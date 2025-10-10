Skip to Main Content
WNBA Finals: Aces vs. Mercury score, live updates from Game 4

Las Vegas can capture its third title in four seasons on Friday night

The Las Vegas Aces have the chance to capture their third WNBA title in four seasons on Friday night. The Aces are going for a sweep of the Phoenix Mercury in the 2025 WNBA Finals. The Mercury, trailing 3-0 in the best-of-seven series, are hosting Game 4 and need a win to keep their season alive. Game 4 is streaming on fubo (Try for free).

The Aces are on the doorstep of another title after WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson knocked down a game-winning jumper in the final seconds of Game 3 on Wednesday. Wilson is averaging 27.7 points per game in the series.

The Mercury are facing a steep uphill climb in the WNBA's first-ever best-of-seven affair. To make things tougher, Phoenix will be without Satou Sabally in Game 4 after the All-Star suffered a concussion in Game 3.

Mercury vs. Aces: Game 4 info

  • Time: 8 p.m. ET | Date: Friday, Oct. 10
  • Location: Mortgage Matchup Center -- Phoenix
  • TV channel: ESPN | Live streamfubo (Try for free)
  • Odds (via DraftKings): Aces -2, O/U: 163.5

CBS Sports will have live updates throughout Game 4. Follow along below.
