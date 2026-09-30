The No. 6-seeded Indiana Fever evened their first-round playoff series with the No. 3 Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday night in Indianapolis with a 99-89 victory, sending the series back to Vegas for a loser-goes-home Game 3. It was a physical, testy game that saw multiple players get animated under the pressure -- even four-time MVP A'ja Wilson, who had a heated interaction with a fan in the fourth quarter.

With 4:10 remaining and the Fever up 90-79, Chelsea Gray was driving to the basket when Indiana's Sophie Cunningham was whistled for a blocking foul against Wilson. But the real action happened after the whistle, when Wilson had words with a fan, seemingly taking issue with something that was said after the play.

Wilson walked toward the fan, who was seated in the second row of courtside seats behind the basket. Her teammates held her back and tried to calm her down, but Wilson was issued a technical foul for the interaction.

"I don't know if you guys know me, but I don't really get into the bullshit," Wilson said after the game. "I try to play my game, keep it pushing. But if I'm just walking, cause I just got the foul, I'm chilling, and if I see a man come at me, taking steps towards me and pointing at me, I don't give a damn what you said. I don't give a damn how you said it, the tone. That is unacceptable. You don't step towards me -- you never should -- and point at me. I'm not for that shit at all. Excuse my French, and God bless me. But that there is, it's unacceptable."

Two fans were reportedly escorted from their seats but later were permitted to return for the rest of the game.

"Following a report of a comment directed toward a player, arena security spoke with the fan involved and witnesses," the Fever said in a statement. "Security determined there was no violation of the Fan Code of Conduct, the fan was not removed from the arena. We consider the matter closed."

Afterward, Wilson -- who finished the game with 22 points, nine rebounds, two assists and three steals -- was frustrated to see the fan return to the game, but said she apologized to her team for losing her cool.

"And how he gets back in the game because they said he didn't do anything? Of course he didn't, and that's fine," Wilson said. "And I apologize to my team because I got us a tech. But it's just certain things that I'm just not going to allow anymore because it's just unacceptable. So you don't know me at all, to come and step towards me and point at me and say anything out your mouth to me, so yeah. I apologize to my team."

"Just be a man," her teammate Cheyenne Parker-Tyus added.

The series will continue on Thursday night, and Wilson, the heavy favorite to win her fifth MVP (and third straight) will have a much friendlier crowd to contend with in her home arena.