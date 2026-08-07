A'ja Wilson turns 30: Why the Aces star may already be the WNBA's GOAT

A'ja Wilson will celebrate her 30th birthday when the Las Vegas Aces take on the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. A four-time WNBA MVP and three-time champion, Wilson is already at the top of the game with plenty of years left to play. So as Wilson enters this new decade of her life, it might be the perfect time to ask: has she already achieved GOAT status?

There are currently a few legends in the conversation for "Greatest of All Time," including the league's all-time leading scorer, Diana Taurasi, who retired with six Olympic gold medals and three WNBA championships. We will discuss more of Wilson's achievements below, but right away, we can point out that she already holds the most MVP awards and has three WNBA titles while still very much in her prime.

Watch the WNBA on Paramount+ all season long. Paramount+ and CBS are airing a record 20 games during the 2026 regular season, including Aces at Lynx this Saturday.

In June, Wilson told CBS Sports that she doesn't take the "gift of playing basketball" lightly, and being able to show what she worked on during the offseason helps her perform at the top of her game. However, she was a little more candid during All-Star weekend when talking about what motivates her to achieve more.

"My haters. I really do love proving people wrong," she said. "I love showing up as my true self and just making random people mad. I think that's really kind of what I love doing. Now, does it come with rings, banners and trophies? Of course, that's cute. But there's nothing like showing up as your true self in life, loving in that, and loving in that space. Being in that space is always fun."

While there is no unanimous guideline on what makes an athlete the GOAT, there are certainly some factors we can all agree on. Here is a closer look at Wilson's resume and how she compares to other WNBA legends:

A'ja Wilson's major WNBA achievements

Four-time MVP (Most in WNBA history)

Three-time Defensive Player of the Year (T-3rd most in WNBA history)

Eight-time All-Star (T-7th most in WNBA history)

Three-time WNBA champion

Two-time WNBA Finals MVP (T-2nd most in WNBA history)

Six-time All-WNBA selection (Five-time first team, one second team)

Two-time scoring champion

Five-time blocks leader

2018 Rookie of the Year

Team USA Basketball roster: What to know as Caitlin Clark makes World Cup debut, Olivia Miles among snubs Lindsay Gibbs

Four-time MVP

Wilson already holds the record for most MVP awards and is currently the top candidate for this season. Her first one came in 2020 during the shortened bubble season. In 2022, she won her second while leading the Aces to their first-ever championship. She was the unanimous MVP in 2024 after setting a single-season scoring record, and got the award again in 2025 while also being named Defensive Player of the Year.

And let's be honest, it could have probably been five MVP Awards. It's hard to forget how she lost to Breanna Stewart in 2023, with Alyssa Thomas being another top candidate. Wilson said "it hurt like hell" to lose that one, but she let the Aces' championship trophy that year -- and a t-shirt with the voting breakdown printed in the back -- do the talking.

Most MVPs in WNBA History

Player MVPs A'ja Wilson 4 Lisa Leslie 3 Sheryl Swoopes 3 Lauren Jackson 3

Three-time Defensive Player of the Year

There is no doubt that Wilson is one of the top defenders in the league. She has led the league in blocks per game in five different seasons (2020, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025) and has already entered the top 10 for most career blocks in the WNBA, currently sitting at No. 6 with 591 and counting.

Tamika Catchings has the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year awards record with five (2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, and 2012) and Sylvia Fowles is in second place with four (2011, 2013, 2016, and 2021). Wilson is tied with Sheryl Swoopes at three, while also being one of the favorites this season.

However, her combination of MVP and DPOY awards makes Wilson stand out. Notably, she is the WNBA's all-time leader in career scoring average at 21.9 points per game while also ranking fourth in rebounds per game (9.4) and blocks per game (2.0).

Players with multiple MVPs and DPOYs



Player MVP awards DPOY awards A'ja Wilson 4 3 Sheryl Swoopes 3 3 Lisa Leslie 3 2

Where A'ja Wilson ranks all-time

Wilson has already accomplished a lot before reaching the age of 30. Here are some of her most impressive career stats and where she ranks in WNBA history:

Points: 6,491 (1st)

Rebounds: 2,777 (2nd)

Blocks: 591 (3rd)

All-Star: 8 (1st)

MVP: 4 (1st)

DPOY: 3 (T-1st)

Wilson looking to add more championship rings

Wilson is looking for her fourth WNBA title this season, which would tie her with legends like Cynthia Cooper, Maya Moore, Sheryl Swoopes and Sue Bird.

The only player in WNBA history to win five titles is Rebekkah Brunson. Wilson's teammate, Chelsea Gray, won a championship in 2016 with the Los Angeles Sparks before joining the Aces and winning three titles alongside Wilson. If Las Vegas wins this year, Gray would make history with her fifth ring.

Player Championship rings Rebekkah Brunson 5 Seimone Augustus 4 Sue Bird 4 Cynthia Cooper 4 Chelsea Gray 4 Maya Moore 4 Sheryl Swoopes 4 Tina Thompson 4

How A'ja Wilson compares to legends before 30

Keep an eye on Wilson this weekend because she has played well on her birthday:

2023 against Dallas: 28 points on 10 of 18 shooting, 14 rebounds and zero turnovers

2025 against Seattle: 29 points on 11 of 24 shooting, 12 rebounds and just two turnovers



Her 30th birthday is also a good time to reflect on how much she has achieved in her 20s compared to other top players.

WNBA trade deadline winners and losers: Lynx stay on top by staying pat, Mercury and Plum liven playoff race Isabel Gonzalez

Most WNBA Points Before Turning 30

A'ja Wilson -- 6,491



Lauren Jackson -- 5,757



Diana Taurasi -- 5,444



Tina Charles -- 5,423



Most WNBA All-Star Appearances Before Turning 30

A'ja Wilson -- 8

Lauren Jackson -- 7

10 players tied with 6

Most WNBA MVPs Before Turning 30

A'ja Wilson -- 4

Lauren Jackson -- 3

Breanna Stewart -- 2

Candace Parker -- 2

Elena Delle Donne -- 2

Most WNBA DPOYs Before Turning 30

A'ja Wilson -- 3

Tamika Catchings -- 3

Brittney Griner -- 2

Sylvia Fowles -- 2

Other WNBA GOAT candidates

When looking at these other candidates, we have to remember that these are their achievements at the end of their careers. Future longevity could give Wilson an edge because she is still in her prime with many years ahead.

Diana Taurasi

WNBA's all-time leading scorer (10,646 career points)



Three WNBA championships (2007, 2009, 2014)

MVP in 2009

WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2004

Single-season leading scorer five times (2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011)

11-time WNBA All-Star

Cynthia Cooper

Four consecutive WNBA titles with the Houston Comets (1997–2000)



Two-time MVP (1997 and 1998)

Led the league in scoring three consecutive years (1997-99)

Three-time WNBA All-Star

Lisa Leslie

Two-time WNBA champion (2001, 2002)

Three-time MVP (2001, 2004, 2006)

Two-time DPOY (2004, 2008)

Eight-time WNBA All-Star

Maya Moore

Four WNBA championships (2011, 2013, 2015, 2017)

MVP in 2014

Rookie of the Year in 2011

Led the league in scoring in 2014

Six-time WNBA All-Star

Tamika Catchings

WNBA Championship in 2012



MVP in 2011



DOPY five times (2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2012)



Ten-time WNBA All-Star



Led the league in steals for eight seasons



All-time steals leader (1,074 regular-season steals)



Rookie of the Year in 2002

