged perimeter defender, a great rebounder for her position and steady floor general who rarely makes mistakes. Rice may have played her way into a late lottery spot if teams are confident that her jump as a scorer and shooter this season is real.

Draft range: Late lottery to mid-first round

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Flau'jae Johnson -- G, LSU

2026 stats: 13.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals | 45.8% FG, 40.2% 3FG, 68.2% FT

13.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals | 45.8% FG, 40.2% 3FG, 68.2% FT First-round opponent: No. 15 Jacksonville

In retrospect, Johnson probably should have turned pro last year. Her senior season at LSU wasn't bad, but it was inconsistent and often underwhelming. The big question with Johnson is how much stock teams will put in this season versus what we saw earlier in her career. She's still a unique talent who can create her own shot, knocks down 3s at a high rate and has some exciting defensive moments. She may ultimately be better suited for the pros given the extra space and faster pace.

Draft range: Late lottery to mid-first round

Gianna Kneepkens -- G, UCLA

2026 stats: 13.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3 assists, 1.1 steals | 51.8% FG, 44.2% 3FG, 95.2% FT

13.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3 assists, 1.1 steals | 51.8% FG, 44.2% 3FG, 95.2% FT First-round opponent: No. 16 Cal Baptist

Kneepkens is one of the best pure shooting prospects in years; it's only for Fudd's existence that she's not the best in her class. Kneepkens, in her first season with UCLA, cruised to a 50/40/90 campaign. Since 1982, she is just the fifth player to hit those marks while taking at least five 3s per game. She has a somewhat unorthodox release, but it's not super slow, and she has some juice off the bounce when opponents run her off the line.

Draft range: Mid-to-late first round

Gabriela Jaquez -- G, UCLA

2026 stats: 13.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1.1 steals | 54.3% FG, 41.1% 3FG, 86.7% FT

13.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1.1 steals | 54.3% FG, 41.1% 3FG, 86.7% FT First-round opponent: No. 16 Cal Baptist

Jaquez is one of the biggest risers in this class. She put up career-highs nearly across the board this season for UCLA and made significant strides as a 3-point shooter. Jaquez may not have as much upside as some other prospects, but she does everything well, works extremely hard and always seems to be in the right spot at the right time to make a big play for the Bruins. As her brother, Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. told CBS Sports last month, she is a perfect "plug and play" option for teams looking for a reliable role player.

Draft range: Mid-to-late first round

Jaime Jaquez Jr. on why sister Gabriela is a 'real star' and 'instant plug-and-play' WNBA prospect Jack Maloney

Charlisse Leger-Walker -- G, UCLA

2026 stats: 8.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.7 steals | 46.8% FG, 36.4% 3FG, 65.7% FT

8.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.7 steals | 46.8% FG, 36.4% 3FG, 65.7% FT First-round opponent: No. 16 Cal Baptist

Due to a torn ACl, Leger-Walker has been in school for six years and will turn 25 before the end of the 2026 season. There's not much upside with her; she is what she is. But that's a very steady, experienced and versatile point guard who knows how to run an offense. Leger-Walker doesn't blow you away athletically, but she finds a way to make plays on both ends and there's a good chance she has a long career.

Draft range: Late first round to early second round

Cotie McMahon -- F, Ole Miss

2026 stats: 19.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3 assists, 1.1 steals | 45.1% FG, 28.6% 3FG, 72.6% FT

19.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3 assists, 1.1 steals | 45.1% FG, 28.6% 3FG, 72.6% FT First-round opponent: No. 12 Gonzaga

McMahon is one of the most physical and hardest-working players in this class, and had a very productive – if not always efficient – season for Ole Miss after transferring from Ohio State. She's a bruising driver and a force in transition, but does not score reliably outside of the paint, which has led to questions about how her game will translate to the pros. There are no questions about her motor, however, and there are worse things to bet on than that.

Draft range: Late first round to early second round

Dariana Littlepage-Buggs -- F, Baylor

2026 stats: 10.7 points, 10.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1 steal | 52.7% FG, 60.6% FT

10.7 points, 10.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1 steal | 52.7% FG, 60.6% FT First-round opponent: No. 11 Nebraska

Littlepage-Buggs is fairly limited, but what she does do, she does extremely well. That's rebound like a maniac, defend and finish at the rim. She led the Big 12 in rebounding two years in a row at Baylor despite standing just 6-foot-1. Her 6-foot-6 wingspan certainly helps on the glass, but more so as a defender. Offensively, she creates almost nothing for herself, but if she gets the ball around the basket, it almost always goes in.

