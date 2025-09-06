Alyssa Thomas has surpassed Caitlin Clark for the most assists in a single season, continuing a back-and-forth between the two WNBA stars. Thomas entered Saturday five assists behind Clark's record of 337, breaking it against the Connecticut Sun with her sixth helper of the day.

Midway through the second quarter, Thomas drove the lane and kicked out a pass to Kathryn Westbeld in the corner. Westbeld knocked down her 3-point attempt, which gave Thomas her 338th assist and the new record.

This achievement by Thomas is the latest in a back-and-forth between her and Clark over the past couple of years. As part of her historic rookie season in 2024, Clark broke the old single-season record of 316 assists, set by Thomas in 2023. Thomas also surpassed that number last season but fell short of Clark's 337 assists. With Clark playing just 13 games in 2025, Thomas had a little less competition, but we'll see if Clark can produce a response next year.

The WNBA did add four games to its regular season this year -- going from 40 to 44 -- but Thomas broke the record her 37th game. Those four additional games will only give her the opportunity to stretch her lead over Clark.

Now in her 12th season, and first with the Mercury, Thomas has developed a reputation as one of the best distributors in the league. Going into Saturday's game, Thomas was averaging 5.0 assists per game in her career, and she has posted historic numbers in each of the last three seasons.