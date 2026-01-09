In the history of the women's NCAA basketball tournament, there have been 10 undefeated champions. Six of those perfect seasons belong to the University of Connecticut under Geno Auriemma.

Last month, CBS Sports asked Auriemma what characteristics have defined his six spotless seasons.

The winningest coach in NCAA history responded with an incredulous question of his own: "After 12 games?"

Now 16 games into the season, the Huskies remain undefeated as they embark on their Big East conference schedule. Yes, it's still early in the season. But UConn has only lost three Big East games since returning to the conference in 2020. This season, Auriemma's team has outscored opponents by an average of 38 points, are top 10 in the nation in both offense and defense and have remained atop the AP Poll for nine consecutive weeks.

It hardly seems ridiculous to ask if Connecticut can continue the winning streak. As of now, the Huskies are one of four undefeated teams through early January. Texas Tech, Vanderbilt and Texas -- the first-ever program to go undefeated en route to a national championship (1985-86) -- also remain flawless as we enter the meat of conference play.

So, what is necessary for an undefeated season, and does UConn have the right recipe?

Main dish: Superstars

Thinking on his six undefeated teams, Auriemma noted having "really, really, really, really good players" helps.

Hall of Famers Rebecca Lobo (1995), Sue Bird (2002), Maya Moore (2009, 2010) were among the great players on UConn's undefeated rosters. Future Hall of Famers Diana Taurasi (2002), Swin Cash (2002) and Breanna Stewart are other names in the mix.

In every undefeated season, UConn produced the Player of the Year:

NCAA Season UConn Record Naismith Player of the Year 1994-95 35-0 Rebecca Lobo 2001-02 39-0 Sue Bird 2008-09 39-0 Maya Moore 2009-10 39-0 Tina Charles 2013-14 40-0 Breanna Stewart 2015-16 38-0 Breanna Stewart

Suffice it to say, the 2025-26 Huskies meet that benchmark. Sophomore Sarah Strong (18.4 points per game) and Azzi Fudd (17.8) lead the team in scoring and were named to the Naismith Player of the Year Watchlist. Strong ranked first in the latest CBS Sports player rankings, with Fudd coming in fifth.

Fudd and Strong have the skills and leadership to emulate the success of the six previous undefeated Husky squads. Time and again, we've seen either superstar, and often both, take over a game.

At the 2025 Women's Champions Classic, Strong nearly outscored opponents Iowa and the rest of her teammates with 21 firsthalf points. Despite Fudd going 3-9 from the field in the first 20 minutes, she ended the game with 27 points.

"I think that's an example of why our team is so special. Is that at any moment, anyone can go off and make shots," Fudd said after the 90-64 win over Iowa last month. "We do a great job of playing unselfish basketball and just reading what the defense is playing us."

Although Strong got her offensive work done early against Iowa, for Auriemma, her contributions to UConn's success come from her transcendent game.

"There's an aura that she has where it never appears that she's in a rush to do anything, to go from one place to another, to hurry up and make a play," he said. "Everything she does just seems to flow from a place where the game is like in her soul."

Side dish: High-IQ role players

Of course, having really (to the fourth power) good players is not the only recipe for an undefeated season. Those players have to work well together and be surrounded by complementary pieces.

"Having good players is great, but if they're the wrong ones and they can't play together and they're not committed to a certain thing, it doesn't matter," Auriemma told CBS Sports. "If I look back, every single one of them was a team made up of incredibly competitive and bright players, and there was more than two or three."

Fudd acknowledged that while the offense of star players may be most apparent on the boxscore, offensive and defensive decision-making throughout the course of a game contribute to the program's success. Playing focused and disciplined is a hallmark of Connecticut basketball.

Players like freshman forward Bianca Quiñonez personify the importance of versatile and high-IQ role players.

"The way that she plays, you can tell that she's been playing pro basketball overseas. The moves that she makes, the confidence she has, her scoring ability, she can score anyone, anytime she wants. But I think what I'm most proud of is her defense," Fudd said.

Dessert: Strength of schedule

When in pursuit of perfection, luck or favorable circumstances are always part of the equation. For the Huskies, many will point to their conference schedule. Around the time Tina Charles was leading Connecticut to their fourth undefeated season in 2010, the Big East began to fray due to football realignment. By the 2013-14 season, the Huskies left the once-paramount women's and men's basketball conference for the American Athletic Conference. The Breanna Stewart era occurred in a significantly weaker conference.

Although the Huskies returned to the reimagined Big East in 2020, programs like Notre Dame, Rutgers, and Syracuse did not. Flash forward to 2025-26 and UConn is one of three teams in their conference within the top 50 of the NET rankings.

As a comparison, undefeated teams Vanderbilt and Texas play in the SEC, which has five schools in the top 10 of NET and 11 in the top 50. They still have two nonconference games remaining, against Notre Dame on Jan. 19 and No. 20 Tennessee on Feb. 1, but will be significant favorites in both games. It would be a major upset if UConn loses to anyone until late in the NCAA tournament.

Is perfect possible?

Although some may say a less strenuous conference schedule may make the path toward an undefeated championship season easier, let's not forget, a perfect season requires a perfect NCAA Tournament. If a team isn't challenged consistently in conference play, can we assume they will be up to the task come March?

At UConn, the answer is unequivocally, yes.

"I've never been more pissed at my teams than when they play (as if) the game's pretty much already over, and they go out and treat it like the game's over and be disrespectful," Auriemma said after the win against Iowa last month.

"I don't think the score is the driving force behind the way we like to play," he added, while also saying any downshifting late in a game should lead to a suspension of sorts. "You know, like your driving license. You should get a license to play basketball. And if you play like that, you should get your license suspended. So just because we're winning by a lot, that doesn't give you the right play like that."

Through less than 20 games, it's possible the Huskies have the makings of the "really great" players who play smartly and unified. Yet that alone does not guarantee an undefeated season.

"There's a reason why there's only been [five] total undefeated teams," Auriemma said. Including UConn and Texas, South Carolina, Tennessee, Baylor and South Carolina are the only other programs who have boasted undefeated seasons.