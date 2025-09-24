Skip to Main Content
Aces vs. Fever live updates: Score, highlights from Game 2 in WNBA semifinals

The sixth-seeded Fever are looking for another upset on Tuesday night

By
1 min read

The semifinal series between the Las Vegas Aces and Indiana Fever will continue Tuesday with Game 2 from Michelob Ultra Arena. After a surprise loss in Game 1, the Aces now face what is essentially a must-win game. They cannot afford to lose both games at home and go down 2-0 in this best-of-five set.

So how can the Aces get back in this series? 

First and foremost, they need A'ja Wilson to play like the MVP. Wilson, who became the first four-time MVP in league history prior to Game 1, followed up the trophy ceremony with one of the worst postseason performances of her career. Though she put up 16 points and 13 rebounds, she shot 6 of 22 from the field and dealt with foul trouble.

The Aces will also need a better defensive effort, particularly against Kelsey Mitchell, who poured in 34 points in Game 1. "But you can start on the defensive end. I mean, clearly we had no answer for Mitchell. Couldn't even attempt to slow her down a little bit," Aces coach Becky Hammon said. "I thought it was really poor. Really poor."

Will Mitchell and the shorthanded Fever -- down six players, including Caitlin Clark -- pull off another upset in the desert on Tuesday? Or will the Aces bounce back to even the series at 1-1 before the action shifts to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis? We'll soon find out. 

Halftime: Aces 46 -- Fever 35

The Aces took the lead in the middle of the first quarter and have been in control ever since. They led by as many as 18 in the second quarter and will head into the break with an 11-point advantage. This is the Aces team that ended the regular season on a 16-game winning streak. 

A'ja Wilson has 13 points and four rebounds to lead the way for Vegas, while NaLyssa Smith and Jackie Young have each added 10 points. As a team, the Aces are shooting 19 of 34 from the field and have assisted on 13 of their 19 baskets. 

Jack Maloney
September 24, 2025, 2:27 AM
Sep. 23, 2025, 10:27 pm EDT
 
Aces controlling the game on both ends

The Aces are up double digits in the middle of the second quarter and cruising. They continue to control the game on both ends of the floor. Already, they've gotten inside for 24 points in the paint -- the Fever have 27 points in total -- and are shooting 53.3% from the field. On the other end, they're holding the Fever to 41.4% shooting and have forced nine turnovers. 

Jack Maloney
September 24, 2025, 2:15 AM
Sep. 23, 2025, 10:15 pm EDT
 
First quarter: Aces 26 -- Fever 17

The Aces looked like a much different team in the first quarter tonight than they did for the entirety of Game 1. They're playing with much more intent on both ends. Notably, they've already forced six turnovers, which they've turned into eight points, and A'ja Wilson is up to 11 points and three rebounds. 

Jack Maloney
September 24, 2025, 2:00 AM
Sep. 23, 2025, 10:00 pm EDT
 
Hull (back) remains in starting lineup for Fever

Fever guard Lexie Hull popped up on the injury report with a questionable designation due to a back issue, but she will start Game 2. That's great news for the Fever, who rely heavily on Hull on both ends. She's an excellent defender and their best spot-up 3-point shooter. 

Jack Maloney
September 24, 2025, 1:13 AM
Sep. 23, 2025, 9:13 pm EDT
