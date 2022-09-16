The 2022 WNBA Finals aren't over just yet. On Thursday night, the Connecticut Sun kept their season alive with a comprehensive 105-76 win over the Las Vegas Aces in Game 3. The Sun are now 4-0 in elimination games during this postseason and have shrunk the Aces' lead in the series to 2-1 ahead of Game 4 on Sunday.

The Sun came out like a team that was facing elimination, playing with an extremely high level of intensity and focus on both ends of the floor. They shot a remarkable 84.2 percent in the first quarter and jumped out to an early 15-point lead. The Aces eventually settled down and worked their way back into the game, but the damage had been done.

Alyssa Thomas led the way for the Sun with a historic performance. Finishing with 16 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists, she recorded the first triple-double in WNBA Finals history. She got plenty of help from Jonquel Jones, who imposed herself physically and put up 20 points, five rebounds and four assists. DeWanna Bonner also stepped up with her best game of the Finals, adding 18 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Jackie Young hit five 3-pointers en route to a team-high 22 points for the Aces, while A'ja Wilson went for 19 points and Kelsey Plum added 17. Notably, this was the first time all playoffs that a team was able to hold Chelsea Gray in check; the Sun made a point to get the ball out of her hands, and she was limited to 11 points.