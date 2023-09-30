The defending champion Las Vegas Aces are going back to the Finals. It took until the final buzzer on Friday night, but when Arike Ogunbowale's potential game-tying 3-pointer came up short, the Aces escaped with a 64-61 win in Game 3 to complete their three-game sweep over the Dallas Wings in the semifinals.

While the Aces had the best offense in league history during the regular season, they leaned on their defense to get them across the finish line on Friday night. Trailing by as much as eight in the fourth quarter, they locked in on that end of the floor and completely shut the Wings down.

Dallas did not score a single point over the final four minutes and 59 seconds, as Las Vegas closed on an 11-0 run to steal the game. During that stretch, the Wings missed their final 10 shots from the field and both of their free throw attempts. Down on the other end, the Aces did just enough, and moved in front for good on an Alysha Clark free throw with 1:45 to play.

A'ja Wilson struggled at times, but still finished with 13 points, 13 rebounds, two steals and two blocks, including a few huge buckets down the stretch during the Aces' comeback. Chelsea Gray, meanwhile, led the way in the scoring department with 15 points, and added six rebounds and four assists.

The Aces will now await the winner of the other semi-final series between the New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun. Regardless of who wins that matchup, Game 1 of the Finals will take place in Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 8. When it begins, the Aces will attempt to become the first team since the Los Angeles Sparks in 2001 and 2002 to repeat as champions.