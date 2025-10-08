WNBA Finals live updates: Mercury vs. Aces Game 3 score, highlights as Phoenix tries to bounce back

It's Game 3 of the 2025 WNBA Finals on Wednesday night, and the Phoenix Mercury are trying to bounce back at home against the Las Vegas Aces. The Aces enter with a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series after taking the first two games in Vegas. No team has ever come back from an 0-2 deficit in the WNBA Finals, but this is the first year the league has used a best-of-seven format. Game 3 is streaming on fubo (Try for free).

The Aces won Game 2 by 13 points as Jackie Young and A'ja Wilson combined for 60 points on 25-of-43 shooting. The Aces also held Alyssa Thomas to 10 points, and the Mercury shot just 17.9% from 3-point range.

The Mercury were much better at home (15-7) than on the road (12-10) during the regular season, and they were 4.5-point favorites entering Game 3.

Can the Aces take a commanding 3-0 series lead on Wednesday? Or will the Mercury bounce back at home? CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights and analysis throughout Game 3. Follow along below.