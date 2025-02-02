No. 2 South Carolina secured its 70th straight home win with Sunday's 83-66 victory over Auburn, but the biggest story in Columbia revolved around Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson. The former Gamecock was filled with emotion as she watched her No. 22 South Carolina jersey be officially retired by the program she helped put on the map.

"South Carolina is my home and it shaped me, not just as an athlete but as a person," Wilson said. "As I look in the rafters and see my jersey, I am reminded how important it is to chase your dreams without fear. And the person who taught me that, and is still teaching me, is Dawn Staley."

Wilson helped South Carolina earn its first ever NCAA women's basketball title in 2017. To this day, Wilson still holds the Gamecocks' all-time scoring record with 2,389 points. While she had to wait five years after graduating to have her jersey retired, she got a statue in front of Colonial Life Arena in 2021.

According to school policy, jersey retirements still allow future players to use the number. However, Staley said No. 22 will never be worn again by a Gamecock.

"I think it couldn't have happened at a more appropriate time, with her being the best player in the world, with her having the type of success that she's had and she's international," Staley said Saturday. "So again, she's given our program another platform to elevate."

During the ceremony, Wilson, now a two-time WNBA champion and three-time MVP, looked fondly upon the rafters with her parents right by her side.

"Mom and Dad, there aren't enough thank yous I can say, but in everything that I do, I hope I make you proud," Wilson said.

Those in attendance included Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo, who Wilson referred to as her "favorite Olympian from out of town" during her speech. The South Carolina players wore T-shirts honoring Wilson ahead of the game, and joined her for a playful photoshoot.

Since Wilson graduated, the Gamecocks have won additional national championships in 2022 and 2023. They have a combined four losses the since the 2021-22 season, but as South Carolina continues to be a budding dynasty, Staley credits Wilson for being that initial spark.

"She legitimized our program," Staley said. "She took it to another level, and we still feel her legacy to this day. Everybody still talks about her contributions to this program. Everyone is always comparing what her impact was when she was a student-athlete here, and that's what legacy is."