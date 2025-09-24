Aces vs. Fever live updates: Score, highlights from Game 2 in WNBA semifinals

The semifinal series between the Las Vegas Aces and Indiana Fever will continue Tuesday with Game 2 from Michelob Ultra Arena. After a surprise loss in Game 1, the Aces now face what is essentially a must-win game. They cannot afford to lose both games at home and go down 2-0 in this best-of-five set.

So how can the Aces get back in this series?

First and foremost, they need A'ja Wilson to play like the MVP. Wilson, who became the first four-time MVP in league history prior to Game 1, followed up the trophy ceremony with one of the worst postseason performances of her career. Though she put up 16 points and 13 rebounds, she shot 6 of 22 from the field and dealt with foul trouble.

The Aces will also need a better defensive effort, particularly against Kelsey Mitchell, who poured in 34 points in Game 1. "But you can start on the defensive end. I mean, clearly we had no answer for Mitchell. Couldn't even attempt to slow her down a little bit," Aces coach Becky Hammon said. "I thought it was really poor. Really poor."

Will Mitchell and the shorthanded Fever -- down six players, including Caitlin Clark -- pull off another upset in the desert on Tuesday? Or will the Aces bounce back to even the series at 1-1 before the action shifts to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis? We'll soon find out.