Aces up 2-0 in WNBA Finals: How Jackie Young's record 3rd quarter helped Las Vegas put Phoenix on the ropes

Young's 21 third-quarter points were the most points in one quarter in WNBA Finals history

The Las Vegas Aces took a commanding 2-0 lead in the 2025 WNBA Finals with a 91-78 win over the Phoenix Mercury in Game 2 on Sunday afternoon. This is the first best-of-seven series in WNBA history, but in NBA history teams that go up 2-0 in a best-of-seven series are 331-28.

The first half was a back-and-forth affair. In the first quarter alone, the Mercury jumped in front 7-0, the Aces responded with a 10-0 burst and the Mercury closed on a 6-0 run to regain the advantage. The most important stretch of the game came late in the second quarter when the Aces went on a 19-4 rampage to build a nine-point lead at the break.

The Mercury never recovered from the Aces' big run right before the half. Jackie Young set a Finals record with 21 points in the third quarter to push the Aces' advantage up to 15 heading into the fourth, and the home team led by as many as 22 in the final frame. While the Mercury's reserves made a little run in the closing minutes, there was never any doubt about the outcome.

Young finished with 32 points to tie her playoff career-high. A'ja Wilson added 28 points, 14 rebounds and three assists, and Chelsea Gray chipped in 10 points, eight rebounds, 10 assists, three steals and three blocks. Young and Wilson's 60 combined points were the second-most by a pair of teammates in a Finals game in league history. 

Kahleah Copper had 23 points to lead the Mercury, while Satou Sabally had 22 of her own. Alyssa Thomas, who dealt with foul trouble, was limited to 10 points, six rebounds and five assists. As a team, the Mercury shot 5 of 28 from 3-point range. 

Game 3 is set for Wednesday night in Phoenix. 

Young bounces back from rough Game 1 with historic outing

Jackie Young had a tough time in Game 1 of the Finals. She had more fouls than made baskets, missed all of her 3-point attempts and finished with 10 points on 3 of 13 from the field. The Aces escaped with a victory anyway, but needed more from their second-best player moving forward. 

They got it in Game 2. 

Young made her first shot of the day -- a pull-up 3-pointer off staggered screens from A'ja Wilson and NaLyssa Smith -- and by the end of the first quarter already had as many baskets as she did in the entirety of Game 1. It wasn't until after the half, however, that Young really got going. 

Young decided to start calling her own number in the third quarter, and the Mercury didn't have an answer. "I didn't call anything. She was just going," Aces coach Becky Hammon said. "We have a couple play calls for her, but it was just really her being aggressive and being in attack mode. For me, I'm always spurring her on to be in attack mode."

Time and again, Young used her strong frame to work her way into the lane where she scored an array of little flip shots and leaners. And when the Mercury went under on screens to try and keep her away from the basket, she buried jumpers. With less than a second remaining in the third, she drew a foul and calmly made both free throws to push the Aces' advantage to 15. 

All told, Young poured in 21 points on 8 of 11 from the field in the third and set a new Finals record for points in a quarter. The Mercury as a team had 24 points on 9 of 15 shooting. 

"She doesn't really surprise me anymore," Hammon said. "She's a bad, bad girl."

Young finished with 32 points and eight rebounds on 12 of 20 from the field to tie her playoff career-high in scoring, which she set a week ago in Game 5 of the semifinals against the Indiana Fever. She also became the fifth player in Finals history to score 30 points on at least 60% shooting, joining Sheryl Swoopes (2000), Nykesha Sales (2004), Seimone Augustus (2011) and Breanna Stewart (2020). 

Together, Young and A'ja Wilson, who went for 28 points and 14 rebounds, combined for 60 points -- the second-most by a pair of teammates in a Finals game. Wilson could not have been happier. 

"Oh, man, it's a joy. Take the numbers away, I'm just so proud of Jackie honestly," Wilson said. "She's a perfectionist, and when you see someone that works so hard every single day, and then you get to see the hard work paying off, it's a beautiful thing to witness. I'm so grateful just to be her teammate, to come into work with her every single day. I'm a pain in the ass sometimes when she's not doing her job because I know that it's there. I know that Jackie Young is there, so I try every single day to bring it out of her.

"To be able to witness it on court -- you did some nasty stuff today. It's crazy. But to be able to witness it and live it, it's been tons of fun."

In the playoffs, Young is now averaging 20.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists on 52.1% shooting. In WNBA history, the only other players to average 20/4/4 for an entire postseason (minimum seven games played) are Cappie Pondexter (2007), Diana Taurasi (2014, 2018) and Maya Moore (2016). 

If Young can keep up this level of play and help the Aces win their third title in the last four years, this would go down as an all-time playoff run. 

"People were raising their eyebrows when we drafted her at 1, and she didn't win Rookie of the Year," Wilson said. 

"Everyone's story is so different, but Jackie, her evolution has been so great, and that ceiling is so high. It's really no ceiling because she's shattering it. Every young guard that wants to come in the league should take a page out of Jackie's book of working hard because it's going to pay off."

FINAL: Aces 91 -- Mercury 78

The Las Vegas Aces have taken a commanding 2-0 lead in the 2025 WNBA Finals after a 13-point victory over the Phoenix Mercury in Game 2 on Sunday afternoon. 

