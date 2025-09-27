Skip to Main Content
Aces take gritty Game 3 over Fever: How Jackie Young led Las Vegas to the brink of another WNBA Finals

Young led the way for the Aces with 25 points

The Las Vegas Aces took a commanding 2-1 lead in their best-of-five semifinal series against the Indiana Fever with an 84-72 win in Game 3 on Friday night. Las Vegas is now one win away from booking a ticket to the Finals for the third time in the last four seasons. 

Game 4 of this matchup is set for Sunday in Indianapolis, and is now a must-win for the Fever.

The Aces jumped ahead early and were in control for much of the first half, but were unable to pull away. A few minutes before halftime, Lexie Hull and Kelsey Mitchell hit three consecutive 3-pointers to get the Fever back in the game right before the break. 

The Fever carried that momentum into the second half and surged ahead by as many as five in the middle of the third quarter, but that turned out to be the high point of their evening. The Aces closed the third on a 6-0 run and never trailed again. It was all Aces in the fourth quarter as they cruised down the stretch. 

A'ja Wilson had another uncharacteristically inefficient outing, and was limited to 13 points on 6 of 20 from the field, though she did hit a few big shots in the second half and chipped in eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Jackie Young led the way for the Aces with 25 points, five rebounds and four assists, while NaLyssa Smith was great again with 16 points and four blocks.

Mitchell tried to put the Fever on her back again, but the Aces sent multiple bodies her way all night long and limited her to 21 points on 8 of 26 from the field. Aliyah Boston also struggled from the floor and went 5 of 16 for 12 points. With those two struggling, the Fever didn't have enough offense. As a team, they shot 35.6% from the field. 

Young delivers for the Aces

On balance, Young has been the second-best player for the Aces over the last four seasons, but she rarely gets that level of credit. She doesn't have the game or personality to garner highlights or headlines, but her steadiness keeps the Aces ticking night after night. 

Friday night's Game 3 was a perfect example. 

On a night when Wilson shot 6 of 20 and Jewell Loyd went scoreless off the bench, Young ensured that the Aces came away with a pivotal victory. She finished with a game-high 25 points -- one shy of her playoff career-high -- on 9 of 14 from the field, chipping in five rebounds and four assists. 

In classic Young fashion, she poured in a series of mid-range jumpers and fundamentally sound layups that were extremely effective, but not much to write home about. 

Even Young's postgame press conference was characteristically unspectacular.

"Just trying to do my part. Just coming out, being aggressive, and then just being solid," Young said. "I think that's the biggest thing. I needed to do a better job of taking care of the ball. But yeah, just being aggressive, making the right reads, whether that's scoring, passing to my teammates. But the biggest thing for me is just being aggressive and good things happen."

Young may not be an exciting player, but she's a winning player, and the Aces wouldn't have it any other way. 

"You want someone like that in your locker room," Wilson said earlier this month. "And I don't ever want to feel like we're going to let her greatness slide. Everyone talks about me, whoopty-do. But let's not forget who Jackie is ... We don't do anything without Jackie Young and it's going to continue to be that way." 

FINAL: Aces 84 -- Fever 72

The Las Vegas Aces are one win away from the 2025 Finals, and their third trip to the championship series in the last four years. After a hard-fought Game 3 in Indianapolis on Friday, the Aces dominated the fourth quarter to secure a 12-point win and a 2-1 lead in this best-of-five semifinal series. 

Jackie Young led the way for the Aces with 25 points, five rebounds and four assists, while NaLyssa Smith had another big night with 16 points and four blocks. Those two picked up A'ja Wilson, who had another uncharacteristically inefficient outing. The four-time MVP was limited to 13 points on 6 of 20 from the field, though she did hit some big shots in the second half. 

Kelsey Mitchell has been a one-woman show for the Fever throughout this postseason, but Friday's performance was not one to remember. The Aces hounded her all over the floor, and though she put up 21 points, she 26 shots to get there. She made just eight of them. 

Game 4 is set for Sunday in Indianapolis, and is now a must-win for the Fever to keep their season alive. 

