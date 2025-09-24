Skip to Main Content
Aces take Game 2: A'ja Wilson's dominant night helps Las Vegas beat Indiana Fever, even semifinal series

The Aces bounced back with a huge win in Game 2

The Las Vegas Aces got back on track with a 90-68 win over the Indiana Fever in Game 2 of their semifinal matchup in the 2025 WNBA playoffs. Thanks to their dominant performance on Tuesday, the Aces have evened the series at 1-1 before the action shifts to Indianapolis for Games 3 and 4. The two teams will take the court again Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

After a back-and-forth start to the game, the Aces went in front on a 3-pointer from Jewell Loyd with 5:16 to play in the first quarter and never trailed again. They spent the majority of the second half up by double digits and were able to cruise to victory down the stretch. Becky Hammon emptied the bench with four minutes remaining.

Everyone expected a big response from the Aces after their surprise loss in Game 1, and they delivered one on both ends of the floor. 

Defensively, the Aces held the Fever to 41% shooting and forced a whopping 22 turnovers, which they turned into 28 points. Notably, they locked up Kelsey Mitchell; the All-Star guard had 34 points in Game 1, but just 13 points on 4 of 14 shooting in Game 2.

A'ja Wilson, who shot 6 of 22 in Game 1, was excellent on both ends. She finished with 25 points, nine rebounds, five steals and two blocks on 10 of 18 from the fied. The Aces are now 11-0 all-time when Wilson scores 25 points in the playoffs. NaLyssa Smith (18 points and seven rebounds) put together the best postseason performance of her career to give the Aces a big boost on the offensive end, while Jackie Young (13 points), Loyd (10) and Dana Evans (10) all scored in double figures. As a team, the Aces shot 53.8% from the field. 

September 24, 2025, 3:37 AM
Wilson passes Whalen on all-time playoffs scoring list

After a disappointing Game 1, A'ja Wilson has been excellent in Game 2. In the process, she passed Minnesota Lynx legend Lindsay Whalen for seventh place on the WNBA's all-time playoffs scoring list. Wilson is now up to 955 points, and counting. Depending on how long the Aces play, the top-five is in play this postseason. 

September 24, 2025, 3:20 AM
Third quarter: Aces 70 -- Fever 52

This one is turning into a blowout. The Aces have led by as many as 22 and will take an 18-point lead into the fourth quarter. It's hard to imagine how the Fever could come back at this point. It appears as though the Aces will even the series at 1-1. 

A'ja Wilson has been all over the place tonight and is up to 21 points, nine rebounds, four steals and two blocks on 8 of 14 from the field. NaLyssa Smith, meanwhile, is enjoying the best playoff game of her career with 16 points and six rebounds. On the other end, the Aces are now holding the Fever to 36.5% shooting and have forced 16 turnovers. 

September 24, 2025, 3:09 AM
Halftime: Aces 46 -- Fever 35

The Aces took the lead in the middle of the first quarter and have been in control ever since. They led by as many as 18 in the second quarter and will head into the break with an 11-point advantage. This is the Aces team that ended the regular season on a 16-game winning streak. 

A'ja Wilson has 13 points and four rebounds to lead the way for Vegas, while NaLyssa Smith and Jackie Young have each added 10 points. As a team, the Aces are shooting 19 of 34 from the field and have assisted on 13 of their 19 baskets. 

September 24, 2025, 2:27 AM
Aces controlling the game on both ends

The Aces are up double digits in the middle of the second quarter and cruising. They continue to control the game on both ends of the floor. Already, they've gotten inside for 24 points in the paint -- the Fever have 27 points in total -- and are shooting 53.3% from the field. On the other end, they're holding the Fever to 41.4% shooting and have forced nine turnovers. 

September 24, 2025, 2:15 AM
First quarter: Aces 26 -- Fever 17

The Aces looked like a much different team in the first quarter tonight than they did for the entirety of Game 1. They're playing with much more intent on both ends. Notably, they've already forced six turnovers, which they've turned into eight points, and A'ja Wilson is up to 11 points and three rebounds. 

September 24, 2025, 2:00 AM
Hull (back) remains in starting lineup for Fever

Fever guard Lexie Hull popped up on the injury report with a questionable designation due to a back issue, but she will start Game 2. That's great news for the Fever, who rely heavily on Hull on both ends. She's an excellent defender and their best spot-up 3-point shooter. 

September 24, 2025, 1:13 AM