After a back-and-forth start to the game, the Aces went on a 19-4 run to close the first half and took a nine-point lead into the break. The Mercury never recovered. The Aces led by as many as 22 in the second half, and largely coasted to a comfortable Game 2 win. 

Jackie Young finished with 32 points and eight rebounds, and set a Finals record for points in a quarter with 21 in the third. A'ja Wilson added 28 points, 14 rebounds and three assists, while Chelsea Gray just missed out on a triple-double with 10 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists. 

Kahleah Copper had 23 points to lead the Mercury, while Satou Sabally put up 22 points and nine rebounds but shot 7 of 19 from the field. After knocking down 14 3-pointers in Game 1, the Mercury went 5 of 28 from behind the arc on Sunday. 

The action will now shift back to Phoenix for Game 3 on Wednesday. 

Jack Maloney
October 5, 2025, 9:09 PM
Oct. 05, 2025, 5:09 pm EDT
Sabally tweaks ankle

In the latest injury scare for the Mercury in this series, Satou Sabally tweaked her ankle late in the third quarter of this blowout. Sabally went up for a jumper and was fouled by A'ja Wilson, who accidentally stepped on her foot after Sabally landed. The officials reviewed the play, but did not upgrade it. 

Jack Maloney
October 5, 2025, 8:59 PM
Oct. 05, 2025, 4:59 pm EDT
 
Aces push the lead to 22

The Aces have pushed their lead up to 22 early in the fourth quarter. This is the biggest lead either team has had in the Finals thus far, and it's hard to see how the Mercury come back from here. It has just been too easy for the Aces on the offensive end today

Jack Maloney
October 5, 2025, 8:42 PM
Oct. 05, 2025, 4:42 pm EDT
 
Third quarter: Aces 76 -- Mercury 61

The Aces closed the second quarter on a 19-4 run and picked up right where they left off in the third. They completely dominated the frame build a 15-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, and are only 10 minutes away from a commanding 2-0 lead in the series. 

Jackie Young poured in 21 points to set a Finals record for points in a quarter and is up to 30 for the game. A'ja Wilson, meanwhile, 24 points and 11 assists. Those two have nearly matched the Mercury's total on their own. 

Jack Maloney
October 5, 2025, 8:36 PM
Oct. 05, 2025, 4:36 pm EDT
 
Four fouls on Thomas, but she stays in and makes an impact

Alyssa Thomas picked up her fourth foul early in the third quarter, but Nate Tibbetts left her on the floor and that has proved to be a wise decision -- at least for now. Thomas just delivered two brilliant passes to help the Mercury cut the deficit back down to eight when it seemed like the Aces were about to pull away. 

Jack Maloney
October 5, 2025, 8:18 PM
Oct. 05, 2025, 4:18 pm EDT
 
Halftime: Aces 46 -- Mercury 37

The Aces dominated the end of the second quarter to build a nine-point lead going into the break. This has been a game of runs, and the Aces closed the half on a 19-4 spurt of their own. All told, the Aces outscored the Mercury 22-10 in the second frame. 

A'ja Wilson "only" had 21 points in Game 1, and has already almost matched that total with 20 points in the first half of this one. Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray have each added nine points for the Aces. 

Kahleah Copper is off to another strong start and has 16 points to lead the Mercury, but no one else is in double figures. As a team, the Mercury are 15 of 40 from the field, including 3 of 15 from 3-point range. 

Jack Maloney
October 5, 2025, 7:58 PM
Oct. 05, 2025, 3:58 pm EDT
 
Wilson leads another Aces run

The back-and-forth nature of this game has continued in the second quarter. After the Mercury briefly pushed their lead back up to six, the Aces have ripped off an 11-0 run to go back in front and force another Mercury timeout. A'ja Wilson has nine of the Aces' 11 points during this run and is up to 16 for the game. 

Jack Maloney
October 5, 2025, 7:43 PM
Oct. 05, 2025, 3:43 pm EDT
 
First quarter: Mercury 27 -- Aces 24

The Mercury are up by three after a back-and-forth first quarter. Phoenix jumped out to a 7-0 lead, but Las Vegas came storming back and went in front with a 10-0 run. However, Phoenix used a 6-0 run of their own to close the opening frame and re-take the lead. 

Kahleah Copper has already made three 3-pointers to continue her excellent shooting in the Finals, and leads all scorers with 11 points. 

Jack Maloney
October 5, 2025, 7:31 PM
Oct. 05, 2025, 3:31 pm EDT
 
Aces' 10-0 run forces Mercury timeout

The Mercury jumped out to a 7-0 lead in Game 2, but the Aces have completely dominated since then. They're currently on a 10-0 run, which has given them an 18-16 lead and forced a timeout from the Mercury

Jack Maloney
October 5, 2025, 7:22 PM
Oct. 05, 2025, 3:22 pm EDT
 
Copper off to another strong start

Kahleah Copper made five 3-pointers in the first half of Game 1, tying Diana Taurasi's record for the most 3s in a half in Finals history. She's well on her way to doing so again in Game 2. Mid-way through the first quarter, she's already 2 of 2 from behind the arc. 

Copper's outside shooting has helped the Mercury jump out to an early lead. 

Jack Maloney
October 5, 2025, 7:18 PM
Oct. 05, 2025, 3:18 pm EDT