Draft range: Mid-to-late second round

Angela Dugalić -- F, UCLA

2026 stats: 9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 steals | 51.1% FG, 35.5% 3FG, 81.4% FT

9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 steals | 51.1% FG, 35.5% 3FG, 81.4% FT First-round opponent: No. 16 Cal Baptist

Just like her UCLA teammate Leger-Walker, Dugalić has spent six years in school due to a torn ACL and will turn 25 this year, which severely limits her upside. She moved into a reserve role this season for the Bruins and was named Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year after delivering a solid all-around campaign. There are some playmaking moments from Dugalić that really pop and she's a decent spot-up shooter.

Draft range: Late second round to third round

Ashlon Jackson -- G, Duke

2026 stats: 11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.4 steals | 35.1% FG, 32.5% 3FG, 82.9% FT

11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.4 steals | 35.1% FG, 32.5% 3FG, 82.9% FT First-round opponent: No. 14 Charleston

There was plenty of buzz around Jackson after she helped lead Duke to the Elite Eight last season, but she failed to build on that success during her senior campaign. She could not buy a shot from anywhere on the floor, and was less efficient and more turnover prone despite a lower usage rate. The outlines of a 3-and-D wing with some creation skills are there, but we haven't see her put everything together consistently enough.

Draft range: Late second round to third round

Latasha Lattimore -- F, Ole Miss

2026 stats: 10.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 2.1 blocks | 48.3% FG, 31% 3FG, 70.9% FT

10.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 2.1 blocks | 48.3% FG, 31% 3FG, 70.9% FT First-round opponent: No. 12 Gonzaga

Lattimore, who played for four schools in five years, is an intriguing prospect. She was not consistent for Ole Miss this season, but she had some very impressive showings, including a huge night in their upset win over Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament. Her athleticism and rim protection should be enough to earn her a look.

Draft range: Third round

Haleigh Timmer -- G, Oklahoma State

2026 stats: 11.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.3 steals | 49% FG, 41.8% 3FG, 84.4% FT

11.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.3 steals | 49% FG, 41.8% 3FG, 84.4% FT First-round opponent: No. 9 Princeton

Timmer transferred from South Dakota State to Oklahoma State for her final collegiate season and showed that she could compete at a higher level. She is almost exclusively a spot-up threat, but she can really shoot the ball. Teams are always looking for help in that department, and could view Timmer as a late-round flier.

Draft range: Late third round

Forth Worth 3

Janiah Barker -- F, Tennessee

2026 stats: 14.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.1 steals | 46.5% FG, 36.5% 3FG, 73% FT

14.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.1 steals | 46.5% FG, 36.5% 3FG, 73% FT First-round opponent: No. 7 NC State

Barker has been a fascinating prospect to watch over the years as she's bounced from program to program. She is an incredibly gifted offensive player who can put the ball on the deck like a guard and knock down jumpers from all over the floor. At her best, she looks like a future All-Star or All-WNBA player. We just haven't seen her at her best often enough. It will be fascinating to see where she goes. Much like her game, there is a wide range of possibilities.

Draft range: Late first round to mid-second round

Tonie Morgan -- G, Kentucky

2026 stats: 13.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 8.2 assists | 47.7% FG, 33.9% 3FG, 71.8% FT

13.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 8.2 assists | 47.7% FG, 33.9% 3FG, 71.8% FT First-round opponent: No. 12 James Madison

Morgan flew a bit under the radar at Georgia Tech, but established herself as one of the top point guards in the country after transferring to Kentucky to play for Kenny Brooks. She's an excellent pick-and-roll operator and led Division I in total assists this season. Her own offense can be hit or miss, but she has a crafty in-between game and shot a career-high from 3-point range this season. Has the makings of a solid back-up point guard at the next level.

Draft range: Second round

Teonni Key -- F, Kentucky

2026 stats: 11.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.2 blocks | 52.1% FG, 67.9% FT

11.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.2 blocks | 52.1% FG, 67.9% FT First-round opponent: No. 12 James Madison

Key has been inconsistent since returning from a dislocated elbow that kept her out for a month, but has overall had a productive season for Kentucky. She's a reliable finisher and causes problems on the offensive glass, but her defensive potential is the most exciting aspect of her game. Key moves very well for her size and teams are always looking for mobile bigs who can also protect the rim.

