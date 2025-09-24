Aces take Game 2: A'ja Wilson's dominant night helps Las Vegas beat Indiana Fever, even semifinal series

The Las Vegas Aces evened their semifinal series against the Indiana Fever with a dominant 90-68 win in Game 2 on Tuesday. This best-of-five matchup, which will shift to Indianapolis for Games 3 and 4, is now all square at 1-1.
The Aces took the lead in the middle of the first quarter and never looked back. They led by as many as 26 and spent the majority of the second half up by double digits. This was the Aces team that won 16 games in a row to close the regular season and earn the No. 2 seed.
A'ja Wilson, who shot 6 of 22 in Game 1, was excellent on both ends. She finished with 25 points, nine rebounds, five steals and two blocks on 10 of 18 from the fied. The Aces are now 11-0 all-time when Wilson scores 25 points in the playoffs.
Defensively, the Aces held the Fever to 41% shooting and forced 22 turnovers, which they turned into 28 points. Notably, Kelsey Mitchell was just 4 of 14 from the field for 13 points after a historic 34-point outing in Game 1.
Game 3 of this series is set for Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.