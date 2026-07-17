Adam Silver says it's unfair that Caitlin Clark has become a 'political football in this country'

NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Thursday said that Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has become a "political football in this country." Silver, speaking during the CNBC x Boardroom summit in New York City, also declined to answer when asked if a report that he persuaded WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert to suspend Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas for putting her fist on Clark's throat was accurate.

During the Fever's controversial loss to the Mercury on June 22, Clark was on the receiving end of what her coach Stephanie White called "two cheap shots." The first was Thomas putting her first on Clark's throat, the second was a landing space foul that jarred Clark's back and ultimately led to a two-week absence.

No foul was called on the Thomas incident during the game, but the league retroactively assessed a Flagrant 2 and suspended Thomas for one game. The incident became a flash point, both inside and outside the WNBA, and Thomas was subsequently subjected to death threats and online abuse.

In the ensuing weeks, the WNBA's officiating, particularly in regard to Clark, has been a constant topic of discussion. It flared up again in recent days due to a report from the Sports Business Journal that Engelbert was not planning to punish Thomas until Silver stepped in (a report that the WNBA has denied), and another controversial moment with Clark in the Fever's loss to the Golden State Valkyries.

When Silver was on stage Thursday, he was asked directly about the report that he influenced the WNBA's decision on the Thomas incident. Here are Silver's full comments:

CNBC: The report says that effectively the WNBA was not necessarily going to penalize [Alyssa] Thomas, but that you stepped in and said that it had to happen Silver: Let me give you a serious answer to that question. I think that ultimately the issues around Caitlin Clark are not largely about officiating. And that particular incident is not about whether a foul should have been called at the time of the game or whether that was ultimately a flagrant non-review. I've come to know Caitlin really well. She's an incredible player and also an incredible person. And she wants to focus on being the best player she can. And she's become a bit of a political football in this country, and I think that's incredibly unfair to her. I don't think that issue is ultimately about officiating. It's become political ping pong with her. She's a young woman who's trying to improve her game, focus on being the best player she can. And I don't even think it's fair to her that this has become a separate storyline about one foul -- should it have been call in time or should it have been called a flagrant after the fact? That's my response. People are allowed to think whatever they can, and whatever they want about our league, but there's so much to celebrate around the WNBA. I was part of the group that wrote the original business plan 30 years ago, and where women's sports has come -- we missed our numbers for many years in the WNBA, but then it turned the corner. You're now seeing off the chart valuations of WNBA teams. Joe and Clara Tsai have done an incredible job here in New York with the Liberty. Caitlin came along, brought an entirely new audience -- and it began when she was still in college -- to the game: young girls, women, men, across the board, people who never had been paying attention to women's basketball. And then it became a rising tide. Because as we quickly all saw, it wasn't just Caitlin. There's enormous talent in this league. But as I said, do we need to improve WNBA officiating? No doubt about it, but my day job is getting complaints about NBA officiating. CNBC: But fair to say you stepped in? Silver: I'm not going to comment on that, because I don't think it's fair to Caitlin, and to Cathy Engelbert either. I think that's not the real issue here. What people are trying to make a larger issue around that -- not as to whether that was a flagrant foul or not. Obviously, the league decided after the fact that not only should a foul have been called, but it was a flagrant foul. Yes, we need to improve WNBA officiating, and there's a lot of work to do on NBA officiating as well, but I really think there's an opportunity to support Caitlin and say, let her be the best basketball player she can be.

During a press conference in Las Vegas for the NBA's Summer League on Tuesday, Silver was non-committal when asked about Engelbert's future, though he said he was "pleased" with the current state of the WNBA.

"I think Cathy continues to do a strong job building that league," Silver said, noting that he didn't want to speak for Engelbert. "We'll have ongoing discussions about what the future looks like."