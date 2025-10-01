Skip to Main Content
Aces vs. Fever live updates: Score, highlights from Game 5 with spot in WNBA Finals on the line

Tuesday night's winner will advance to face the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA Finals

The Las Vegas Aces and Indiana Fever have met seven times this season between the regular season and playoffs. Their eighth and final meeting on Tuesday night in Game 5 of their semifinal playoff series will determine which team advances to the WNBA Finals to face the Phoenix Mercury and which team goes home. The game is streaming on fubo (Try for free).

Two months ago, no one would have expected either of these teams to still be alive. The Aces were below .500 in late July and their 53-point defeat to the Minnesota Lynx was the second-worst in league history. The Fever, meanwhile, were without Caitlin Clark and in the middle of an injury crisis that would only get worse. Las Vegas closed the regular season on a 16-game winning streak to earn the No. 2 seed, however, while Indiana won five of its last seven games to not only secure a playoff spot, but jump to the No. 6 seed. 

The Fever, now 3-0 in elimination games this postseason, kept their season alive in Sunday's Game 4, pulling out a seven-point win at home as Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston combined for 49 points. Now, the action will shift back to Las Vegas for a deciding Game 5.

Can the Aces defend their home court and get back to the Finals for the third time in the last four seasons? Or will the Fever pull off another major upset and return to the Finals for the first time since 2015? 

CBS Sports will have live updates throughout Game 5. Follow along below.

Mitchell helped off the floor with apparent knee injury, out for the game

Fever star Kelsey Mitchell has been down on the floor for an extended period and is going to be helped off the floor. It's unclear exactly what is wrong, but it appears to be a knee injury. She winced and grabbed at her knee a few possessions ago, and after the foul was called on Boston she asked for assistance from the referee and then collapsed. 

The medical staff brought out the stretcher, and it appeared that Mitchell was going to have to be wheeled off the floor, but that was ultimately not necessary. She was unable to put any weight on her left leg, however, as she was taken off the floor. 

Holly Rowe reported on the ESPN broadcast that Mitchell has been ruled out for the remainder of the game. She is still being assessed and her diagnosis remains unclear at this time. 

Jack Maloney
October 1, 2025, 3:04 AM
Sep. 30, 2025, 11:04 pm EDT
Sims ties it with 52 seconds left

Wow. The Fever just tied the game with less than a minute to play on two free throws by Odyssey Sims. Can they really pull this off?

Jack Maloney
October 1, 2025, 3:37 AM
Sep. 30, 2025, 11:37 pm EDT
 
Aces clinging to four-point lead

The Fever just refuse to go away. Despite now being without Kelsey Mitchell, who left the game in the third quarter with an apparent knee injury, the Fever are hanging around. They actually had a chance to tie the game a few possessions ago, and are still only down by four with less than three minutes to play

Jack Maloney
October 1, 2025, 3:32 AM
Sep. 30, 2025, 11:32 pm EDT
 
Third quarter: Aces 71 -- Fever 63

This game completely changed in the middle of the third quarter when Aliyah Boston was called for a fifth foul and Kelsey Mitchell suffered a game-ending injury on the same possession. The Aces have surged ahead by eight, and it's hard to see how the Fever can overcome that sort of deficit without Mitchell. 

A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young have combined for 48 points to lead the way for the Aces, while Mitchell's 15 are still a team-high for the Fever. 

Jack Maloney
October 1, 2025, 3:16 AM
Sep. 30, 2025, 11:16 pm EDT
 
Five fouls on Boston

Wow. Big change of events here as Aliyah Boston is called for her fifth foul on an illegal screen with 5:05 remaining in the third quarter. The Fever really don't have a choice but to take her out for a long stretch, and perhaps the rest of the third. Can they survive without their All-Star center? 

Jack Maloney
October 1, 2025, 3:01 AM
Sep. 30, 2025, 11:01 pm EDT
 
Gray limping off with ankle injury

Chelsea Gray just limped off the floor and to the locker room early in the third quarter. She was fouled by Odyssey Sims, who was trying to fight over a screen, and Sims accidentally stepped on her foot. Gray's ankle rolled outwards instead of inwards. An eversion sprain is far less common than an inversion sprain. It's unclear when or if Gray will be back on the floor. The Aces have surged ahead by seven, but would obviously love to have Gray to finish the game

Jack Maloney
October 1, 2025, 2:53 AM
Sep. 30, 2025, 10:53 pm EDT
 
Halftime: Aces 47 -- Fever 45

There has not been much to separate these teams through the first 20 minutes with a trip to the Finals on the line. Neither team has led by more than five, and the Aces will enter the break with a two-point advantage. There have been 13 lead changes and 14 ties already. 

As expected, A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young are leading the way for the Aces with 26 of their 47 points, while Chelsea Gray has chipped in seven points and four assists. On other side, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston have 19 of the Fever's 46 points, and have been helped by Odyssey Sims, who has nine points of her own. 

Jack Maloney
October 1, 2025, 2:32 AM
Sep. 30, 2025, 10:32 pm EDT
 
Hammon given technical

There have been some questionable no-calls in this quarter, including one where Jackie Young was clearly hit on the arm while shooting a 3-pointer. Aces coach Becky Hammon was finally fed up and let out her frustrations on the officials during the last time out. She was given a technical foul for her outburst and must now be careful for the rest of the game

Jack Maloney
October 1, 2025, 2:28 AM
Sep. 30, 2025, 10:28 pm EDT
 
Wilson heating up

A'ja Wilson has had some tough games in this series, but she was awesome in Game 4 and is off to a great start tonight. She's up to 14 points, four rebounds, three assists and two blocks already on 5 of 10 from the field. This is the version of Wilson the Aces needed tonight. 

Jack Maloney
October 1, 2025, 2:21 AM
Sep. 30, 2025, 10:21 pm EDT
 
First quarter: Aces 23 -- Fever 23

Fascinating first quarter. There were a lot of nerves on display early, but both teams settled down late in the quarter and we're all square after one. Each teams' stars have come to play. A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young have combined for 12 points, while Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston have 10. But the help is coming from unexpected sources. Megan Gustafson has chipped in five points for the Aces, while Shey Peddy has an early seven points for the Fever. 

Jack Maloney
October 1, 2025, 2:01 AM
Sep. 30, 2025, 10:01 pm EDT
 
Fever living off second-chance points

This has been an ugly start for both teams, which is not unexpected in a winner-take-all game of this magnitude. The Fever are shooting 4 of 13 from the field, but are in front thanks to five offensive rebounds and nine second-chance points. Every single field goal they've made has come off an extra opportunity. 

Jack Maloney
October 1, 2025, 1:46 AM
Sep. 30, 2025, 9:46 pm EDT
 
Loyd flattens Hull, but no upgrade

Jewell Loyd just ran through Lexie Hull, who was trying to set a screen, and sent her sprawling. The referees went to the monitor to review the play, but decided not to upgrade it and it remained a common foul. A flagrant would have given the Fever two free throws and the ball. Big call there

Jack Maloney
October 1, 2025, 1:42 AM
Sep. 30, 2025, 9:42 pm EDT
