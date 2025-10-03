Skip to Main Content
WNBA Finals: Aces vs. Mercury score, live updates from Game 1

The 2025 WNBA Finals get started Friday night in Las Vegas

The 2025 WNBA Finals have arrived. It's Game 1 between the Las Vegas Aces and Phoenix Mercury on Friday night in what is, for the first time in league history, a best-of-seven series. The Aces, led by league MVP A'ja Wilson, are looking for their third title in four years. The Mercury, meanwhile, are trying to lift the trophy for the first time since 2014. Game 1 is streaming on fubo (Try for free).

Led by Alyssa Thomas, Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper, the Mercury have been on an impressive underdog run throughout these playoffs. They dropped their first postseason game against the reigning champion Liberty, but responded with two straight wins to move onto the semifinals. Again in an 0-1 hole in the semis, Phoenix rattled off three consecutive wins against the top-seeded Lynx to reach the Finals.

The Aces, meanwhile, were the No. 2 seed in the bracket after an impressive end to the regular season. They've made it to the Finals, but have not been as dominant. They needed three games to get past the seventh-seeded Storm in the first round, and the sixth-seeded Fever pushed Las Vegas to overtime in Game 5 before the Aces prevailed.

Aces vs. Mercury: Game 1 info

  • Time: 8 p.m. ET | Date: Friday, Oct. 3
  • Location: Michelob Ultra Arena -- Las Vegas
  • Odds (via FanDuel): Aces -162, Mercury +132, O/U: 161.5
  • TV channel: ESPN | Live streamfubo

CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights, analysis and more throughout Game 1. Follow along below.

First quarter: Aces 21 -- Mercury 21

Fun start to the Finals. The Mercury jumped in front early and led by as many as eight, but the Aces stormed back and closed the frame on a 7-0 run to tie things up. 

As expected, Alyssa Thomas has been the engine for the Mercury. She has six points and two assists, and hasn't missed a shot so far. Likewise, A'ja Wilson is already up to six points, four rebounds and two assists. The Aces got a big boost from Jewell Loyd, who already has eight points off the bench -- more than she's averaging this postseason. 

Notably, neither team is shooting well from behind the arc. The Mercury are 1 of 8 and the Aces are 1 of 6. 

Jack Maloney
October 4, 2025, 12:32 AM
Oct. 03, 2025, 8:32 pm EDT
 
WNBA Finals predictions

Game 1 between the Aces and Mercury tips off in minutes. Will the Aces win their third title in the last four years, or will the Mercury win it all for the first time since 2014? We put the question to our panel of experts. Here's what they had to say. 

2025 WNBA Finals predictions: Expert picks for Aces vs. Mercury as Phoenix tries to pull upset
Jack Maloney
