The Las Vegas Aces have signed reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson to a two-year contract extension, the team announced Friday. Wilson was in the final year of her contract and set to be a free agent this winter. There was never any doubt about her future in Vegas, though, and this deal will keep her there until 2025.

"A'ja Wilson is a generational talent and a huge foundational piece to our team and organization," Aces general manager Natalie Williams said in a press release. "We are thrilled to have her re-sign and be here in Las Vegas for the next two years."

Terms of the extension were not released. For the 2024 season, a regular max contract starts at $208,000 and a supermax starts at $241,000. Given the Aces' messy cap sheet, it's unclear if Wilson will take as much money as possible, but it's safe to assume she'll be one of the highest-paid players in the league.

And rightfully so, considering she's a two-time MVP and last season became the fifth player in league history to be named MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season. Since she was selected No. 1 overall in the 2018 WNBA Draft, Wilson has also won Rookie of the Year, accumulated five All-Star Game appearances, three All-WNBA nods and two All-Defensive teams and led the Aces to the first title in franchise history. She's on pace to be one of the best players the league has ever seen.

"When the Aces made me their first-ever draft pick, they entrusted me with a lot," Wilson said. "I'm happy to still be in Las Vegas, winning games, playing at a high level, but also being a part of a community that has embraced me and my teammates over the past six years, and made this city a second home for me."

Through 15 games this season, Wilson is putting up 19.4 points, nine rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game, marks that are good for eighth, seventh and second in the league, respectively. In addition, she's making a career-high 53.6% of her field goal attempts. If she continues at this pace, she will join Lauren Jackson, Candace Parker and Sylvia Fowles as the only players in league history to average at least 19 points, nine rebounds and two blocks on 50% shooting or better for the course of a season.

Thanks to her stellar play, the Aces are off to a 14-1 start, which is tied for the best record through 15 games in WNBA history, and have clearly established themselves as the best team in the league.