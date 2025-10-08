Skip to Main Content
WNBA Finals live updates: Mercury vs. Aces Game 3 score, highlights as Phoenix tries to bounce back

The Mercury are trying to pick up their first win of the WNBA Finals on Wednesday night

By
1 min read

It's Game 3 of the 2025 WNBA Finals on Wednesday night, and the Phoenix Mercury are trying to bounce back at home against the Las Vegas Aces. The Aces enter with a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series after taking the first two games in Vegas. No team has ever come back from an 0-2 deficit in the WNBA Finals, but this is the first year the league has used a best-of-seven format. Game 3 is streaming on fubo (Try for free).

The Aces won Game 2 by 13 points as Jackie Young and A'ja Wilson combined for 60 points on 25-of-43 shooting. The Aces also held Alyssa Thomas to 10 points, and the Mercury shot just 17.9% from 3-point range.

The Mercury were much better at home (15-7) than on the road (12-10) during the regular season, and they were 4.5-point favorites entering Game 3.

Can the Aces take a commanding 3-0 series lead on Wednesday? Or will the Mercury bounce back at home? CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights and analysis throughout Game 3. Follow along below.

How can Mercury bounce back?

The Mercury have been behind in every series thus far, but this is the first time that they've trailed 2-0. It won't be easy for them to overcome this deficit against an Aces team that boasts A'ja Wilson and plenty of championship experience, but they will receive a boost when they head home for Games 3 and 4. 

Here are three keys for the Mercury as they try to bounce back in this best-of-seven series. 

