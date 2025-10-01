Aces oust Fever in Game 5: Chelsea Gray's OT heroics send Las Vegas back to third WNBA Finals in four years

Skip to Main Content
The first half was extremely competitive. Neither team led by more than five points and there were 13 lead changes and 14 ties in the first 20 minutes. That trend continued into the middle of the third quarter until a fateful possession in which Aliyah Boston was called for her fifth foul on a moving screen and Kelsey Mitchell went down with an apparent knee injury. Mitchell had to be helped off the floor and did not return. 

Initially, the Aces took advantage of the Fever's bad fortune and surged ahead by eight going into the fourth quarter. It seemed as though they would coast to a victory, but the Fever refused to give up. Odyssey Sims tied the game on two different occasions in the final minute, and neither Jackie Young's layup nor Jewell Loyd's putback went down ahead of the buzzer, which sent the game to overtime. 

While Young and A'ja Wilson had carried the Aces in regulation, Loyd and Chelsea Gray stepped up in the extra frame. That backcourt duo hit a number of huge shots, including a desperation 3-pointer by Gray to beat the shot clock. Together, they scored the Aces' first 13 points of overtime -- one more than the Fever managed as a team in the final five minutes. 

Wilson finished with 35 points, eight rebounds, five assists, four steals and four blocks, while Young went for 32 points and 10 assists. Gray, who battled through an ankle injury that occurred in the second half, added 17 points and six assists. 

Mitchell had 15 points for the Fever before going down, while Boston put up 11 points and 16 rebounds. Sims was incredible in defeat, leading the Fever with a playoff career-high 27 points and six assists. 

Gray delivers more postseason magic

The Las Vegas Aces needed someone, anyone, to step up. 

As overtime of their winner-take-all Game 5 against the Fever began, A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young were the only Las Vegas players in double figures. The contest was beginning to look eerily similar to Game 4, when the Aces let a chance to clinch a trip to the Finals slip because no showed up besides Wilson and Young. 

In regulation on Tuesday night, Wilson and Young combined for 61 of the Aces' 86 points, and somehow, they were in danger of losing to a Fever team that entered with six players on the injury list, and saw Kelsey Mitchell get carried off the court in the third quarter and Aliyah Boston foul out in the fourth quarter. 

Enter Chelsea Gray. 

The veteran point guard, who has come up with so many clutch postseason moments throughout her career, with both the Los Angeles Sparks and Aces, was having a so-so series. Through the first four games, she was averaging 11.5 points and 7.3 assists, but shooting 42.1% from the field. 

In the third quarter of Game 5, Gray hobbled off the floor with a right ankle injury after Odyssey Sims accidentally stepped on her foot and caused her ankle to bend awkwardly. When she limped to the locker room, it was unclear if she would return. But three minutes later, she was back out there. 

Gray's willingness to play through the pain was admirable, but it wasn't helping the Aces. She finished the second half with two points and two assists on 1 of 6 from the field. Entering overtime, she had seven points and six assists on 4 of 9 shooting -- hardly the type of performance we're used to seeing from her in big games. 

Whether it was pride or adrenaline or some combination of both, Gray flipped a switch in the extra frame. 

With just over three minutes remaining, she took a pass from Young and buried a tough, contested 3-pointer right in Natasha Howard's face. A few possessions later, the Aces were on the verge of a shot clock violation when Gray flung up a leaning 3 that had no right to go in, but did to give the Aces a five-point advantage. Her sneaky layup on an inbounds play with just over a minute remaining put the Aces up by six and effectively sealed the game. 

Neither Wilson nor Young made a basket in overtime, but the Aces pulled away anyway thanks to Gray, who had eight points on a perfect 3 of 3 from the field. She finished the night with 17 points, six assists and three steals on 7 of 12 from the field despite her ankle issue to get back to the Finals for the third time in four seasons and the fifth time in her career. 

"It's a blessing to play alongside Chelsea Gray," Wilson said. "The way that I saw the look in her eyes after we lost in Indiana, I knew the Chelsea Gray that we were going to get this game. These are the moments, these are the experience she's been through time after time after time, and she shows up. There wasn't a doubt in my mind that she was gonna get rockin' and rollin'. We love when she does that, and for her to be able to still see the floor and still get people open and still get her own, that's a blessing when you're talking about a point guard. So it was a lot of fun watching 'vintage' Chelsea out there."

In 2022, the Aces coasted to the first title in franchise history thanks in large part to Gray's incredible shot-making. Every time they needed a big basket during that run, Gray would deliver, regardless of the score or situation or defensive attention. She averaged 21.7 points and seven assists in the playoffs that season on absurd 61.1/54.4/83.3 shooting splits and was named Finals MVP. 

Since then, however, we've only seen glimpses of that version of Gray. She was sidelined with a foot injury when her teammates captured the 2023 title, and she never looked right in 2024 after missing the beginning of that campaign. This season, too, has been up-and-down. 