Jack Maloney
September 27, 2025, 1:53 AM
Sep. 26, 2025, 9:53 pm EDT
Fever may rue missed free throws

The Fever have done a great job getting to the line, but not such a great job of making their free throws. They're now 13 of 20 in a game they're losing by six in the middle of the fourth quarter. You can't expect a team to shoot 100% on that many attempts, but this game should definitely be closer. 

Jack Maloney
September 27, 2025, 1:27 AM
Sep. 26, 2025, 9:27 pm EDT
 
Third quarter: Aces 59 -- Fever 56

This is turning into one of those games that's extremely close and compelling, but not well-played. The Fever jumped in front by as many as five in the frame, but the Aces closed on a 6-0 run to go in front heading into the fourth. Jackie Young broke free like a wide receiver just before the buzzer and converted a long-range pass from Chelsea Gray. 

A'ja Wilson finally found a bit of a rhythm with back-to-back buckets late in the third, but still only has seven points on 3 of 14 from the field. Young has kept the Aces' offense afloat with 21 points. 

Mitchell is up to 18 points, but is 7 of 20 from the field. She is the only one who can create her own shot, but few of them have been good looks against a swarming Aces defense. 

Jack Maloney
September 27, 2025, 1:11 AM
Sep. 26, 2025, 9:11 pm EDT
 
Halftime: Aces 35 -- Fever 34

The Aces built a 10-point lead early in the second quarter and threatened to pull away, but managed just seven points over the final six minutes of the frame. The Fever weren't exactly lighting it up themselves, but three consecutive 3-pointers from Lexie Hull and Kelsey Mitchell got them back in the game. 

A'ja Wilson cannot buy a bucket against Aliyah Boston, and is still stuck on three points at 1 of 11 from the field. Jackie Young has 10 points to lead the Aces in the scoring department. 

Mitchell has not shot the ball well either at 4 of 13, but got up to 11 points with a late burst in the second quarter. Hull has added 10 points of her own. 

Jack Maloney
September 27, 2025, 12:28 AM
Sep. 26, 2025, 8:28 pm EDT
 
Wilson not scoring, but not letting the Fever do so either

Much like she did in Game 1, A'ja Wilson is really struggling on the offensive end. She's taking a lot of jumpers and is just 1 of 8 from the field for three points. However, she's making a huge impact on the other side of the ball. Wilson already has three blocks and has helped hold the Fever to just 21 points on 30% shooting. 

Jack Maloney
September 27, 2025, 12:11 AM
Sep. 26, 2025, 8:11 pm EDT
 
First quarter: Aces 20 -- Fever 16

Pretty fun first quarter. The Aces jumped out ahead early and have been in front the entire way, but the Fever have stuck right with them and the margin is just four points. Let's see if the Fever's home crowd can give them a boost here in the second quarter. 

Jackie Young has six points to lead the way for the Aces, while A'ja Wilson is off to another tough start; she's just 1 of 7 from the field. 

Aliyah Boston, meanwhile, has six points for the Fever who are 1 of 6 from behind the arc. If they want to pull off the upset tonight, you figure they'll have to make some 3-pointers. 

Jack Maloney
September 26, 2025, 11:58 PM
Sep. 26, 2025, 7:58 pm EDT
 
Playoff X-factors

Both semifinal series are all square at 1-1 heading into this pivotal weekend that could either determine the Finals matchup or set up a pair of winner-take-all Game 5s. Before the action begins, here's a look at one player for each team that could be an X-factor and swing these games, and potentially, these series. 

Jack Maloney
September 26, 2025, 11:32 PM
Sep. 26, 2025, 7:32 pm EDT
 
Hull dealing with a lot of pain, but will start in Game 3

Lexie Hull has been on the injury report since Game 2 due to a back injury and told reporters Friday that she remains in a lot of pain. However, she will play and is in the starting lineup for Game 3. 

She tied a Fever franchise playoff record with five 3-pointers in Game 2, and the Fever would love it if she can carry some confidence into Friday night. The Fever are shooting just 30.4% from behind the arc during the playoffs and will need to start hitting some shots if they want to pull off another big upset. 

Jack Maloney
September 26, 2025, 11:09 PM
Sep. 26, 2025, 7:09 pm EDT
