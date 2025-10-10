WNBA Finals: Aces vs. Mercury score, live updates from Game 4

The Las Vegas Aces have the chance to capture their third WNBA title in four seasons on Friday night. The Aces are going for a sweep of the Phoenix Mercury in the 2025 WNBA Finals. The Mercury, trailing 3-0 in the best-of-seven series, are hosting Game 4 and need a win to keep their season alive. Game 4 is streaming on fubo (Try for free).

The Aces are on the doorstep of another title after WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson knocked down a game-winning jumper in the final seconds of Game 3 on Wednesday. Wilson is averaging 27.7 points per game in the series.

The Mercury are facing a steep uphill climb in the WNBA's first-ever best-of-seven affair. To make things tougher, Phoenix will be without Satou Sabally in Game 4 after the All-Star suffered a concussion in Game 3.

Mercury vs. Aces: Game 4 info

Time : 8 p.m. ET | Date : Friday, Oct. 10

: 8 p.m. ET | : Friday, Oct. 10 Location : Mortgage Matchup Center -- Phoenix

TV channel : ESPN

Odds (via DraftKings): Aces -2, O/U: 163.5