In overtime on Tuesday, Gray once again looked like the player that so captivated fans all those years ago and once made Las Vegas a genuine superteam. If the Aces want to win their third title in what may be this core's last run together, they'll need Gray to step up a few more times. 

FINAL: Aces 107 -- Fever 98

The Las Vegas Aces are going back to the Finals for the third time in the last four seasons after a dramatic overtime victory over the Indiana Fever, 107-98, in the winner-take-all Game 5 of their semifinal series. This was just the second time in WNBA history that a deciding Game 5 has gone to overtime. 

The Aces will now face the Phoenix Mercury in the Finals. Game 1 is set for Friday night in Las Vegas. 

A'ja Wilson finished with 35 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four blocks, while Jackie Young went for 32 points and 10 assists. Chelsea Gray, who battled through an ankle injury, and Jewell Loyd both stepped up with some huge shots in overtime to get the team over the line. 

The Fever, who have been beset by injuries to a cruel degree all season, lost star guard Kelsey Mitchell to an apparent knee injury in the third quarter. They also had to play the entire extra frame without Aliyah Boston, who fouled out late in regulation. Those disadvantages ultimately proved too much for the already shorthanded team to overcome. 

Jack Maloney
October 1, 2025, 4:11 AM
Oct. 01, 2025, 12:11 am EDT
 
Mitchell helped off the floor with apparent knee injury, out for the game

Fever star Kelsey Mitchell has been down on the floor for an extended period and is going to be helped off the floor. It's unclear exactly what is wrong, but it appears to be a knee injury. She winced and grabbed at her knee a few possessions ago, and after the foul was called on Boston she asked for assistance from the referee and then collapsed. 

The medical staff brought out the stretcher, and it appeared that Mitchell was going to have to be wheeled off the floor, but that was ultimately not necessary. She was unable to put any weight on her left leg, however, as she was taken off the floor. 

Holly Rowe reported on the ESPN broadcast that Mitchell has been ruled out for the remainder of the game. She is still being assessed and her diagnosis remains unclear at this time. 

Jack Maloney
October 1, 2025, 3:04 AM
Sep. 30, 2025, 11:04 pm EDT
Aces go up six

The Fever just had a huge breakdown on a baseline out of bounds play and Chelsea Gray snuck free for an easy layup to put the Aces up by six with 1:09 remaining. The Fever have been unbelievably resilient all year, but that will probably do it. 

Jack Maloney
October 1, 2025, 4:01 AM
Oct. 01, 2025, 12:01 am EDT
 
Gray and Loyd stepping up in overtime

A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young carried the Aces in regulation, but Chelsea Gray and Jewell Loyd have stepped up in a major way in overtime. That duo has combined for all 11 of Las Vegas' points in the extra frame

Jack Maloney
October 1, 2025, 3:58 AM
Sep. 30, 2025, 11:58 pm EDT
 
End of regulation: Aces 86 -- Fever 86

We are, somehow, going to overtime. The Aces held for the final shot and Jackie Young got a great look inside, but her attempt was just too strong and rolled off the rim. Jewell Loyd has a putback attempt but missed that as well. A bit surprising A'ja Wilson did not get a touch on the final possession.

The Fever will have to play the extra five minutes without Aliyah Boston (fouled out) and Kelsey Mitchell (apparent knee injury). 

This is the second winner-take-all Game 5 to go to overtime, joining Game 5 of the 2024 Finals. 

Jack Maloney
October 1, 2025, 3:49 AM
Sep. 30, 2025, 11:49 pm EDT
 
Sims ties it

Oh my goodness. Odyssey Sims just snuck free after A'ja Wilson went for a steal and coasted into the lane for a layup to tie the game. 86-86 with 22.5 seconds left. Aces ball 

Jack Maloney
October 1, 2025, 3:46 AM
Sep. 30, 2025, 11:46 pm EDT
 
Young hits both, Fever call timeout

Young hits both free throws. Aces up by two with 27 seconds left. Fever ball 

Jack Maloney
October 1, 2025, 3:45 AM
Sep. 30, 2025, 11:45 pm EDT
 
Call stands, unsuccessful challenge by Fever, Boston fouls out

The call on the floor was upheld. Unsuccessful challenge by the Fever and Boston has fouled out of the game. Jackie Young will go to the line for two free throws to give the Aces the lead

Jack Maloney
October 1, 2025, 3:45 AM
Sep. 30, 2025, 11:45 pm EDT
 
Boston fouls out, Fever challenging

Aliyah Boston was just called for her sixth foul with less than 30 seconds to play on a rebound attempt, but the Fever are challenging. Boston bumped Jackie Young in mid-air and the call is likely going to be upheld. Though there wasn't a ton of contact, people in mid-air have to be protected. 

Jack Maloney
October 1, 2025, 3:43 AM
Sep. 30, 2025, 11:43 pm EDT
 
Sims ties it with 52 seconds left

Wow. The Fever just tied the game with less than a minute to play on two free throws by Odyssey Sims. Can they really pull this off?

