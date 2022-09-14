The Las Vegas Aces are one win away from the first title in franchise history. On Tuesday night, they pulled away in the second half to secure a comfortable 85-71 win over the Connecticut Sun in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals. With Las Vegas up 2-0, the series will shift to Connecticut for Game 3 on Thursday.

For the second consecutive game, the Aces jumped out to an early lead, only for the Sun to muck things up and claw their way back into the game. This time, though, the Aces had a second wind and made sure there would be no dramatic ending. They opened up a double-digit lead late in the third quarter and cruised the rest of the way.

A'ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray were at it again, combining for 47 points, 13 rebounds, and eight assists on 19 of 29 from the field to lead the way for the Aces as they've done all postseason. The big difference on Tuesday was that regular-season Kelsey Plum made her postseason arrival. She had more made field goals in this game than points in Game 1, finishing with 21 points and eight assists. Those three scored 20+ points and became only the second trio in WNBA history to do that in a finals game.

Jonquel Jones and Alyssa Thomas both had solid games for the Sun; Jones went for 16 points, 11 rebounds and three assists, while Thomas had 13 points, three rebounds and four assists. Courtney Williams, meanwhile, led the team in scoring with 18 points. Those three got no help, though, as they combined for 47 of the Sun's 71 points.