Draft range: Mid-to-late second round

Kyla Oldacre -- C, Texas

2026 stats: 10.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 1.1 blocks | 62.8% FG, 68.8% FT

10.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 1.1 blocks | 62.8% FG, 68.8% FT First-round opponent: No. 16 Missouri State

Oldacre has almost exclusively come off the bench for Texas after transferring from Miami a few seasons ago, and doesn't play a ton of minutes, but she's productive when she's out there. She's a traditional back-to-the-basket big who finishes efficiently, gets to the free-throw line and makes some plays defensively. Plus, at 6-foot-6 she's one of the biggest players in this class.

Draft range: Late second round to early third round

Laura Ziegler -- F, Louisville

2026 stats: 11.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3 assists | 45.6% FG, 36.6% 3FG, 91.1% FT

11.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3 assists | 45.6% FG, 36.6% 3FG, 91.1% FT First-round opponent: No. 14 Vermont

The Danish forward transferred to Louisville for her senior season and had little trouble making the jump to a power conference. She's a very crafty offensive player who loves to pass, consistently knocks down open shots and rebounds well. Though probably a tweener at the next level, there's enough there to entice a team to bring her into camp.

Draft range: Third round

Rori Harmon -- G, Texas

2026 stats: 8.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 2.7 steals | 45.3% FG, 73.8% FT

8.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 2.7 steals | 45.3% FG, 73.8% FT First-round opponent: No. 16 Missouri State

Harmon is a classic, old-school point guard. She runs her team, doesn't look for her own shot and gets after it defensively. If she were bigger, she would be a much more highly regarded prospect, but it's very hard to make it in the WNBA at 5-foot-6, especially when you don't have a reliable 3-point shot.

Draft range: Third round

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Mia Jacobs -- F, Oregon

2026 stats: 12.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 steals | 41.1% FG, 35.5% 3FG, 83.3% FT

12.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 steals | 41.1% FG, 35.5% 3FG, 83.3% FT First-round opponent: No. 9 Virginia Tech

The Australian forward's numbers took a hit this season as she made the jump to a power conference with Oregon, but she more than held her own. Her calling card is her shooting. She has a quick release and has been a consistent high-volume 3-point threat for three seasons now. At her size, that's worth a late-round flier.

Draft range: Third round

Jordan Harrison -- G, West Virginia

2026 stats: 13.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 3.3 steals | 45% FG, 29.5% 3FG, 83.6% FT

13.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 3.3 steals | 45% FG, 29.5% 3FG, 83.6% FT First-round opponent: No. 13 Miami (Ohio)

Harrison, who led the Big 12 in steals, is a defensive menace, both on and off the ball. She plays a key role in West Virginia's press and is willing and able to harass opponents all 94 feet. Offensively, she's a solid playmaker but does struggle to take care of the ball at times. Much like Harmon, the biggest issue for Harrison is her size. She's only 5-foot-6 and doesn't score reliably outside of the paint.

Draft range: Third round

Sacramento 4

Olivia Miles -- G, TCU

2026 stats: 19.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.8 steals | 48.7% FG, 35.2% 3FG, 84.4% FT

19.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.8 steals | 48.7% FG, 35.2% 3FG, 84.4% FT First-round opponent: No. 14 UC San Diego

Miles is the best playmaker in this class and one of the best playmaking prospects in recent memory. She gets into the paint at will, can throw every pass in the book with both hands and generates a constant stream of good looks for her team (at the expense of some turnovers). Her defense needs to improve, but she has worked on her shooting and is no longer a liability from behind the arc. Easily one of the most exciting players in this class.

Draft range: Early lottery

Ta'Niya Latson -- G, South Carolina

2026 stats: 14.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.7 steals | 49.3% FG, 31.9% 3FG, 78.3% FT

14.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.7 steals | 49.3% FG, 31.9% 3FG, 78.3% FT First-round opponent: No. 16 Southern

After leading the country in scoring last season at Florida State, Latson transferred to South Carolina to play for Dawn Staley and compete for a national title. The move may pay off eventually, but she hasn't always looked comfortable playing a lesser role off the ball. She remains an incredible transition player and finisher for her size, but how much value does she have if she isn't a team's primary offensive option?

Draft range: Mid-to-late first round

Raven Johnson -- G, South Carolina

2026 stats: 10.3 points, 4 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.5 steals | 50.6% FG, 40.2% 3FG, 83.3% FT

10.3 points, 4 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.5 steals | 50.6% FG, 40.2% 3FG, 83.3% FT First-round opponent: No. 16 Southern

Johnson has shot up draft boards amid a terrific senior season for South Carolina. She is the best perimeter defender in this class thanks to her instincts, athleticism and 6-foot-2 wingspan, but that's always been the case. The strides she's made as a playmaker and a shooter are why she's now a much more viable backcourt option at the next level. She has almost certainly played her way into the first round.