Jack Maloney
October 1, 2025, 3:37 AM
Sep. 30, 2025, 11:37 pm EDT
 
Aces clinging to four-point lead

The Fever just refuse to go away. Despite now being without Kelsey Mitchell, who left the game in the third quarter with an apparent knee injury, the Fever are hanging around. They actually had a chance to tie the game a few possessions ago, and are still only down by four with less than three minutes to play

Jack Maloney
October 1, 2025, 3:32 AM
Sep. 30, 2025, 11:32 pm EDT
 
Third quarter: Aces 71 -- Fever 63

This game completely changed in the middle of the third quarter when Aliyah Boston was called for a fifth foul and Kelsey Mitchell suffered a game-ending injury on the same possession. The Aces have surged ahead by eight, and it's hard to see how the Fever can overcome that sort of deficit without Mitchell. 

A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young have combined for 48 points to lead the way for the Aces, while Mitchell's 15 are still a team-high for the Fever. 

Jack Maloney
October 1, 2025, 3:16 AM
Sep. 30, 2025, 11:16 pm EDT
 
Five fouls on Boston

Wow. Big change of events here as Aliyah Boston is called for her fifth foul on an illegal screen with 5:05 remaining in the third quarter. The Fever really don't have a choice but to take her out for a long stretch, and perhaps the rest of the third. Can they survive without their All-Star center? 

Jack Maloney
October 1, 2025, 3:01 AM
Sep. 30, 2025, 11:01 pm EDT
 
Gray limping off with ankle injury

Chelsea Gray just limped off the floor and to the locker room early in the third quarter. She was fouled by Odyssey Sims, who was trying to fight over a screen, and Sims accidentally stepped on her foot. Gray's ankle rolled outwards instead of inwards. An eversion sprain is far less common than an inversion sprain. It's unclear when or if Gray will be back on the floor. The Aces have surged ahead by seven, but would obviously love to have Gray to finish the game

Jack Maloney
October 1, 2025, 2:53 AM
Sep. 30, 2025, 10:53 pm EDT
 
Halftime: Aces 47 -- Fever 45

There has not been much to separate these teams through the first 20 minutes with a trip to the Finals on the line. Neither team has led by more than five, and the Aces will enter the break with a two-point advantage. There have been 13 lead changes and 14 ties already. 

As expected, A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young are leading the way for the Aces with 26 of their 47 points, while Chelsea Gray has chipped in seven points and four assists. On other side, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston have 19 of the Fever's 46 points, and have been helped by Odyssey Sims, who has nine points of her own. 

Jack Maloney
October 1, 2025, 2:32 AM
Sep. 30, 2025, 10:32 pm EDT
 
Hammon given technical

There have been some questionable no-calls in this quarter, including one where Jackie Young was clearly hit on the arm while shooting a 3-pointer. Aces coach Becky Hammon was finally fed up and let out her frustrations on the officials during the last time out. She was given a technical foul for her outburst and must now be careful for the rest of the game

Jack Maloney
October 1, 2025, 2:28 AM
Sep. 30, 2025, 10:28 pm EDT
 
Wilson heating up

A'ja Wilson has had some tough games in this series, but she was awesome in Game 4 and is off to a great start tonight. She's up to 14 points, four rebounds, three assists and two blocks already on 5 of 10 from the field. This is the version of Wilson the Aces needed tonight. 

Jack Maloney
October 1, 2025, 2:21 AM
Sep. 30, 2025, 10:21 pm EDT
 
First quarter: Aces 23 -- Fever 23

Fascinating first quarter. There were a lot of nerves on display early, but both teams settled down late in the quarter and we're all square after one. Each teams' stars have come to play. A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young have combined for 12 points, while Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston have 10. But the help is coming from unexpected sources. Megan Gustafson has chipped in five points for the Aces, while Shey Peddy has an early seven points for the Fever. 

Jack Maloney
October 1, 2025, 2:01 AM
Sep. 30, 2025, 10:01 pm EDT
 
Fever living off second-chance points

This has been an ugly start for both teams, which is not unexpected in a winner-take-all game of this magnitude. The Fever are shooting 4 of 13 from the field, but are in front thanks to five offensive rebounds and nine second-chance points. Every single field goal they've made has come off an extra opportunity. 

Jack Maloney
October 1, 2025, 1:46 AM
Sep. 30, 2025, 9:46 pm EDT
 
Loyd flattens Hull, but no upgrade

Jewell Loyd just ran through Lexie Hull, who was trying to set a screen, and sent her sprawling. The referees went to the monitor to review the play, but decided not to upgrade it and it remained a common foul. A flagrant would have given the Fever two free throws and the ball. Big call there

Jack Maloney
October 1, 2025, 1:42 AM
Sep. 30, 2025, 9:42 pm EDT
