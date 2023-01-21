The defending champion Las Vegas Aces have agreed to trade two-time Sixth Player of the Year Dearica Hamby to the Los Angeles Sparks in exchange for Amanda Zahui B., the team announced on Saturday. In addition, the Aces will send their 2024 first-round pick to the Sparks and receive the Sparks' 2024 second-round pick.

"Dearica has dedicated eight years of her career to this organization, and played a big role in our success since the team moved to Las Vegas," Aces general manager Natalie Williams said in a statement. "We're going to miss her as a teammate, and are grateful for all of her contributions to the Aces over the years."

Hamby, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2015 WNBA Draft, had spent her entire career with the Aces franchise dating back to their days in San Antonio. Along the way, she became a vital cog in their title contending teams, winning Sixth Player of the Year in 2019 and 2020 and making the All-Star Game in 2021 and 2022. Though she missed the early stages of the team's playoff run last season with a knee injury, she returned to help them lift the first championship in franchise history.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

During the Aces' championship parade, she announced that she was pregnant with her second child, and it's still unclear when or if she will play in 2023. Earlier this month, Hamby released a tweet that seemed to take a shot at the Aces, writing, "Imagine expressing your fears as a woman and being pregnant in this profession/world…. Then to be reassured that you were supported.. and your back was "had"…. only to then be used against you. Lmao."