Aces vs. Fever live updates: Score, highlights from Game 5 with spot in WNBA Finals on the line

Fever star Kelsey Mitchell has been down on the floor for an extended period and is going to be helped off the floor. It's unclear exactly what is wrong, but it appears to be a knee injury. She winced and grabbed at her knee a few possessions ago, and after the foul was called on Boston she asked for assistance from the referee and then collapsed.
The medical staff brought out the stretcher, and it appeared that Mitchell was going to have to be wheeled off the floor, but that was ultimately not necessary. She was unable to put any weight on her left leg, however, as she was taken off the floor.
Holly Rowe reported on the ESPN broadcast that Mitchell has been ruled out for the remainder of the game. She is still being assessed and her diagnosis remains unclear at this time.