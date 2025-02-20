Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson was honored as one of Time Magazine's Women of the Year on Thursday, and sat down with the publication for a wide-ranging interview alongside another honoree, United States Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles.

Among a number of topics, Wilson touched on the Aces' failed three-peat attempt and why she didn't play in Unrivaled. Perhaps most notably, though, the three-time MVP said that she wants to retire with the Aces.

"I don't want to," Wilson said, when asked if she would ever play for another WNBA team. "That's more of a front-office question, but Vegas will forever be my home. I was their first draft pick ever of the franchise, so they really brought me in. And the things that we've done -- straight out the gate, we set the standard for the league to follow, and we put a lot of other franchises in the league on their heels. If I could retire an Ace, I would love to. I don't see myself putting on any different jersey."

Wilson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft, has spent her entire career with the Aces, whose first season in Las Vegas coincided with Wilson's rookie campaign. The partnership has been extremely fruitful.

Las Vegas has not missed the playoffs since Wilson's rookie season, and since then has been to at least the semifinals in every single season, made three Finals appearances and won two titles -- the first ever in franchise history -- in 2022 and 2023.

Along the way, Wilson has racked up countless personal accolades, including Rookie of the Year, six All-Star appearances, five All-WNBA honors, including four First Team, two Defensive Player of the Year awards, three MVPs and a Finals MVP. She also won the scoring title last summer when she became the first player in league history to have a 1,000-point season.

Wilson, 28, has a long time before she has to think about retirement, and the Aces would be foolish to let her leave. It was a fair question to ask if she would ever consider playing elsewhere, however, especially with expansion becoming a reality this season and the vast majority of players -- Wilson included -- set to hit free agency in 2026, when a new collective bargaining agreement will be in place.

The amount of player movement next winter could be unlike anything a major professional sports league has ever seen. Wilson, though, will not be among those changing teams.