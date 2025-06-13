Las Vegas Aces star A'Ja Wilson has been ruled out for Friday night's game against the Dallas Wings while she goes through concussion protocol.

Wilson exited Wednesday night's loss to the Los Angeles Sparks after being on the receiving end of a hit to the head from Dearica Hamby. Wilson was defending the basket when Hamby drove to the rim and recorded a block on the play, but Hamby's follow through caught Wilson in the face.

In her postgame press conference, Aces coach Becky Hammon noted that Wilson was bleeding and would undergo further evaluation.

Losing Wilson for any stretch of time is a serious blow to the Aces' lineup. A three-time WNBA MVP, Wilson is pacing the Aces once again in 2025. She leads the team in points (20.9), rebounds (9.6) and assists (4.0) per game.

Las Vegas has dropped two straight games to fall to 4-4 on the season, and it will try to stop that slide without its best player on the floor against the Wings.

Wilson's status beyond Friday night is not yet known. The Aces host the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday before traveling to Minnesota on Tuesday. After that, they get three days off before facing the Seattle Storm at home on June 20.