Draft range: Late first round

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Madina Okot -- C, South Carolina

2026 stats: 13.4 points, 10.9 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 1.6 blocks | 57.8% FG, 68.8% FT

13.4 points, 10.9 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 1.6 blocks | 57.8% FG, 68.8% FT First-round opponent: No. 16 Southern

Okot, a native of Kenya, didn't start playing basketball until 2020 and has only played two years of high-level hoops in the NCAA. South Carolina has appealed to get her an extra year of eligibility, which may be for the best, because she's still very raw. Her potential as an athletic, defensive-minded big is obvious, though, and it doesn't hurt that she suddenly started knocking down 3s toward the end of the season.

Draft range: Late first round to early second round

Marta Suarez -- F, TCU

2026 stats: 17.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.4 steals | 46.7% FG, 37.3% 3FG, 89.6% FT

17.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.4 steals | 46.7% FG, 37.3% 3FG, 89.6% FT First-round opponent: No. 14 UC San Diego

Suarez, who transferred to TCU this season, is yet another player in this class that has been in school for six years due to injury and will soon turn 25. She found a home in Fort Worth playing alongside Miles, and is enjoying a career season. A non-shooter when she entered college, she's continually improved in that area and is now a real threat. That's turned her into a potential late first-round pick, as stretch 4s are always on WNBA teams' wishlists.

Draft range: Late first round to early second round

Kara Dunn -- G, USC

2026 stats: 15.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.3 steals | 47.5% FG, 37.5% 3FG, 73.7% FT

15.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.3 steals | 47.5% FG, 37.5% 3FG, 73.7% FT First-round opponent: No. 8 Clemson

Dunn transferred to USC for her senior season and put together yet another solid campaign. She's a tough, physical wing who rebounds well for her size and plays hard on defense. Most importantly, though, at least for her WNBA prospects, she's grown into a reliable 3-point shooter. If she can continue to knock down shots at a decent clip, she has the tools to be a 3-and-D option in the WNBA.

Draft range: Second round

Payton Verhulst -- G, Oklahoma

2026 stats: 11.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.4 steals | 41.3% FG, 29% 3FG, 79.6% FT

11.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.4 steals | 41.3% FG, 29% 3FG, 79.6% FT First-round opponent: No. 13 Idaho

This was a very disappointing season at Oklahoma for Verhulst, whose numbers fell across the board. Notably, after appearing to turn herself into a strong, high-volume shooter in recent years, she was ice cold from 3-point range. She made more than one 3 just 11 times in 31 games. Verhulst has good size (6-foot-1) for a guard and decent playmaking chops, but there's not enough there if she's not hitting 3s.

Draft range: Mid-to-late second round

Grace VanSlooten -- F, Michigan State

2026 stats: 15 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.9 steals, 1 block | 47.5% FG, 37.5% 3FG, 73.7% FT

15 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.9 steals, 1 block | 47.5% FG, 37.5% 3FG, 73.7% FT First-round opponent: No. 12 Colorado State

VanSlooten has been remarkably consistent throughout her four years in college, and put together another productive season for Michigan State. She has an enticing face-up game out of the post, but you'd like her to be more consistent, especially on non-rim paint attempts. Her offensive rebounding is valuable, though, and she makes plays defensively without fouling.

Draft range: Late second round

Raegan Beers -- C, Oklahoma

2026 stats: 15.7 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists | 61.5% FG, 60% FT

15.7 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists | 61.5% FG, 60% FT First-round opponent: No. 13 Idaho

Beers has been a double-double machine since she entered college, and that didn't change this season. She is a force on the glass on both sides of the floor and is one of the most efficient paint finishers in the country. If Beers was 6-foot-5, she would be a sure-fire first-round pick, but she's only 6-foot-2 and offers almost nothing outside of the paint. Life is hard in the pros as an undersized center.

Draft range: Early third round

Hannah Stuelke -- F, Iowa

2026 stats: 13.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 steals | 53.5% FG, 58.5% FT

13.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 steals | 53.5% FG, 58.5% FT First-round opponent: No. 15 Fairleigh Dickinson

Stuelke hasn't been as efficient or productive since Caitlin Clark graduated, but she was still an All-Big Ten honoree this season. She's a mobile big who runs the floor very well in transition, is a sharp cutter and has good vision as an interior passer. Her free-throw shooting has always been disappointing, though, and she does not offer much rim protection.

Draft range: Mid-to-late third round