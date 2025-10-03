WNBA Finals: Aces vs. Mercury score, live updates from Game 1

The 2025 WNBA Finals have arrived. It's Game 1 between the Las Vegas Aces and Phoenix Mercury on Friday night in what is, for the first time in league history, a best-of-seven series. The Aces, led by league MVP A'ja Wilson, are looking for their third title in four years. The Mercury, meanwhile, are trying to lift the trophy for the first time since 2014. Game 1 is streaming on fubo (Try for free).

Led by Alyssa Thomas, Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper, the Mercury have been on an impressive underdog run throughout these playoffs. They dropped their first postseason game against the reigning champion Liberty, but responded with two straight wins to move onto the semifinals. Again in an 0-1 hole in the semis, Phoenix rattled off three consecutive wins against the top-seeded Lynx to reach the Finals.

The Aces, meanwhile, were the No. 2 seed in the bracket after an impressive end to the regular season. They've made it to the Finals, but have not been as dominant. They needed three games to get past the seventh-seeded Storm in the first round, and the sixth-seeded Fever pushed Las Vegas to overtime in Game 5 before the Aces prevailed.

Aces vs. Mercury: Game 1 info

Time : 8 p.m. ET | Date : Friday, Oct. 3

: 8 p.m. ET | : Friday, Oct. 3 Location : Michelob Ultra Arena -- Las Vegas



: Michelob Ultra Arena -- Las Vegas Odds (via FanDuel): Aces -162, Mercury +132, O/U: 161.5

(via FanDuel): Aces -162, Mercury +132, O/U: 161.5 TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: fubo



CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights, analysis and more throughout Game 1. Follow along below.