The Las Vegas Aces took a 1-0 lead over the Connecticut Sun in the 2022 WNBA Finals with a dramatic 67-64 win in Game 1 on Sunday afternoon. This was the first Finals win in franchise history for the Aces.

The first few minutes were all Aces, as they came out on fire and quickly built a double-digit lead. Their high-powered offense went stagnant after that opening stretch, however, and the Sun controlled much of the second and third quarters, briefly building an eight-point lead of their own. The Aces regrouped at that point and re-took the lead heading into the fourth.

Vegas clung to that lead the rest of the way, though the Sun never quit in what was a scrappy and physical fourth quarter. After back-to-back steals and layups by Alyssa Thomas to cut the deficit to just three points, the Sun had a chance to tie and send things to overtime on the final possession. DeWanna Bonner was well covered, though, and her 3-point attempt came up short.

A'ja Wilson led the way for the Aces with another stellar postseason performance, finishing with 24 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks on 6-of-11 from the field. Chelsea Gray wasn't quite as spectacular as she had been in the first two rounds but still hit some big shots en route to 21 points. Jackie Young was the only other double-digit scorer for the Aces with 11 points.

Thomas was once again the driving force for the Sun on both sides of the ball, registering 19 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks. Jonquel Jones went for 15 points and nine rebounds but was held scoreless in the fourth quarter, while Brionna Jones added 12 points off the bench.