Aces vs. Fever live updates: Score, highlights from Game 5 with spot in WNBA Finals on the line

The Las Vegas Aces and Indiana Fever have met seven times this season between the regular season and playoffs. Their eighth and final meeting on Tuesday night in Game 5 of their semifinal playoff series will determine which team advances to the WNBA Finals to face the Phoenix Mercury and which team goes home. The game is streaming on fubo (Try for free).

Two months ago, no one would have expected either of these teams to still be alive. The Aces were below .500 in late July and their 53-point defeat to the Minnesota Lynx was the second-worst in league history. The Fever, meanwhile, were without Caitlin Clark and in the middle of an injury crisis that would only get worse. Las Vegas closed the regular season on a 16-game winning streak to earn the No. 2 seed, however, while Indiana won five of its last seven games to not only secure a playoff spot, but jump to the No. 6 seed.

The Fever, now 3-0 in elimination games this postseason, kept their season alive in Sunday's Game 4, pulling out a seven-point win at home as Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston combined for 49 points. Now, the action will shift back to Las Vegas for a deciding Game 5.

Can the Aces defend their home court and get back to the Finals for the third time in the last four seasons? Or will the Fever pull off another major upset and return to the Finals for the first time since 2015?

CBS Sports will have live updates throughout Game 5. Follow along below.