Aces take Game 2: A'ja Wilson's dominant night helps Las Vegas beat Indiana Fever, even semifinal series

The Las Vegas Aces got back on track with a 90-68 win over the Indiana Fever in Game 2 of their semifinal matchup in the 2025 WNBA playoffs. Thanks to their dominant performance on Tuesday, the Aces have evened the series at 1-1 before the action shifts to Indianapolis for Games 3 and 4. The two teams will take the court again Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

After a back-and-forth start to the game, the Aces went in front on a 3-pointer from Jewell Loyd with 5:16 to play in the first quarter and never trailed again. They spent the majority of the second half up by double digits and were able to cruise to victory down the stretch. Becky Hammon emptied the bench with four minutes remaining.

Everyone expected a big response from the Aces after their surprise loss in Game 1, and they delivered one on both ends of the floor.

Defensively, the Aces held the Fever to 41% shooting and forced a whopping 22 turnovers, which they turned into 28 points. Notably, they locked up Kelsey Mitchell; the All-Star guard had 34 points in Game 1, but just 13 points on 4 of 14 shooting in Game 2.

A'ja Wilson, who shot 6 of 22 in Game 1, was excellent on both ends. She finished with 25 points, nine rebounds, five steals and two blocks on 10 of 18 from the fied. The Aces are now 11-0 all-time when Wilson scores 25 points in the playoffs. NaLyssa Smith (18 points and seven rebounds) put together the best postseason performance of her career to give the Aces a big boost on the offensive end, while Jackie Young (13 points), Loyd (10) and Dana Evans (10) all scored in double figures. As a team, the Aces shot 53.8% from the field.